Psychopedia: True Crime & Criminal Psychology

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401 episodes
- Five sadistic men brutalized one innocent woman in a case so horrifying, it altered the DNA of Australia forever. In 1986, 26-year-old nurse Anita Cobby began her walk home from a train station when she was abducted by five men out for blood. What these men did to Anita defies comprehension. The sheer brutality of the crime shocked Australia, sparked one of the nation's most infamous murder investigations, and left a scar that remains nearly four decades later. In this episode, we look beyond the headlines to honor the woman Anita was, examine the unimaginable torture she endured at the hands of a pack of violent predators, and explore why her story continues to resonate across Australia and around the world.
TRIGGER WARNING: SA and extreme violence
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- A 28-year-old female teacher. Multiple teenage boys. And a case that forces us to confront one uncomfortable question: Why is society so much slower to recognize abuse when the predator is a woman and the victim is a teenage boy? In this episode, we examine the case of Rebecca Joynes, a former teacher convicted of sexually abusing teenage students she was entrusted to protect. We break down the evidence presented in court, the grooming behaviors that allowed the abuse to continue, the lasting impact on the boys at the center of the case, and the psychological dynamics that make female sexual offending uniquely misunderstood. This episode also explores the societal double standards that can prevent male victims from being recognized, believed, and supported.
Please Follow/Subscribe wherever you are listening!
Now on YouTube! Subscribe to @investigatorslater
Join our Patreon family! (Patreon.com/Psychopediapod) AD FREE episodes, exclusive true crime content, Girl On Gore Season 2, behind-the-scenes pics/vids, private group chats, a place to request cases, and much more!
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Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f8eAlH
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Patreon: https://bit.ly/3SDv7W8
Spotify: https://bit.ly/44FzT88
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Website: https://www.psychopediapod.com/\
==SPONSORS==
AquaTru: Go to AquaTru.com now for 20% off (your purifier) using promo code PSYCHOPEDIA.
NOCD: To learn more about starting OCD therapy with NOCD, go to NOCD
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Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Trigger warning: This episode discusses domestic violence, homicide and cannibalism. Please listen with caution.
On November 12, 2010, Isakin Drabbad, aka The Skara Cannibal, walked into his girlfriend's bedroom carrying a knife and committed one of the most brutal homicide cases in modern Scandinavian history. After fatally slashing Helle Christensen's throat, Isakin violated her body, decapitated her, dismembered her remains, and removed portions of her flesh, which he later cooked and consumed. The cannibalism is certainly what made headlines...but it wasn't the full story. It was merely the final, devastating expression of a mind that had been unraveling for years.
Please Follow/Subscribe wherever you are listening!
Now on YouTube! Subscribe to @investigatorslater
Join my Patreon family! You get AD FREE episodes, exclusive true crime content, Girl On Gore Season 2, behind-the-scenes pics/vids, private group chats, a place to request a case, and much more! Patreon.com/Psychopediapod
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Apple: https://bit.ly/4uXQj6F
Website: https://www.psychopediapod.com/
==SPONSORS==
AquaTru: Go to AquaTru.com now for 20% off (your purifier) using promo code PSYCHOPEDIA.
NOCD: To learn more about starting OCD therapy with NOCD, go to NOCD
and book a free call with their team.
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Trigger Warning: This episode discusses the difficult topic of sexual abuse. Listener discretion advised.
"Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise" has taken the internet by storm, and it's easy to see why. Beyond the allegations themselves, it forces us to confront a number of uncomfortable but important conversations. In this episode we dive deep into Pearadise, the viral content house in Las Vegas built around "BBW" (Big Beautiful Women) that's igniting debates about body positivity, feederism, fetish culture, and online fame. Is Pearadise creating a space where plus-sized women can thrive and take control of their image, or is it blurring the line between empowerment and exploitation? From the business model and growing backlash to the lawsuit and allegations of sexual abuse, we examine every side of the Pearadise controversy.
The opinions expressed in this episode are my own and are based on publicly available information, court records, interviews, and other source material available at the time of recording. Where allegations of abuse, misconduct, or criminal behavior are discussed, they are presented as allegations unless they have been proven in a court of law or otherwise established by reliable evidence. This episode is intended for commentary, analysis, and educational purposes and should not be interpreted as a definitive statement of fact regarding any disputed claim.
Join my Patreon family! You get AD FREE episodes, exclusive true crime content, Girl On Gore Season 2, behind-the-scenes pics/vids, private group chats, a place to request a case, and much more! https://bit.ly/3SDv7W8
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Spotify: https://bit.ly/44FzT88
Apple: https://bit.ly/4uXQj6F
Website: https://www.psychopediapod.com/
==SPONSORS==
AquaTru: Go to AquaTru.com now for 20% off (your purifier) using promo code PSYCHOPEDIA.
NOCD: To learn more about starting OCD therapy with NOCD, go to NOCD
and book a free call with their team.
Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Trigger Warning: This episode discusses SA, child homicide, and graphic violence. Listener and viewer discretion advised.
Serial killer Paul John Knowles was desperate to leave behind a legacy and to go out in a blaze of glory. Linked to the deaths of at least 18 people, the "Casanova Killer" recorded a "kill tape" confession detailing one of the deadliest multi-state killing sprees in American history. Guilty of assault, murder, and attempted necrophilia, Paul was driven by his desire to become famous for the heinous crimes he committed. In Part 2, we continue to explore his horrific crimes and examine the psychology and criminology behind one of America's most prolific serial killers.
Join my Patreon family! You get AD FREE episodes, exclusive true crime content, Girl On Gore Season 2, behind-the-scenes pics/vids, private group chats, a place to request a case, and much more! https://bit.ly/3SDv7W8
JOIN ME EVERYWHERE!
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f8eAlH
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4oXXIl9
Patreon: https://bit.ly/3SDv7W8
Spotify: https://bit.ly/44FzT88
Apple: https://bit.ly/4uXQj6F
Website: https://www.psychopediapod.com/
==SPONSORS==
AquaTru: Go to AquaTru.com now for 20% off (your purifier) using promo code PSYCHOPEDIA.
NOCD: To learn more about starting OCD therapy with NOCD, go to NOCD
and book a free call with their team.
Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to Quince for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Psychopedia: True Crime & Criminal Psychology
Psychopedia is a captivating true crime podcast hosted by Investigator Slater, where she passionately takes you deep into the darkest recesses of the human psyche each week. A professional investigator by day, Slater uses her investigative expertise to uncover the chilling, hidden details behind each true crime case presented. Even if you think you’ve heard about a particular case before, prepare for a fresh, eye-opening perspective that dives deeper into the facts, psychology, criminology, and the dark truths you never knew. Every episode is presented with the utmost respect for the victims, while keeping you hooked with pop quizzes designed to engage and entertain (and give you a glimpse into Slater's own twisted mind). Prepare for a truly immersive experience—because this is true crime like you've never heard it before.Instagram + TikTok: @psychopediapod @investigatorslater. A podcast in partnership with Podcast Nation.266078Podcast website
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