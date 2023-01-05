If you can never get enough true crime... Congratulations, you’ve found your people. More
MISSING: Ashley Loring HeavyRunner
MISSING: Ashley Loring HeavyRunner

When 20-year-old Ashley Loring HeavyRunner goes missing on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, her older sister Kimberly is forced to pick up the slack of a system that's designed to fail those it's supposed to protect. Her investigation leads her to three people who may know what happened to her sister… but none will talk. If you want a deeper dive into Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's case, check out Season 3 of Up and Vanished.To learn more about The National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, you can visit niwrc.org. And if you'd like to donate to this amazing organization, you van visit niwrc.org/donate.
5/1/2023
46:56
MURDERED: Mengqi Ji
MURDERED: Mengqi Ji

When a young mother is reported missing, investigators quickly realize she was probably murdered. Their prime suspect is her husband, but a slew of suspicious statements and circumstantial evidence isn't enough to put him behind bars... until a lucky discovery gives them everything they need. You can share The Good with us by submitting your story to The Good page on our website!
4/24/2023
40:41
MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF: Elizabeth Santos
MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF: Elizabeth Santos

Elizabeth Santos' unexpected and tragic death in 2020 left behind a million questions. Some believe it was the result of a mental health crisis, but many of her loved ones think she's a victim of foul play, and they've been pushing for answers.The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), text "HelpLine" to 62640 or email at [email protected] Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255
4/17/2023
55:07
CAPTURED: Michael Townson
CAPTURED: Michael Townson

When a young mother is found brutally beaten to death in 2007, investigators are able to quickly apprehend her killer. But as the years go by, he decides to open up and reveal he has a darker past than anyone could've ever imagined.Memphis PD is still trying to identify the other woman Michael says he murdered around December of 1993, so if you have any information about a Black woman who may have had green eyes who went missing from downtown Memphis, call the MPD's homicide bureau at 901-636-3300.And if you have any information on the whereabouts of Linda Little's body, please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department and submit an anonymous tip by texting 274637.
4/10/2023
33:39
MISSING: Oakley Carlson
MISSING: Oakley Carlson

Oakley Carlson was only 4 years old when she went missing in 2021. Investigators launched a desperate search to bring her home, but with each new piece of evidence, they learned that home may not have been the safest place for her. And systems put in place to protect her may have been the very thing that put her in the hands of the people responsible for her disappearance.If you know anything about Oakley's disappearance, please contact the Grays Harbor CountySheriff's Office at 1-360-533-8765.Or you can email Sgt. Paul Logan directly at [email protected] tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse America and to find a chapter near you, visit preventchildabuse.org.