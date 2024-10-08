Get your favorite Accelerator flavors right now! https://a.co/d/fedHsTd Download the PrizePicks app today and use code: UNFILTERED to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup Earn points by paying rent right now when you go to joinbilt.com/Unfiltered Head over to brooksrunning.com to learn more and get a pair of the new Glycerin Max shoes Use code UNFILTERED15 for 15% off tickets on SeatGeek https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/UNFILTERED15

Go to zocdoc.com/zaneandheath to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today! Download the SeatGeek app and code UNFILTERED2024 for 10% off your next order! https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/UNFILTERED2024 Go to hellofresh.com/freeunfiltered to get 10 FREE meals! Head over to brooksrunning.com to learn more!

Earn points by paying rent right now when you go to joinbilt.com/unfiltered Visit betterhelp.com/zaneandheath today to get 10% OFF your first month! Go to shopify.com/unfiltered to upgrade your selling today!

Use code UNFILTERED2024 for 10% off your next SeatGeek order https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/UNFILTERED2024 Sponsored by SeatGeek. Restrictions apply. Max $25 discount Start your FREE online visit today at forhers.com/zaneandheath Stop wasting money on things you don’t use! Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to rocketmoney.com/unfiltered

Cut your wireless bill to 15 BUCKS a month at MINT MOBILE.com/heath Download EarnIn today in the Google play or Apple app store. Type in Zane & Heath Unfiltered under PODCAST Visit BetterHelp.com/zaneandheath today to get 10% OFF your first month! Download the PrizePicks app today and use code UNFILTERED to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup!

About Zane and Heath: Unfiltered

Zane and Heath: Unfiltered is a weekly podcast from YouTube sensations; Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, two uneducated Florida boys with strong opinions and nothing to back it. Join them for some raw, uncut, and unfiltered behind the scenes content as they discuss all that transpires in their group's crazy lives when the cameras stop rolling. Be sure to grab your coffee and tune in every Monday morning because your start to the week just got a whole lot better! And by better, we mean worse.