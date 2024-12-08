Powered by RND
Crap Vegas: A Gambling Podcast

Chris & Josh
A podcast for craps and gambling enthusiasts from the perspective of two gambling fans living the high-life of Las Vegas. Join Chris and Josh for their takes on...
LeisureGamesSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel

  • F1 and Craps, Fun on Both Ends
    This week, Chris & Josh discuss the following topics (and so much more):   F1 Las Vegas Bomb Cyclones The best roll ever? Fastpay jackpots CV branching out? Want to contact us? Email: [email protected] Facebook: crapvegas.com/facebook Voicemail: crapvegas.com/voicemail Twitter: @VegasDuffy @SmallWhale13 @CrapVegas For more information, please visit our webpage at www.crapvegas.com or support us by becoming a Patreon subscriber at www.patreon.com/crapvegas  
    1:13:33
  • Gettin' In The Mood
    This week, Chris & Josh discuss the following topics (and so much more):   Ellis Island Getting ready for Vegas trips Recovering from Vegas trips Paying back markers Want to contact us? Email: [email protected] Facebook: crapvegas.com/facebook Voicemail: crapvegas.com/voicemail Twitter: @VegasDuffy @SmallWhale13 @CrapVegas For more information, please visit our webpage at www.crapvegas.com or support us by becoming a Patreon subscriber at www.patreon.com/crapvegas  
    56:39
  • Zorkfest 2024: Everyone but Chris
    This week, Chris & Josh discuss the following topics (and so much more):   Zorkfest 2024 Ellis Island Planet Hollywood Yardbirds Listener questions So much more... A huge thank you to Travelzork for all their support! Learn more at www.travelzork.com Want to contact us? Email: [email protected] Facebook: crapvegas.com/facebook Voicemail: crapvegas.com/voicemail Twitter: @VegasDuffy @SmallWhale13 @CrapVegas For more information, please visit our webpage at www.crapvegas.com or support us by becoming a Patreon subscriber at www.patreon.com/crapvegas  
    54:45
  • The Vegas Anti Bucket List
    This week, Chris & Josh discuss the following topics (and so much more):   Pooled tips on the strip? Your Vegas anti bucket lists Listener questions So much more... Get registered today for Zorkfest 2024. Click here to get started. Want to contact us? Email: [email protected] Facebook: crapvegas.com/facebook Voicemail: crapvegas.com/voicemail Twitter: @VegasDuffy @SmallWhale13 @CrapVegas For more information, please visit our webpage at www.crapvegas.com or support us by becoming a Patreon subscriber at www.patreon.com/crapvegas  
    1:05:36
  • Huff & Even Less Craps?
    This week, Chris & Josh discuss the following topics (and so much more):   Chris' Vegas Trip Fast Pay Changes at Wynn ADT & Hosts Get registered today for Zorkfest 2024. Click here to get started. Want to contact us? Email: [email protected] Facebook: crapvegas.com/facebook Voicemail: crapvegas.com/voicemail Twitter: @VegasDuffy @SmallWhale13 @CrapVegas For more information, please visit our webpage at www.crapvegas.com or support us by becoming a Patreon subscriber at www.patreon.com/crapvegas
    1:10:46

About Crap Vegas: A Gambling Podcast

A podcast for craps and gambling enthusiasts from the perspective of two gambling fans living the high-life of Las Vegas. Join Chris and Josh for their takes on everything gambling and Las Vegas related. Learn more about the show at https://www.crapvegas.com
