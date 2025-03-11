This Old House has been America’s most trusted source for home improvement for over four decades. Now, we’re bringing that same expertise to the airwaves with This Old House Radio Hour. Each week we answer your DIY and renovation questions. Plus, we dive into the latest trends from building science to design with an ear for great storytelling about the places we call home.

About This Old House Radio Hour

For over four decades, This Old House has been America’s most trusted source for home improvement, craftsmanship, and restoration. Now, we’re bringing that same expertise to the airwaves with This Old House Radio Hour—a weekly deep dive into the art, science, and soul of home building. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and featuring all your favorite TOH experts, each episode blends practical advice with rich storytelling. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project, renovating a historic home, or simply fascinated by the way we shape—and are shaped by—the spaces we live in, this show has something for you. Expect expert guidance from a roster of top builders, designers, and craftspeople who answer your home improvement questions—covering everything from plumbing to flooring, framing to finishing. We also go beyond the toolbelt, exploring the philosophy of craftsmanship with master artisans, and uncovering America’s forgotten architectural gems with the team behind Cheap Old Houses who spotlight properties you can buy for as little as $1000. Along the way, we’ll dive into the latest in building science, design trends, and home innovation. Plus, we keep things fun with games, surprise guests, and some seriously ridiculous prizes. So join us each week for the best home has to offer. Subscribe now to This Old House Radio Hour!