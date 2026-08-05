Psychopedia: True Crime & Criminal Psychology

Trigger Warning: This episode discusses the difficult topic of sexual abuse. Listener discretion advised.



"Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise" has taken the internet by storm, and it's easy to see why. Beyond the allegations themselves, it forces us to confront a number of uncomfortable but important conversations. In this episode we dive deep into Pearadise, the viral content house in Las Vegas built around "BBW" (Big Beautiful Women) that's igniting debates about body positivity, feederism, fetish culture, and online fame. Is Pearadise creating a space where plus-sized women can thrive and take control of their image, or is it blurring the line between empowerment and exploitation? From the business model and growing backlash to the lawsuit and allegations of sexual abuse, we examine every side of the Pearadise controversy.



The opinions expressed in this episode are my own and are based on publicly available information, court records, interviews, and other source material available at the time of recording. Where allegations of abuse, misconduct, or criminal behavior are discussed, they are presented as allegations unless they have been proven in a court of law or otherwise established by reliable evidence. This episode is intended for commentary, analysis, and educational purposes and should not be interpreted as a definitive statement of fact regarding any disputed claim.



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