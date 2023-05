MISSING: Oakley Carlson

Oakley Carlson was only 4 years old when she went missing in 2021. Investigators launched a desperate search to bring her home, but with each new piece of evidence, they learned that home may not have been the safest place for her. And systems put in place to protect her may have been the very thing that put her in the hands of the people responsible for her disappearance.If you know anything about Oakley’s disappearance, please contact the Grays Harbor CountySheriff’s Office at 1-360-533-8765.Or you can email Sgt. Paul Logan directly at [email protected] tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse America and to find a chapter near you, visit preventchildabuse.org. Did you know you can listen to this episode ad-free? Join the Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkieapp.com/library/ to view the current membership options and policies.Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/missing-oakley-carlson/