The Dude Grows Show brings you grow knowledge, news, and culture.
Every episode is packed with information on teaching you how to grow indoors and out. More
Available Episodes
5 of 1669
Cannabis Growers Saturday Morning Show (5/06) - The Dude Grows 1,485
Merry Saturdank & Growers Love DGC
Hit that Subscribe Button to keep us going!
🔥
➡️ Patreon.com/TheDudeGrowsShow
💻LINKS & RESOURCES
===============================
💹DudeGrows.com
💯THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
===============================
🚀 - 30% OFF Recharge & Dots When you join the DGC Patreon
🛠️ - Need Help?: DudeGrows.com
✨SOCIAL
===============================
👥 - FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dudegrows
🎵 - Spotify/DudeGrows
🐦 - TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDudeGrows
📸 - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dudegrows/
💬 - Reddit/DudeGrows
#cannabiscommunity #growingweed #gardening #harvest #photoperiod
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dudegrowsshow/message
5/6/2023
49:06
16/8 Light Cycles & Cannabis: Tips+Tricks for Optimal Growth & Yield- Dude Grows Show 1484
In this dank video, we'll explore the benefits of using 16/8 light cycles in cannabis cultivation and offer practical tips and tricks for optimizing your grow. From the science behind light cycles to the effects on plant growth and yield, you'll learn everything you need to know to implement this powerful tool and achieve healthier, more productive cannabis plants.
🔥
➡️ Patreon.com/TheDudeGrowsShow
💻LINKS & RESOURCES
===============================
💹DudeGrows.com
💯THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
===============================
🚀 - 30% OFF Recharge & Dots When you join the DGC Patreon
🛠️ - Need Help?: DudeGrows.com
✨SOCIAL
===============================
👥 - FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dudegrows
🎵 - Spotify/DudeGrows
🐦 - TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDudeGrows
📸 - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dudegrows/
💬 - Reddit/DudeGrows
#cannabiscommunity #growingweed #gardening #harvest #photoperiod
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dudegrowsshow/message
5/5/2023
48:22
Cannabis & Criminal Justice: Horrible Unfair Punishment - The Dude Grows Show 1,483
🔥
➡️ Patreon.com/TheDudeGrowsShow
💻LINKS & RESOURCES
===============================
💹DudeGrows.com
💯THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
===============================
🚀 - 30% OFF Recharge & Dots When you join the DGC Patreon
🛠️ - Need Help?: DudeGrows.com
✨SOCIAL
===============================
👥 - FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dudegrows
🎵 - Spotify/DudeGrows
🐦 - TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDudeGrows
📸 - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dudegrows/
💬 - Reddit/DudeGrows
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dudegrowsshow/message
5/3/2023
1:11:42
Cannabis Growers Saturday Morning Show (4/29) - The Dude Grows 1,482
Merry Saturdank & Growers Love DGC
Hit that Subscribe Button to keep us going!
🔥
➡️ Patreon.com/TheDudeGrowsShow
💻LINKS & RESOURCES
===============================
💹DudeGrows.com
💯THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
===============================
🚀 - 30% OFF Recharge & Dots When you join the DGC Patreon
🛠️ - Need Help?: DudeGrows.com
✨SOCIAL
===============================
👥 - FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dudegrows
🎵 - Spotify/DudeGrows
🐦 - TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDudeGrows
📸 - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dudegrows/
💬 - Reddit/DudeGrows
#cannabiscommunity #growingweed #gardening #harvest #photoperiod
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dudegrowsshow/message
4/29/2023
45:07
Shedding Light on Cannabis Cultivation: Ideal LED Height Above Canopy - Dude Grows Show 1,481
In this dank video, we'll explore the science behind finding the ideal height for LED grow lights in cannabis cultivation.
From the effects of light intensity and distance on plant growth and yield to practical tips for optimizing your LED light height, you'll learn everything you need to know to maximize your cannabis grow and achieve healthier, more productive plants.
🔥
➡️ Patreon.com/TheDudeGrowsShow
💻LINKS & RESOURCES
===============================
💹DudeGrows.com
💯THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
===============================
🚀 - 30% OFF Recharge & Dots When you join the DGC Patreon
🛠️ - Need Help?: DudeGrows.com
✨SOCIAL
===============================
👥 - FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dudegrows
🎵 - Spotify/DudeGrows
🐦 - TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDudeGrows
📸 - IG: https://www.instagram.com/dudegrows/
💬 - Reddit/DudeGrows
#cannabiscommunity #growingweed #gardening #harvest #photoperiod
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dudegrowsshow/message