The Dude Grows Show brings you grow knowledge, news, and culture. Every episode is packed with information on teaching you how to grow indoors and out.
The Dude Grows Show brings you grow knowledge, news, and culture. Every episode is packed with information on teaching you how to grow indoors and out. More

  • Cannabis Growers Saturday Morning Show (5/06) - The Dude Grows 1,485
    Merry Saturdank & Growers Love DGC
    5/6/2023
    49:06
  • 16/8 Light Cycles & Cannabis: Tips+Tricks for Optimal Growth & Yield- Dude Grows Show 1484
    In this dank video, we'll explore the benefits of using 16/8 light cycles in cannabis cultivation and offer practical tips and tricks for optimizing your grow. From the science behind light cycles to the effects on plant growth and yield, you'll learn everything you need to know to implement this powerful tool and achieve healthier, more productive cannabis plants.
    5/5/2023
    48:22
  • Cannabis & Criminal Justice: Horrible Unfair Punishment - The Dude Grows Show 1,483
    🔥 ➡️ Patreon.com/TheDudeGrowsShow 💻LINKS & RESOURCES =============================== 💹DudeGrows.com 💯THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW =============================== 🚀 - 30% OFF Recharge & Dots When you join the DGC Patreon 🛠️ - Need Help?: DudeGrows.com ✨SOCIAL =============================== 👥 - FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dudegrows 🎵 - Spotify/DudeGrows 🐦 - TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDudeGrows 📸 - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dudegrows/ 💬 - Reddit/DudeGrows --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dudegrowsshow/message
    5/3/2023
    1:11:42
  • Cannabis Growers Saturday Morning Show (4/29) - The Dude Grows 1,482
    Merry Saturdank & Growers Love DGC
    4/29/2023
    45:07
  • Shedding Light on Cannabis Cultivation: Ideal LED Height Above Canopy - Dude Grows Show 1,481
    In this dank video, we'll explore the science behind finding the ideal height for LED grow lights in cannabis cultivation. From the effects of light intensity and distance on plant growth and yield to practical tips for optimizing your LED light height, you'll learn everything you need to know to maximize your cannabis grow and achieve healthier, more productive plants.
    4/28/2023
    1:05:51

More Leisure podcasts

About The Dude Grows Show

The Dude Grows Show brings you grow knowledge, news, and culture. Every episode is packed with information on teaching you how to grow indoors and out.
