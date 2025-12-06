Sense and Sensibility, Chapters 5-6

It's been decided: the Dashwoods are relocating to Devonshire. They have decided to take up their cousin Sir John Middleton's offer to take up residence in Barton Cottage, and soon set off from Norland to make their way to their new home. The cottage is smaller than they are used to, but Mrs. Dashwood is full of ideas to make it more homey (if she can save the money for it). They also make the acquaintance of their landlord Sir John, who is boisterous, and his wife Lady Middleton, who is elegant. It's a big transition for the Dashwoods, but they are making the best of it. As they do, let their story help you as you embark on your own transition from a busy day into a night of gentle and relaxing sleep.