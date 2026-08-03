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Crime Junkie

Audiochuck
True Crime
Crime Junkie
Latest episode

543 episodes

  • Crime Junkie

    MISSING: Kerry O’Brien-Krueger

    08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    When Kerry O’Brien-Krueger vanished in 1989, her husband claimed she left for a work trip that never existed. Decades later, investigators are still untangling shifting stories, missing evidence and some crucial clues that could help reveal what happened - and they need Crime Junkies’ help.

    If you know anything about the disappearance of Kerry O’Brien-Krueger, call the Racine County Sheriff's Office directly at (262) 930-8254, or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers of Racine County at (888) 636-9330.

     

    Head over to our Crime Junkie YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12ikuu0v4OQ

    Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit:  https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/missing-kerry-obrien-krueger/

    Did you know you can listen to this episode ad-free? Join the Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Don’t miss out on all things Crime Junkie!

    Instagram: @crimejunkiepodcast | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @CrimeJunkiePod | @audiochuck

    TikTok: @crimejunkiepodcast

    Facebook: /CrimeJunkiePodcast | /audiochuckllc

    Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. 

    Instagram: @ashleyflowers | @britprawat

    Twitter: @Ash_Flowers | @britprawat

    TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie

    Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF

     

    Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Crime Junkie

    MURDERED: Joyce LePage Part 2

    07/27/2026 | 47 mins.
    In part two of Joyce’s story, we dig deep into the case file and letters left behind by Joyce herself, which reveal even more suspects, including the roommate she’d been avoiding that summer.

    If you know anything about the murder of Joyce LePage, call the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 397-6266.

     

    Shop the Crime Junkie summer merch collection before it's gone: https://shop.audiochuck.com/collections/cj-summer

    Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit:  https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/murdered-joyce-lepage-part-2/

    Did you know you can listen to this episode ad-free? Join the Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Don’t miss out on all things Crime Junkie!

    Instagram: @crimejunkiepodcast | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @CrimeJunkiePod | @audiochuck

    TikTok: @crimejunkiepodcast

    Facebook: /CrimeJunkiePodcast | /audiochuckllc

    Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. 

    Instagram: @ashleyflowers | @britprawat

    Twitter: @Ash_Flowers | @britprawat

    TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie

    Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF

     

    Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Crime Junkie

    EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie

    07/22/2026 | 53 mins.
    In this special episode of Crime Junkie on the Nancy Guthrie abduction case, breaking news reporter Briana Whitney and host Ashley Flowers reveal all details from the ransom notes you haven't heard yet, Briana shares the stunning things told to her behind the scenes by the sheriff and investigators as she was reporting on the ground, and the two discuss a well-researched theory on the interworkings of how and why the Guthrie abduction was carried out.

     

    Did you know you can listen to this episode ad-free? Join the Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Don’t miss out on all things Crime Junkie!

    Instagram: @crimejunkiepodcast | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @CrimeJunkiePod | @audiochuck

    TikTok: @crimejunkiepodcast

    Facebook: /CrimeJunkiePodcast | /audiochuckllc

    Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. 

    Instagram: @ashleyflowers | @britprawat

    Twitter: @Ash_Flowers | @britprawat

    TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie

    Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF

     

    Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Crime Junkie

    MURDERED: Joyce LePage Part 1

    07/20/2026 | 44 mins.
    In the summer of 1971, 21-year-old Joyce LePage disappears after a skydiving lesson followed by a beer with friends. In the beginning, the only clue is a piece of missing carpet that was cut out from a vacant dorm on the campus of Washington State University where Joyce had been secretly squatting. Her belongings, her car and her body would all be found in different places, and they all point to different suspects.

    If you know anything about the murder of Joyce LePage, call the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 397-6266.

     

    Head over to our Crime Junkie YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H29TZiwPIEo

    Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit:  https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/murdered-joyce-lepage/

    Did you know you can listen to this episode ad-free? Join the Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Don’t miss out on all things Crime Junkie!

    Instagram: @crimejunkiepodcast | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @CrimeJunkiePod | @audiochuck

    TikTok: @crimejunkiepodcast

    Facebook: /CrimeJunkiePodcast | /audiochuckllc

    Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. 

    Instagram: @ashleyflowers | @britprawat

    Twitter: @Ash_Flowers | @britprawat

    TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie

    Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF

     

    Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Crime Junkie

    WARNING: Roger Hueber

    07/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    In August 2005, a woman disappeared just days before she was supposed to testify against her boyfriend, a corrections officer accused of sexually abusing minors. For years, her family says she was treated like a fugitive instead of a missing person. But when we looked deeper, we found a witness who has never spoken publicly before — and a sighting from the night she vanished that could change the way this case has been understood for more than twenty years.

    If you know anything about the disappearance of Sheryl Rucci, please contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on their website.

     

    Head over to our Crime Junkie YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEbG_LKBiAs

    Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit:  https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/warning-roger-hueber/

    Did you know you can listen to this episode ad-free? Join the Fan Club! Visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/fanclub/ to view the current membership options and policies.

    Don’t miss out on all things Crime Junkie!

    Instagram: @crimejunkiepodcast | @audiochuck

    Twitter: @CrimeJunkiePod | @audiochuck

    TikTok: @crimejunkiepodcast

    Facebook: /CrimeJunkiePodcast | /audiochuckllc

    Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. 

    Instagram: @ashleyflowers | @britprawat

    Twitter: @Ash_Flowers | @britprawat

    TikTok: @ashleyflowerscrimejunkie

    Facebook: /AshleyFlowers.AF

     

    Text Ashley at 317-733-7485 to talk all things true crime, get behind the scenes updates, and more!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Crime Junkie
Does hearing about a true crime case always leave you scouring the internet for the truth behind the story? Dive into your next mystery with Crime Junkie. Every Monday, join your host Ashley Flowers as she unravels all the details of infamous and underreported true crime cases with her best friend Brit Prawat. From cold cases to missing persons and heroes in our community who seek justice, Crime Junkie is your destination for theories and stories you won’t hear anywhere else. Whether you're a seasoned true crime enthusiast or new to the genre, you'll find yourself on the edge of your seat awaiting a new episode every Monday. If you can never get enough true crime... Congratulations, you’ve found your people. Follow to join a community of Crime Junkies! Crime Junkie is presented by Audiochuck Media Company.
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