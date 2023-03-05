Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Splendid Table: Conversations & Recipes For Curious Cooks & Eaters

Podcast The Splendid Table: Conversations & Recipes For Curious Cooks & Eaters
American Public Media
The Splendid Table has always connected people through the common language of food and eating. Now with award-winning food journalist Francis Lam at the helm, w... More
Available Episodes

  • 779: Fruits & Veggies with Abra Berens and Sheela Prakash
    This week, we promise you will get your recommended dose of fruits and vegetables! Award-winning author Abra Berens takes us on a sweet and savory journey with fruit. From best cooking methods to subtle and exotic pickling methods- think Brined Cherries + Salty Snacks, to advice on picking the best fruit to throw on the grill. She’s the author of three books, Grist, A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes, Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, and her latest, Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit. Then, we turn to vegetables with food editor and author Sheela Prakash. Her new book is Salad Seasons: Vegetable-Forward Dishes All Year. The book is chockfull of imaginative uses for fresh veggies, including an amazing recipe for Spring Carrots with Burnt Butter and Labneh. Broadcast dates for this episode: April 21, 2023 (originally aired)
    4/22/2023
    49:37
  • 754: Spring Cookbook Season
    This week, we’re celebrating the cookbooks of Spring 2022! We talk with British chef Asma Khan about her latest book, Ammu. The book is an homage to her mother and she walks us through her childhood eating, imagine the aroma of pakoras (onion fritters) frying during monsoon season in India! Then, we chat with Rick Martinez about his latest book, Mi Cocina and his decision to move to Mexico City to connect with his culture. He leaves us with a delicious recipe for Ceviche de Camarón y Leche de Coco (Raw shrimp and watermelon tossed with coconut milk and lime juice). We talk to Reem Assil, author of the book Arabiyya, Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora about Arab bread and why she considers it the foundation of Arab cuisine. Then, Jess Damuck gives us tips to ensure the perfect salad every time, her latest book is Salad Freak. Broadcast dates for this episode: April 1, 2022 (originally aired) April 14, 2023 (rebroadcast)
    4/14/2023
    49:32
  • 778: Spring Baking with Natasha Pickowicz, Esteban Castillo, and Chetna Makan
    We’re all about baking today, from New York to Mexico to London by way of India. First, Pastry Chef Natasha Pickowicz talks to us about her favorite recipes and her baking process. Then, she shares her baking techniques, from bringing egg whites back to life to saving overbaked cakes by soaking them in delicious liquid. She is the author of More Than Cake: 100 Baking Recipes for Pleasure and Community, and she left us with her Fennel, Chocolate, and Hazelnut Spears. Then, Chicano Eats Food Blogger Esteban Castillo gives us a rundown of his favorite Mexican pastries and all the goodness Mexican panaderias have to offer, from cakes to jellos and even savory treats. He is the author of Chicano Bakes: Recipes for Mexican Pan Dulce, Tamales, and My Favorite Desserts. He left us with his recipe for Pan de Elote. And you can find more recipes on his site, Chicano Eats. Then, one of the most beloved contestants on the Great British Baking Show, Chetna Makan, talks about her love of baking and the ways she incorporates Indian spices and flavors into her sweets..Her latest book is Chetna’s Easy Baking with a Twist of Spice, and she left us with her recipe for Chocolate and Coconut Spiced  Self-Saucing Pudding. Broadcast dates for this episode: April 7, 2023 (originally aired)
    4/7/2023
    49:58
  • 738: Legendary Food Writer Claudia Roden
    This week, the legendary food writer Claudia Roden joins us from her home in London to talk about her career and her journey as a food writer. We learn about the first time she started exchanging written recipes, how she traveled and worked her way into kitchens all across the Mediterranean and how she created a singular style of food writing. She is the author of many groundbreaking books, including A Book of Middle Eastern Food, and her newest, coming out this fall in 2021, Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean: Treasured Recipes from a Lifetime of Travel. We also talk to one her biggest fans, chef Yotam Ottolenghi about his admiration for Claudia’s unique approach to food writing and historical knowledge of food and background. Plus, he shares one of his favorite recipes from his book, Plenty More inspired by one of her dishes. Photo Credit: Jamie Lau Waitrose & Partners Food Broadcast dates for this episode: July 23, 2021 (originally aired) July 22, 2022 (rebroadcast) March 31, 2023 (rebroadcast)
    3/31/2023
    49:55
  • 753: An Homage to the Refrigerator
    This week, we’re shining a light on the absolutely magical, life-changing, the world-changing thing that you already have in your kitchen. The refrigerator. Maybe nothing in your home has changed the world more. Historian Jonathan Rees author of Refrigeration Nation: A History of Ice, Appliances, and Enterprise in America talks about its origins and influence on cultures worldwide. Then, Editor in Chief of Cooks Illustrated, Dan Souza, teaches us how to get the most out of the fridge we already have - from what to keep in your fridge door to why you might reconsider where you are storing your milk, and then Philadelphia Chef Shola Olunloyo of Studio Kitchen tells us how to think of the fridge as a tool to becoming a better cook. Think crispier chicken and root vegetables so delicious you will have no problem moving them to the center of your plate. Broadcast dates for this episode: March 18 2022 (originally aired) March 24, 2023 (rebroadcast)
    3/24/2023
    50:07

About The Splendid Table: Conversations & Recipes For Curious Cooks & Eaters

The Splendid Table has always connected people through the common language of food and eating. Now with award-winning food journalist Francis Lam at the helm, we’re bringing forward even more fresh voices and surprising conversations at the intersection of food, people and culture – covering everything from the global appeal of sesame to the impact of Instagram on everyday eating. It’s a food show where everyone is welcome. Produced by American Public Media.

