Episode 72: The Hidden Rules of Business Growth You Were Never Taught – w/ Leslie Hassler
If you're overwhelmed, stuck in the hustle, or wondering why your business isn't scaling the way it should — this episode is your wake-up call.In today's powerful conversation, we're joined by Leslie Hassler, business growth strategist, speaker, and founder of Your Biz Rules®. Leslie is known for helping women-owned and service-based businesses break through growth plateaus, restore profitability, and scale without sacrificing their personal lives.This episode is packed with real talk, practical frameworks, and battle-tested advice for entrepreneurs who are serious about scaling smart — not harder.🎯 Inside this episode:Why hustle culture is killing your business momentumThe rules of growth no one tells you about — but every entrepreneur should knowHow to delegate effectively and escape the "everything depends on me" trapStrategies for mastering your cash flow, optimizing offers, and building a business that works for youWhy burnout isn't just bad for your health — it's bad for your bottom lineLeslie shares insights from over a decade of consulting small business owners and reveals why so many entrepreneurs hit six figures and stall out — and exactly what to do next.If you've ever thought, "I can't work any harder," but you're still not where you want to be, this episode is the shift in mindset and strategy you've been waiting for.🧠 Whether you're early in your journey or trying to scale past seven figures, Leslie's guidance will help you:Simplify operationsReclaim your timeAnd finally grow without breaking📌 Guest Info:Leslie HasslerFounder of Your Biz RulesWebsite: https://www.yourbizrules.com/versa
Episode 71: Planning For Success | With Curtis May – Secrets to Building Real Wealth
Episode 71: Planning For Success | With Curtis May dives into timeless wealth principles and breaks down the difference between just having financial products and using them effectively. Curtis believes that your greatest asset isn't your money—it's your knowledge. That mindset is what drives every piece of advice he gives in this episode. From avoiding common money pitfalls to using simple systems that lead to long-term growth, Curtis gives you a complete blueprint to create financial freedom starting now.FREE DISCOVERY CALL WITH CURTIS https://www.practicalwealth.netThis isn't your typical financial talk. Curtis goes deep into why so many people fail to get ahead and what strategies actually help you grow and protect your money. You'll learn the exact mindset shifts and planning habits that separate financially free families from those stuck in a cycle of debt and uncertainty. Episode 71: Planning For Success | With Curtis May is filled with actionable steps that anyone can apply—whether you're just starting out or looking to optimize your wealth strategy.Curtis also talks about how to plan your life intentionally, not just financially. This episode is about empowering you to live your best life today, not just in retirement. You'll hear personal stories, family insights, and the philosophies that Curtis uses to help his clients succeed. Episode 71: Planning For Success | With Curtis May is more than a financial planning session—it's a life strategy session.
Episode 70: This is How James Brown’s Business Accelerator Institute Changes Lives
This is How James Brown's Business Accelerator Institute Changes Lives — and it could change yours, too. In Episode 70, filmed on the Versa Business Tips YouTube channel, we sit down with James Brown, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind the Business Accelerator Institute, to explore how he's helping founders scale faster, smarter, and more sustainably. Whether you're hitting a revenue ceiling or stuck in strategy overwhelm, James offers the step-by-step insight you need to break through. Learn how to grow your business, scale your operations, and adopt the mindset that separates thriving entrepreneurs from the rest. Tune in for actionable advice, proven frameworks, and success stories that show just how powerful the right guidance can be.Visit Business https://businessaccelerator.institute/versa/ & get a free consult
Episode 69: FORGE Your Path to Growth: Business Consulting Tips for Entrepreneurs Courtney De Ronde
In this episode of Versa Business Tips, host Shaheen Mazloom sits down with Courtney De Ronde, CPA and Managing Partner at FORGE, to explore how her firm helps busy business owners scale sustainably through smart strategy, financial clarity, and hands-on consulting.FORGE is more than just an accounting firm—they're a strategic partner for growth-minded entrepreneurs. From outsourced CFO services to business consulting and tax planning, FORGE provides the tools, insights, and accountability needed to help owners shift from overwhelmed to organized—and ultimately thrive.🔥 Topics Covered in This Interview:How FORGE helps overwhelmed business owners take control and scaleThe power of strategic financial consultingCommon roadblocks business owners face and how to overcome themWhat makes FORGE different from a traditional CPA firmWhether you're in the early stages of growth or preparing to scale to 7+ figures, this episode is packed with value for entrepreneurs ready to work on their business, not just in it.
Episode 68: From Mixology to Millions: How Fresh Victor Built a Cocktail Empire | Ken Mackenzie
In this episode of Versa Business Tips, we sit down with Ken Mackenzie, the visionary Founder and CEO of Fresh Victor Cocktails, to dive deep into one of the most inspiring beverage brand success stories in the industry. 🍸Ken takes us behind the scenes of how Fresh Victor turned from a simple idea into a multi-million dollar cocktail mixer empire—by doing what most companies fear: being different. Discover how he built and sold businesses, harnessed the power of strategic product uniqueness, and unlocked explosive growth through targeted social media marketing and in-store grocery partnerships. 💡📈Whether you're a startup founder, product innovator, or just love a great entrepreneurial journey, this is an episode you won't want to miss.🔥 What You'll Learn in This Video:✅ The origin story of Fresh Victor Cocktails✅ How Ken built and scaled multiple businesses successfully✅ The power of standing out in a crowded market✅ Why uniqueness isn't optional—it's EVERYTHING✅ Smart ways to pitch your product directly to stores✅ Social media strategies that actually drive conversions✅ The mindset every founder must develop to win
Welcome to The Versa Business Tips Podcast, where we interview successful business owners and entrepreneurs to help you grow your own business. In each episode, we'll bring you insights and strategies from experts who have built successful businesses from scratch.Whether you're just starting out or you're looking to take your business to the next level, our guests will share their stories, tips, and tricks to help you get more customers, hire better employees, increase profits, and more.We understand that building a successful business can be tough, so we're committed to providing you with free content that you can use to start or grow your business. Every episode, we'll have exciting giveaways for our listeners, ranging from books to courses, vacations and more.Join us on The Versa Business Tips Podcast and take the first step towards building your own successful business today!