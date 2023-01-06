Lil Sasquatch recently dropped out of college and is rudderless in this big mean world. To help fill in the gaps on the education he missed, he leans on his pro... More
Available Episodes
5 of 119
Property Brothers - Son of a Boy Dad: Episode #117
Property Brothers - Son of a Boy Dad: Episode #117
-- Sas & Rone MDW record an apartment special for Gaz
-- Follow us on our socials: https://linktr.ee/sonofaboydad
-- Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/son-of-a-boy-dad
-- Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code BOYDAD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply).
-- Head to https://barstool.link/FactorMealsSON50 and use code son50 to get 50% off your first box.
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE YOUTUBE
#SonOfABoyDad #BarstoolSportsYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/sonofaboydad
5/30/2023
1:02:26
War Dogs - Son of a Boy Dad: Episode #116
Ads:
HelloFresh: Go to https://barstool.link/hellofreshSON16 and use code son16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping
Betterhelp: Visit BetterHelp dot com slash SON today to get 10% off your first month.
Barstool House: Shop now at store.barstoolsports.com
-- Follow us on our socials: https://linktr.ee/sonofaboydad
-- Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/son-of-a-boy-dad
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE YOUTUBE
#SonOfABoyDad #BarstoolSportsYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/sonofaboydad
5/23/2023
1:09:45
DUMBFOUNDEAD - Son of a Boy Dad: BONUS Episode #115
-- It's just Rone today, but with a very special guest. Awesome convo between two battle rap legends, Enjoy!
-- Follow us on our socials: https://linktr.ee/sonofaboydad
-- Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/son-of-a-boy-dad
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE YOUTUBE
#SonOfABoyDad #BarstoolSportsYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/sonofaboydad
5/22/2023
1:05:48
Sluggin' Gulls | Son of a Boy Dad: Episode #114
-- Lil Sas & Rone catch up on their weeks in Colorado & Iceland
-- Ad: Gametime Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code BOYDAD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply).
-- Follow us on our socials: https://linktr.ee/sonofaboydad
-- Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/son-of-a-boy-dad
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE YOUTUBE
#SonOfABoyDad #BarstoolSportsYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/sonofaboydad
5/16/2023
1:25:21
No Complaints Here - Son of a Boy Dad: Ep. #113 ft. Tommy Smokes
No Complaints Here - Son of a Boy Dad: Ep. #113 ft. Tommy Smokes
-- Lil Sas & Rone are joined by Tommy Smokes to discuss many things
-- Ad: Gametime... Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code BOYDAD for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply).
-- Ad: HelloFresh... Go to HelloFresh.com/son16 and use code son16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping!
-- Ad: Rough N Rowdy... Rough N’ Rowdy 21 invades West Virginia this Friday night May 12 at 8PM eastern. Witness every second of the action by ordering now on BUYRNR.COM.
-- Follow us on our socials: https://linktr.ee/sonofaboydad
-- Merch: https://store.barstoolsports.com/collections/son-of-a-boy-dad
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE YOUTUBE
#SonOfABoyDad #BarstoolSportsYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/sonofaboydad
Lil Sasquatch recently dropped out of college and is rudderless in this big mean world. To help fill in the gaps on the education he missed, he leans on his producer Rone to help him craft a healthy worldview and teach him what it means to be a man
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/sonofaboydad