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Today we talk about whether changing your light spectrum late in flower really leads to more terpenes and frost or if it is just another piece of cannabis bro science. We break down what current research says about different light spectrums, when spectrum changes may actually benefit your plants, and where marketing claims often go beyond the evidence. Learn how genetics, environment, harvest timing, and light quality all work together to influence resin production, terpene expression, and overall flower quality so you can separate proven techniques from hype.