In August 2005, a woman disappeared just days before she was supposed to testify against her boyfriend, a corrections officer accused of sexually abusing minors. For years, her family says she was treated like a fugitive instead of a missing person. But when we looked deeper, we found a witness who has never spoken publicly before — and a sighting from the night she vanished that could change the way this case has been understood for more than twenty years.



If you know anything about the disappearance of Sheryl Rucci, please contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on their website.







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