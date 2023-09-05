The John Batchelor Show is a hard news-analysis radio program on current events, world history, global politics and natural sciences. Based in New York City for... More
#Ukraine: OMNIBUS: POV Moscow, Kyiv, Brussels, DC, Beijing, Tehran. Professor H.J. Mackinder, International Relations. #FriendsofHistoryDebatingSociety
Tashkent Station 1890
5/9/2023
52:28
#Preview: #SpecialEdition: What or who is driving the revelations of Chiese interference in Canadian democracy? Charles Burt
#Preview: #SpecialEdition: What or who is driving the revelations of Chiese interference in Canadian democracy? Charles Burton.
#Canada: #PRC: Questions about CCCP lawlessnessfor the PM. Charles Burton, senior fellow at the Centre for Advancing Canada's Interests Abroad at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. @GordonGChang, Gatestone, Newsweek, The Hill
https://apnews.com/article/china-canada-foreign-interference-ambassador-46735683b97bdfcdede81dbfba54c00b
5/9/2023
2:35
2/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted: #GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Origi
2/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted:
#GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Originally posted August 14, 2021)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/twenty-fold-surge-in-migrants-seeking-the-us-alarms-panama/ar-AANaaec
5/9/2023
14:29
1/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted: #GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Origi
1/2: #Bestof2021: Two years before, the Darien Gap saw few Venezuelans, Colmbians, Cubans, and no Chese to be noted:
#GreatMigration:Friends in the US if they can survive the Darien Gap and all of Central America. Locals.com/MichaelYonMichael Yon. (Originally posted August 14, 2021)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/twenty-fold-surge-in-migrants-seeking-the-us-alarms-panama/ar-AANaaec
5/9/2023
9:13
2/2: #SCOTUS: Under attack after the Dobbs leak & What is to be done? Richard Epstein, Hoover Institution
2/2: #SCOTUS: Under attack after the Dobbs leak & What is to be done? Richard Epstein, Hoover Institution
https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-samuel-alito-this-made-us-targets-of-assassination-dobbs-leak-abortion-court-74624ef9
