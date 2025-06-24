Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessThe Edge Of Excellence Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Edge Of Excellence Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Edge Of Excellence Podcast

Matthew Stewart
BusinessCareers
The Edge Of Excellence Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 160
  • 160: Kash Fadaie | Unlock Fulfillment Through Self-Awareness and Grit
    In today's episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast, Matt is joined by Kash Fadaie, Founder of Fadaie Insurance Services Inc.In this intriguing conversation, Kash shares a transformative personal experience that reshaped his understanding of self and purpose. Through a unique practice, he describes reaching a profound state of bliss and clarity that transcends ordinary consciousness, leading to a deeper connection with their authentic self. This awakening sets the stage for a journey of personal growth and entrepreneurial vision.Matt and Kash explore the power of self-awareness and the importance of distinguishing between fleeting doubts and true inner knowing. You'll hear how embracing one’s genuine nature can influence leadership, team culture, and the way a business is built. The conversation hints at how this clarity fosters creativity, confidence, and meaningful relationships, making it an essential foundation for success.This episode teases an unconventional career path that combines purpose, service, and entrepreneurial opportunity, inviting curious minds to explore further.Don't miss another episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast. Leave a review and subscribe todayWhat You Will Learn In This Show:Kash's background starting with his parents' roles in the Iranian Navy and their migration to Florida.How his early experiences in business taught him the importance of hard work, adaptability, and building relationships.How meditation helped Kash achieve a state of bliss and inner peace, which became a pivotal moment in his life.The unique aspects of the insurance industry, such as its recession-proof nature, residual income potential, and the opportunity to provide peace of mind to clients.The potential of the insurance industry for young entrepreneurs, emphasizing its mobile, residual income, and scalable nature.And much more...Guest Bio:Kash Fadaie is a visionary Iranian-born entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of a thriving insurance agency headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. After launching his first business at age 13 and exploring over a dozen ventures, he found lasting success in the insurance industry in 2004. By 2006, Kash had built a scratch agency from the ground up, leading it to become a \$10 million enterprise with a large client base across California and Texas. A graduate of the Maharishi University of Management, Kash integrates Transcendental Meditation and yoga into his life, promoting clarity and balance. Known for his calm leadership, he inspires cohesive teams through creativity, patience, and trust. Kash is deeply committed to personal and professional excellence.Resources:Fadaie Insurance Services Inc.Disclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Edge of Excellence podcast or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this podcast and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. Listeners should consult with a professional for specific advice tailored to their situation. By accessing this podcast, you acknowledge that any reliance on the content is at your own risk.
    --------  
    41:51
  • 159: Liv Mitchell | Badges of Brilliance: Mentorship, Growth, and the Art of Jewelry
    In today's episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast, Matt is joined by Liv Mitchell, entrepreneur and Founder of Liv Mitchell Jewelry.In this engaging conversation, Liv shares her journey of growing a business from humble beginnings to gaining momentum through word-of-mouth and dedicated client relationships. The discussion explores the pivotal moments when steady progress begins to accelerate and the importance of nurturing genuine connections that lead to organic growth. You'll get a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes hustle that turns a promising venture into a thriving enterprise.The discussion also dives into the power of learning communities and mentorship programs designed specifically for entrepreneurs who want to stay ahead of the curve. Through insightful experiences, Liv highlights how tapping into expert knowledge and peer support can provide critical guidance during times of financial challenges and strategic decision-making. You'll discover the value of continuous learning beyond formal education and the courage it takes to step out of one’s comfort zone.The episode leaves aspiring business owners inspired to pursue their goals with bravery and a fresh perspective on what it means to achieve true success.Don't miss another episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast. Leave a review and subscribe todayWhat You Will Learn In This Show:Liv's career transition from a promising job in sports marketing to starting her own jewelry business.The importance of networking and building relationships with clients and industry professionals.The challenges and rewards of building a jewelry business from the ground up.The benefits of joining entrepreneurial organizations and the support they provide to business owners.The potential for exponential growth and the importance of maintaining a high level of service and quality.And much more...Guest Bio:Liv Mitchell is the Founder of Liv Mitchell Jewelry, a concierge fine jewelry brand dedicated to transforming the traditional shopping experience. A Brown University graduate with a dual degree in Business Entrepreneurship and Visual Arts, Liv also holds a Certificate in Business Excellence from Columbia Business School. After college, she deepened her expertise at the Gemological Institute of America, earning certifications in diamond and colored gemstone grading. As a former student-athlete, Liv brings the same discipline and precision to her craft. Her appointment-only model replaces the pressure and overhead of typical jewelry stores with a personalized, transparent approach. Clients receive one-on-one guidance, custom 3D CAD designs, and carefully sourced stones, resulting in bespoke jewelry that reflects their unique vision and values.Resources:Liv Mitchell JewelryLiv's LinkedInDisclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Edge of Excellence podcast or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this podcast and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. Listeners should consult with a professional for specific
    --------  
    46:57
  • 158: Yashaar Amin | Operational Genius Meets Relationship Magic in the World of High-Stakes Investing
    In today's episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast, Matt is joined by Yashaar Amin, Managing Principal at Arch Anchor.In this insightful conversation, Matt and Yashaar discuss the journey of mastering a complex craft that blends both technical knowledge and relationship-building. They explore the significance of gaining hands-on experience across different roles and how filling gaps in expertise can unlock new opportunities. You'll get a glimpse into the balance between hard skills and soft skills, and how strategic partnerships amplify individual strengths in achieving bigger goals.You'll discover the nuances of collaborative ventures, highlighting the importance of trust, transparency, and shared vision in successful teamwork. Yashaar offers insights into the challenges of starting out, the value of learning from mistakes, and why patience and persistence are key ingredients in carving out a sustainable path. The discussion offers practical insights for anyone looking to leverage their talents alongside others to create a meaningful impact.This episode encourages embracing vulnerability and ethical leadership, offering a reminder that true success is often a collective journey fueled by mutual respect and genuine collaboration.Don't miss another episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast. Leave a review and subscribe todayWhat You Will Learn In This Show:Yashaar's journey to UC Irvine and his decision to pursue a master's degree at Columbia, driven by his desire to create momentum and opportunities for himself.His realization that understanding both the "bricks and sticks" and finance aspects of real estate are crucial for long-term success.The importance of continuous learning and the value of diverse experiences in shaping a successful career in real estate.The concept of syndication, where resources are pooled to invest in real estate opportunities. The challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship in real estate, particularly the need for a solid foundation in both finance and real estate operations.And much more...Guest Bio:Yashaar Amin is a Partner and Head of Asset Management at Waterford Property Company, bringing over 15 years of diverse real estate experience spanning investment management, acquisitions, and operations. He has held executive roles across private equity, family offices, and national brokerages, overseeing long-term strategies and day-to-day execution for major real estate portfolios. Prior to Waterford, Yashaar led a Los Angeles-based institutional fund at RP Realty Partners and managed leasing and development for The L\&R Group of Companies. He also directed acquisitions and asset management for The Wonderful Company and began his career in brokerage, property management, and construction. A Columbia MSRED graduate and UC Irvine alum, he is a founding member of Building Hope within City of Hope’s LA Real Estate Council. Yashaar lives in Laguna Beach with his wife and two children.Resources:Yashaar's LinkedInWaterford Property CompanyDisclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Edge of Excellence podcast or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on
    --------  
    46:20
  • 157 | Keaton Petite | From Chaos to Clarity: Mastering Productivity in a Digital World
    In today's episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast, co-host Sean Phelps is joined by Keaton Petite, a higher education consultant.In this engaging conversation, Keaton reflects on the evolving landscape of work and learning, revealing how emerging tools have transformed the way professionals approach problem-solving and creativity. From leveraging technology to streamline complex tasks to rethinking traditional methods, you'll hear about the challenges and opportunities that come with adapting to rapid innovation.Discover insights on personal growth and the journey of self-discovery, emphasizing the value of pausing to reflect on what truly matters. Rather than following prescribed paths blindly, Keaton encourages you to explore your genuine passions and set meaningful goals that align with your values. This introspective approach is framed as essential for navigating today’s complex world, where external expectations often cloud individual purpose and direction.This episode offers a message of persistence, clarity, and intentionality, as well as the idea that with the right mindset and tools, you can chart a course toward fulfillment and impact.Don't miss another episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast. Leave a review and subscribe todayWhat You Will Learn In This Show:Keaton's personal journey of self-discovery, moving away from traditional success metrics to focus on personal fulfillment and passion.The importance of taking immediate actions that align with one's interests and passions. The typical structure of a consulting project, including processes such as data collection, design, and implementation. The challenges and opportunities presented by the shift toward online and continuing education as alternatives to traditional degree programs, and the role of consulting in helping navigate these changes. The value of self-exploration and finding joy in one's work to achieve true success.And much more...Resources:Keaton Petite’s LinkedInDisclaimer: The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Edge of Excellence podcast or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this podcast and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. Listeners should consult with a professional for specific advice tailored to their situation. By accessing this podcast, you acknowledge that any reliance on the content is at your own risk.
    --------  
    1:06:03
  • 156 | Craig Atkins | Risk and Resilience: Building Wealth in Challenging Times
    In today's episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast, Matt is joined by Craig Atkins, Chairman and Co-founder of City Ventures, a real estate development firm focused on urban housing throughout California.In this engaging conversation, Matt and Craig dive deep into the unpredictable journey of building a career from the ground up. From relentless persistence that spans hundreds of days to unexpected opportunities that arise during challenging economic times, you'll learn how dedication and adaptability can turn setbacks into successes. It’s a testament to the power of grit and the willingness to say "yes" even when the path seems uncertain.Discover the balance between work and life, highlighting how unconventional choices and bold moves can lead to a uniquely fulfilling lifestyle. Whether it’s redefining what retirement looks like or finding ways to integrate passion and play into a busy schedule, the conversation challenges traditional ideas about success and personal fulfillment.This episode is not just about climbing the ladder but about crafting a life that blends ambition with joy, reminding us all that sometimes the most unconventional paths lead to the most rewarding destinations.Don't miss another episode of The Edge of Excellence podcast. Leave a review and subscribe today!What You Will Learn In This Show:Craig's rebellious behavior in middle school and the impact of his grandmother's decision to send him to boarding school.How bartending and architectural internships in college helped him realize his passion for real estate development over architectureThe process of entitlement, design, and construction management in real estate development.The initial challenges of starting a brokerage company at 23, including starting the company with a $4,000 loan and borrowing office supplies from a dumpster.The establishment of City Ventures and the focus on ground-up development and land development.And much more...Guest Bio:Craig Atkins is the Chairman and Co-founder of City Ventures, a real estate development firm focused on urban housing throughout California. With over 25 years of experience in real estate, Craig has been involved in more than $3 billion in transactions, giving him deep insight into California’s diverse markets. Prior to City Ventures, he founded and led O'Donnell/Atkins, the state’s largest land brokerage firm, which averaged over $1 billion in annual transactions and operated six offices statewide. He also co-founded O/A Homes, a builder of luxury homes in La Quinta. Earlier in his career, Craig was a project manager at the Warmington Company, overseeing large-scale developments. A member of the Young Presidents Organization, he holds degrees in Architecture and Business Administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder.Resources:City Ventures
    --------  
    44:25

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Edge Of Excellence Podcast

The Edge Of Excellence Podcast is about exploring how young aspiring leaders can create a personal impact today, tomorrow, and create their dream future now. The goal is to deconstruct and synthesize successful archetypes and proven principles from high-profile entrepreneurs, systems, and resources that work, successful peers, mentors, and creators. Learn more: https://www.collegeworks.com/
Podcast website
BusinessCareersEntrepreneurshipManagement

Listen to The Edge Of Excellence Podcast, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Edge Of Excellence Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 9:03:11 PM