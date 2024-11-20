Fiddlin', Gruntin', Snorin', and Carlin' with David Axelrod
This week from the archives, how to instantly summon 40 worms from the ground. Plus, former Obama advisor David Axelrod addresses listener concerns about engaging with their despised family over the Thanksgiving table. And, when a listener asks how to make his name more memorable, the guys recruit an expert of musical mnemonics.Also! We've loved hearing from so many of you about joining our "You Guys" fast. This is an archive episode, and we'll have an update for you... fellow humans next week. In the meantime, you can email your burning questions to [email protected] To Do Everything is available without sponsor messages for supporters of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me+, who also get bonus episodes of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! featuring exclusive games, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Sign up and support NPR at plus.npr.org.How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
19:46
Yes We Pecan, with Martha Stewart
Two roommates disagree about how to pronounce "pecan," so Mike and Ian call up Martha Stewart–and others–to help. Plus, an Italian town in the shadow of the Alps spent three months of the year without sunlight, until Mayor Pierfranco Midali decided to make his own sun.
15:20
Bear Grylls stays (disgustingly) hydrated
This week from the archives, all things wilderness survival. Mike and Ian take a trip to Denali National Park in Alaska to learn how to survive a bear attack. And when a listener asks how to quench thirst if they're stranded in the desert, another kind of Bear (Grylls) walks them through it. Plus, how to discover a new species with the help of some bloodsuckers.
16:49
Josh Gad defeats earworms, and we make a pitch to Pete Buttigieg
This week on the show, when a mother can't get her four-year-old's favorite song out of her head, Mike and Ian call up Broadway's beloved Josh Gad to help. Plus, Ian has a formal request for the Secretary of Transportation, and the guys find a tip to quell those pesky election mailers.
21:17
BONUS: Halloween with Amy Sedaris
On this Halloween bonus episode of How To Do Everything, comedian Amy Sedaris tells Mike and Ian how to terrify the neighborhood children, and they bring in Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis for help.
Half advice show. Half survival guide. Half absurdity-fest. (Wait, how does this work again? We're not numbers people.) Each episode, we answer all your burning questions, from how to survive a public bathroom to how to get close to a panda. When we don't know the answer, which is roughly 92% of the time (again, not numbers people), we bring in overqualified experts to help out. So you'll eventually walk away knowing how to do everything. That's what happens when you're one & a half shows. From the team at Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!