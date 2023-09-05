Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The John Batchelor Show is a hard news-analysis radio program on current events, world history, global politics and natural sciences. Based in New York City for... More
News
  • #Ukraine: OMNIBUS: POV Moscow, Kyiv, Brussels, DC, Beijing, Tehran. Professor H.J. Mackinder, International Relations. #FriendsofHistoryDebatingSociety
    Photo: No known restrictions on publication. @Batchelorshow Tashkent Station 1890 #Ukraine:  OMNIBUS: POV Moscow, Kyiv, Brussels, DC, Beijing, Tehran. Professor H.J. Mackinder, International Relations. #FriendsofHistoryDebatingSociety
    5/9/2023
    52:28
  • #Preview: #SpecialEdition: What or who is driving the revelations of Chiese interference in Canadian democracy? Charles Burt
    Photo: No known restrictions on publication. @Batchelorshow 1942 Lockheed Aircraft #Preview: #SpecialEdition: What or who is driving the revelations of Chiese interference in Canadian democracy? Charles Burton.    See: #Canada: #PRC: Questions about CCCP lawlessnessfor the PM. Charles Burton, senior fellow at the Centre for Advancing Canada's Interests Abroad at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. @GordonGChang, Gatestone, Newsweek, The Hill https://apnews.com/article/china-canada-foreign-interference-ambassador-46735683b97bdfcdede81dbfba54c00b
    5/9/2023
    2:35
  • 2/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted: #GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Origi
    Photo: No known restrictions on publication. @Batchelorshow LA 1980 2/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted: #GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Originally posted August 14, 2021) https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/twenty-fold-surge-in-migrants-seeking-the-us-alarms-panama/ar-AANaaec
    5/9/2023
    14:29
  • 1/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted: #GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Origi
    Photo: No known restrictions on publication. @BatchelorshowLA 1942 1/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted: #GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Originally posted August 14, 2021) https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/twenty-fold-surge-in-migrants-seeking-the-us-alarms-panama/ar-AANaaec
    5/9/2023
    9:13
  • 2/2: #SCOTUS: Under attack after the Dobbs leak & What is to be done? Richard Epstein, Hoover Institution
    Photo: No known restrictions on publication. @Batchelorshow 1942 Trailer Housing 2/2: #SCOTUS: Under attack after the Dobbs leak & What is to be done? Richard Epstein, Hoover Institution https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-samuel-alito-this-made-us-targets-of-assassination-dobbs-leak-abortion-court-74624ef9
    5/9/2023
    6:40

About The John Batchelor Show

The John Batchelor Show is a hard news-analysis radio program on current events, world history, global politics and natural sciences. Based in New York City for two decades, the show has travelled widely to report, from the Middle East to the South Caucasus to the Arabian Peninsula and East Asia.
Podcast website

