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The Dude Grows Show

The Dude Grows Show
Home & GardenLeisure
The Dude Grows Show
Latest episode

2013 episodes

  • The Dude Grows Show

    Hash Out of Thrash!! - Real DGC Live! Ep.005

    08/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Join The Dude Grows Crew at RealDGC.com
  • The Dude Grows Show

    Late Flower Light Spectrums to Max Out Terps and Frost. Real vs Bro Science

    08/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    Join The Community at RealDGC.com
    Today we talk about whether changing your light spectrum late in flower really leads to more terpenes and frost or if it is just another piece of cannabis bro science. We break down what current research says about different light spectrums, when spectrum changes may actually benefit your plants, and where marketing claims often go beyond the evidence. Learn how genetics, environment, harvest timing, and light quality all work together to influence resin production, terpene expression, and overall flower quality so you can separate proven techniques from hype.
  • The Dude Grows Show

    Two Growers One Cut RealDGC Live 004

    07/30/2026 | 54 mins.
    Are autoflowers really worth growing?
    Same clone, but totallly different grower results!
  • The Dude Grows Show

    3 Drying & Curing Mistakes We'll Never Make Again

    07/29/2026 | 1h
    RealDGC.com
  • The Dude Grows Show

    Grow Room Buds! Real DGC Live Ep.003

    07/25/2026 | 38 mins.
    Almost harvest time in Scotty Real and Dude's grow!
    Let's go over the 3 easiest ways to feed your marijuana plants
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About The Dude Grows Show
The Dude Grows Show brings you grow knowledge, news, and culture. Every episode is packed with information on teaching you how to grow indoors and out.
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Home & GardenLeisure

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