Psychopedia: True Crime & Criminal Psychology

Psychopedia is a true crime podcast infused with comedy….making it a crimedy.
Each week, Investigator Slater presents a horrific true crime case to Tank Sinatr... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
EP10: Feed me. F*ck me. Kill me.
The perfect true crime case highlighting the complex and dark nature of the human psyche doesn’t exi— Yes, yes it does exist, and you’ve just landed on it. This fascinating case centers around an individual who meticulously choreographed her own murder for the ultimate (and final) sexual experience. Sharon Lopatka was both perpetrator and victim, predator and prey. She was one of the first people to capitalize on a new information system known as the World Wide Web, and mastered how to use it for both monetary and personal gain. Sharon created multiple aliases and joined various online fetish forums to satisfy all of her incredibly unique, and dangerous, sexual needs. From her desire of being force fed and cannibalized to posing as a 300 pound disciplinarian dominatrix offering to crush men like bugs, this case is as disturbing as it is tragic. Instagram: @psychopediapod @tank.sinatra @investigatorslater TikTok: @psychopediapod Website: www.psychopediapodcast.com
5/3/2023
1:04:26
EP09: Toy Box Killer: Sadistic Sex Scientist (Part 2)
In Part 1 of this gruesome case, we were introduced to the Toy Box Killer and to some of the ways in which he tortured his victims inside a soundproof, escape-proof cargo trailer (known as the "toy box") kept on his property in Elephant Butte, New Mexico. Alarmingly, what we’ve heard until this point has only scratched the surface. Part 2 of this case explains, in full detail, all of the additional (and disturbing) ways in which the Toy Box Killer continued to escalate his level of depravity while bringing in a VERY twisted female accomplice to help exact his brutality. The barbarity displayed inside the "toy box" is matched only by the bravery and strength seen in some of the survivors, whose courageous pursuit of justice helped to finally intercept the heinous reign of the Toy Box Killer. You will not believe how this case wraps up. Instagram + TikTok: @psychopediapod @tank.sinatra @investigatorslater Website: www.psychopediapodcast.com
4/26/2023
58:16
EP08: Toy Box Killer: Sadistic Sex Scientist (Part 1)
David Parker Ray, more famously known as the Toy Box Killer, fancied himself a highly skilled sexual scientist who would abduct women (thereafter referred to as “pretty pieces of meat”) before inflicting upon them immeasurable pain through sexual experimentation and inhumane torture. First, he would psychologically break down his victims. Then, he would violently assault them inside a soundproof trailer referred to as his “toy box,” using various implements of torture while carefully documenting, filming, and cataloging his observations. There are so many elements to this twisted case that we’ve organized it into two episodes. Please listen with caution - this case is truly what nightmares are made of. Instagram + TikTok: @psychopediapod @tank.sinatra @investigatorslater Website: www.psychopediapodcast.com
When news of this case first emerged, the main star was a missing severed penis. The supporting role of this highly disturbing saga was played by Lorena Bobbitt, a knife-wielding lunatic who castrated her husband in a fit of jealousy and rage. Every headline, talk show, comedian and reporter characterized Lorena as being every man’s worst nightmare, and the frightening face of fickle females everywhere. But the TRUE story behind the infamous penis dismemberment case is far more complex and upsetting than was originally acknowledged. This is the story of a young immigrant woman who suffered domestic abuse and persistent marital rape, had no escape in sight, and finally snapped (or sliced, as it were).
4/15/2023
1:03:17
EP07: Goth Family Annihilator
This mindblowing and highly disturbing case features a pre-teen, middle-class, church-going 12 year old girl who suddenly decided to embrace Goth culture, join online chat rooms, and hatch a plan to obliterate her entire family. Cool. Put on your favorite Hot Topic hoodie and join Tank Sinatra and Investigator Slater as they navigate this horrific case and contend with their own emotions while delivering the details of this outrageous tragedy. Instagram + TikTok: @psychopediapod @tank.sinatra @investigatorslater Website: www.psychopediapodcast.com
Psychopedia is a true crime podcast infused with comedy….making it a crimedy.
Each week, Investigator Slater presents a horrific true crime case to Tank Sinatra for the first time, whose reaction to each gruesome detail prompts thought provoking conversation and hilarious dialogue. The episodes contain several pop quizzes to keep Tank on his jacked toes, while causing listeners to question Investigator Slater’s mental health.
Tank Sinatra has been called the most prolific original meme creator in the world and one of the most talented content curators.
Investigator Slater is a highly regarded leader in the field of investigative law.
But above all else, Tank and Slater bring to the table 20 years of friendship and A LOT of hysterical memories. When they come together to discuss true crime each week, you can count on enjoying a well-researched, entertaining new volume of Psychopedia.
Instagram + TikTok: @psychopediapod @tank.sinatra @investigatorslater