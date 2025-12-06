Friday Favorites: Pride and Prejudice - Lady Catherine Visits Longbourn
There's an unfamiliar carriage pulling up the drive, and it's none other than Lady Catherine de Bourgh. Her ladyship is on a mission - to stop Elizabeth Bennet from marrying her nephew. Elizabeth is astonished, and then incensed, at such a visit, especially since she and Mr. Darcy are not engaged. Lady Catherine may not be used to brooking disappointment, but she may have met her match in Lizzy. As the two of them spar, let this classic moment from Pride and Prejudice help you take your mind away from your day and comfort you into a night of deep and gentle sleep.-----Welcome to the Jane Austen Bedtime Stories podcast! Each episode is a section of a classic Jane Austen novel, read in soothing tones and set to calming music to help you fall asleep.With everything that is going on in the world, we find comfort in the familiar. For so many of us, Jane Austen's works are like a warm hug. So snuggle up under the covers and let the comforting words of Jane Austen lull you into sleep.-----Show your appreciation for the pod! Support the podcast: http://bedtimestoriespodcast.net/support -----Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janeaustenbedtimepod/-----Music ["Reverie"] by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. – www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
39:09
--------
39:09
Sense and Sensibility, Chapters 7-8
Freshly arrived in Devonshire, the Dashwoods are off to dine at Barton Park and meet the rest of their new neighborhood acquaintances. There's Lady Middleton's teasing and slightly vulgar mother-in-law, Mrs. Jennings, and Sir John's quiet friend, Colonel Brandon. Mrs. Jennings, who is fond of pairing people up, is soon convinced that Colonel Brandon is in love with Marianne, but she's having none of it. Colonel Brandon is 35, and Marianne is convinced that at his stage of life, all that's left is infirmity, since he's too old for romance. With their social circle growing, the Dashwoods are settling into their new home, and as they do, let them help you settle into your bed for a night of soft and peaceful sleep.-----Welcome to the Jane Austen Bedtime Stories podcast! Each episode is a section of a classic Jane Austen novel, read in soothing tones and set to calming music to help you fall asleep.With everything that is going on in the world, we find comfort in the familiar. For so many of us, Jane Austen's works are like a warm hug. So snuggle up under the covers and let the comforting words of Jane Austen lull you into sleep.-----Show your appreciation for the pod! Support the podcast: http://bedtimestoriespodcast.net/support -----Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janeaustenbedtimepod/-----Music ["Reverie"] by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. – www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
35:44
--------
35:44
Friday Favorites: Pride and Prejudice - Jane and Bingley are Engaged
Mr. Bingley has become a regular visitor at Longbourn, and his reasoning for doing so soon becomes clear - he has proposed to Jane, and she has accepted! At last, Mrs. Bennet can stop winking and bask in the joy of her successful schemes. Meanwhile, Jane and Bingley seem to know no end to their happiness, and Elizabeth is delighted for her sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law. It's a triumphant day for the Bennet family, so let their elation brighten your evening, as this week's Friday Favorites helps you into another night of restful and restorative sleep.-----Welcome to the Jane Austen Bedtime Stories podcast! Each episode is a section of a classic Jane Austen novel, read in soothing tones and set to calming music to help you fall asleep.With everything that is going on in the world, we find comfort in the familiar. For so many of us, Jane Austen's works are like a warm hug. So snuggle up under the covers and let the comforting words of Jane Austen lull you into sleep.-----Show your appreciation for the pod! Support the podcast: http://bedtimestoriespodcast.net/support -----Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janeaustenbedtimepod/-----Music ["Reverie"] by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. – www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
35:16
--------
35:16
Sense and Sensibility, Chapters 5-6
It's been decided: the Dashwoods are relocating to Devonshire. They have decided to take up their cousin Sir John Middleton's offer to take up residence in Barton Cottage, and soon set off from Norland to make their way to their new home. The cottage is smaller than they are used to, but Mrs. Dashwood is full of ideas to make it more homey (if she can save the money for it). They also make the acquaintance of their landlord Sir John, who is boisterous, and his wife Lady Middleton, who is elegant. It's a big transition for the Dashwoods, but they are making the best of it. As they do, let their story help you as you embark on your own transition from a busy day into a night of gentle and relaxing sleep.-----Welcome to the Jane Austen Bedtime Stories podcast! Each episode is a section of a classic Jane Austen novel, read in soothing tones and set to calming music to help you fall asleep.With everything that is going on in the world, we find comfort in the familiar. For so many of us, Jane Austen's works are like a warm hug. So snuggle up under the covers and let the comforting words of Jane Austen lull you into sleep.-----Show your appreciation for the pod! Support the podcast: http://bedtimestoriespodcast.net/support -----Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janeaustenbedtimepod/-----Music ["Reverie"] by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. – www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
31:51
--------
31:51
Friday Favorites: Pride and Prejudice - A Dinner at Longbourn
Now that the gentlemen are back in Hertfordshire, it's the perfect time for Mrs. Bennet to invite them both to dine with the family. Mr. Bingley and Jane are seated next to each other, of course, and Elizabeth tries her best to converse with Mr. Darcy, but is foiled again and again. Yet, he does seem to be looking in her direction more than usual. Elizabeth runs over each part of their interaction over and over again in her mind, searching for clues. She's exhausted, and so are you, so let this week's Friday Favorites be a balm to your tired soul as you drift away into sweet and peaceful sleep.-----Welcome to the Jane Austen Bedtime Stories podcast! Each episode is a section of a classic Jane Austen novel, read in soothing tones and set to calming music to help you fall asleep.With everything that is going on in the world, we find comfort in the familiar. For so many of us, Jane Austen's works are like a warm hug. So snuggle up under the covers and let the comforting words of Jane Austen lull you into sleep.-----Show your appreciation for the pod! Support the podcast: http://bedtimestoriespodcast.net/support -----Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janeaustenbedtimepod/-----Music ["Reverie"] by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. – www.scottbuckley.com.au
Fall asleep with the ultimate comfort bedtime stories: the works of Jane Austen! Each episode we'll read a section of Jane Austen's work aloud in a soothing voice, set to relaxation music, to help you get to sleep.