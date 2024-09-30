Critics of Christ Church and Christian nationalism say the emphasis on women submitting to men fuels an underbelly of abuse. Emilie Paige Dye is an abuse survivor and she details what happened to her at a fundamentalist school and why she thinks her case was swept under the rug.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy

Christian nationalists are trying to take over the country one church and one school at a time. They have a blueprint for how to gain influence community by community and they are playing the long game.

Heath and Jimmy travel to Kentucky to attend a kind of Christian nationalist festival in the shadow of a six-story replica of Noah's Ark. The gathering brings together leading Christian nationalist thinkers from around the country to compare notes on how to turn America into a theocracy.

Heath and Jimmy travel to the Creation Museum, a kind of theme park dedicated to the idea that the Bible's creation story is literally true and that the earth is 6,000 years old. So-called young earth creationism is a fundamental idea in Christian nationalism and one that could threaten the very foundations of scientific research if it ever becomes government policy.

A panel discussion with Christian leaders from across the political spectrum who are concerned about the rise of Christian nationalism. They talk about why they see the movement as antithetical to the teachings of Jesus Christ and the undertones of bigotry they see in Christian nationalism.

About Extremely American

In Season 2 of Extremely American: Onward Christian Soldiers host Heath Druzin and James Dawson take an inside look at Christian nationalism. The movement aims to end American democracy as we know it and install theocracy, taking rights away from the vast majority of Americans in the process. The season follows the movement through the story of an influential far-right church, its attempt to take over a small town and a dark underbelly of abuse.