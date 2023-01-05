CAPTURED: Michael Townson

When a young mother is found brutally beaten to death in 2007, investigators are able to quickly apprehend her killer. But as the years go by, he decides to open up and reveal he has a darker past than anyone could've ever imagined.Memphis PD is still trying to identify the other woman Michael says he murdered around December of 1993, so if you have any information about a Black woman who may have had green eyes who went missing from downtown Memphis, call the MPD's homicide bureau at 901-636-3300.And if you have any information on the whereabouts of Linda Little's body, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department and submit an anonymous tip by texting 274637.