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1167 episodes
Don’t Leave Fun Behind, Reliability Above All, Make It Less Ugly | Episode 1,05708/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.While traveling during Pilgrimage 2026 in Germany, the guys discuss C9 Corvette rumors and the global introduction of Audi’s largest vehicle ever - the Q9 and SQ9!
#cardebate 1 - Does commuting mean you have to leave fun behind?
#cardebate 2 - Best 3-row SUV for families at $30K.
#carconclusion 1 - How do you make the i4 a little more visually appealing?
#carconclusion 2 - A practical family car that’s still fun.
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Look for us on Tuesdays if you’d like to watch us debate, disagree and then go drive again!
00:00 - Intro
2:16 - C9 Corvette Rumours & Musings
14:56 - Car Debate #1: Don’t Leave Fun Behind
30:00 - Car Debate #2: Reliability Above All Else
35:35 - Car Conclusion #1: Make The BMW i4 Look Better
39:51 - Practical Doesn’t Have To Mean Boring
41:41 - Did You See This, Continued
46:47 - Audience Questions On Social Media
Thanks for taking the time to watch, and remember to support our sponsors Griot’s Garage, Vredestein Tires, FCP Euro, Powerstop Brakes and Autotempest.com
#griotsgarage
#vredestein
#fcpeuro
#powerstopbrakes
#autotempest
Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and subscribe to our two YouTube channels. Write to us your Topic Tuesdays, Car Conclusions and those great Car Debates at everydaydrivertv@gmail.com or everydaydriver.com
Instagram.com/everydaydriver
Facebook.com/everydaydriver
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- GM is trying to have it all - EVs and V-8s! But the average transaction price keeps going up.
JLR sort of unveils a 5th model - what they’re calling the Range Rover GT. Uhh, is it a GT?
#topictuesday - they can’t all be successful, so what changes should be made?
#cardebate 1 - What’s a great choice for a supersonic bomber pilot?
#cardebate 2 - Jeremy C. must have a V8, but it can’t be more than $10K.
#cardebate 3 - Kevin G. has a bit of money to burn, but he’s already owned some greats.
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Look for us on Tuesdays if you’d like to watch us debate, disagree and then go drive again!
00:00 - Intro
2:04 - GM Keeps #2 Position In U.S. EV Market Behind Tesla #gm #Tesla #EV
4:44 - JLR Unveils New Range Rover GT EV #jlr #jaguarlandrover #rangerover
9:21 - Park City Cars & Coffee Unique Sightings #parkcitycarsandcoffee
15:57 - Topic Tuesday: Not Every Car Can Be A Success
33:41 - Car Debate #1: What Do Supersonic Bomber Pilots Drive? #b1bomber
57:14 - Car Debate #2: Must Have A V-8 Under $10K
1:14:57 - Car Debate #3: Big Budget With Money To Burn
1:23:32 - Audience Questions On Social Media
Thanks for taking the time to watch, and remember to support our sponsors Griot’s Garage, Vredestein Tires, FCP Euro, Powerstop Brakes and Autotempest.com
#griotsgarage
#vredestein
#fcpeuro
#powerstopbrakes
#autotempest
Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and subscribe to our two YouTube channels. Write to us your Topic Tuesdays, Car Conclusions and those great Car Debates at everydaydrivertv@gmail.com or everydaydriver.com
Instagram.com/everydaydriver
Facebook.com/everydaydriver
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
VW Chaos, New Dad/Old Motorcycle, Pairing With A Diesel Benz | Episode 1,05507/21/2026 | 1h 24 mins.The guys talk about the VW product portfolio and potential model deletions, staff reductions and production capacity cuts.
Heard of the Denza Z? It’s the BYD electric supercar designed to compete with the 911.
#cardebate 1- Taylor in Boston is a new dad who needs a second car, but it needs to have a hint of specialness.
#cardebate 2- Cole in TX realizes he bought the wrong car - what he really wants is something smaller and lightweight.
#cardebate 3- William in Canada wonders what car pairs best alongside a 2010 diesel Mercedes wagon?
#carconclusion 1- The old people from DE (Bill and Alice) bought an enthusiast car!
#carconclusion 2 - From EP 1038, Joseph’s wife now fights him for seat time in fun cars.
Look for us on Tuesdays if you’d like to watch us debate, disagree and then go drive again!
00:00 - Intro
2:26 - VW Group Cutting Model Lineup, Factories, And Jobs! #vw #vwchaos
9:57 - The BYD Denza Z - A 911 Killer? #byd #denza
18:10 - Car Debate #1: New Dad Needs A Hint Of Specialness #dadcar
37:30 - Car Debate #2: Lexus Buyer’s Remorse #lexus
57:23 - Car Debate #3: What Pairs Well With A Diesel Benz? #mercedes #estate
1:10:56 - Car Conclusion #1: The Old People Bought An Enthusiast Car! #enthusiastcar
1:13:35 - Car Conclusion #2: Fight For The #funcar
1:16:00 - Did You See This? The Long Walk. #thelongwalk
Thanks for taking the time to watch, and remember to support our sponsors Griot’s Garage, Vredestein Tires, FCP Euro, Powerstop Brakes and Autotempest.com
#griotsgarage
#vredestein
#fcpeuro
#powerstopbrakes
#autotempest
Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and subscribe to our two YouTube channels. Write to us your Topic Tuesdays, Car Conclusions and those great Car Debates at everydaydrivertv@gmail.com or everydaydriver.com
Instagram.com/everydaydriver
Facebook.com/everydaydriver
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The guys discuss the direction Mercedes-Benz is taking with their performance EVs, notably the recently announced 2027 AMG CLA45 4Matic+.
Goodwood Festival Of Speed is one of the most accessible and inspirational events for car enthusiasts, and allows people to easily see the cars up close and driving quickly up the hill.
For Topic Tuesday, the guys discuss a mental cul-de-sac for Tim in TN, who is unhappy because he’s rational about cars.
Car Debate #1 is for Dave in Seattle, who loves manuals, wagons, and lightweight cars. Can the guys replace half his garage?
Car Debate #2 is for Rick in DC, who also loves manual transmissions but needs a good commuter.
Car Conclusion #1 is from Elias in CA, who decided to buy a car for what he actually wanted.
Car Conclusion #2 is from Aaron in CO, who is excited by moment-in-time cars, and bought possibly the last of an era.
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Look for us on Tuesdays if you’d like to watch us debate, disagree and then go drive again!
00:00 - Intro
2:09 - 2027 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 4Matic EV Announced
19:32 - Cars From 2026 Goodwood FOS - Will They Be Around In 100 Years?
27:56 - Topic Tuesday: The Mental Cul-De-Sac
40:49 - Car Debate #1: My Almost Perfect Garage
1:01:32 - Car Debate #2: The Best Of Everything
1:14:04 - Car Conclusion #1: The Most Important Buying Parameter
1:17:08 - Car Conclusion #2: The Last Of The Last?
1:19:19 - Audience Questions On Social Media
Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and subscribe to our two YouTube channels. Write to us your Topic Tuesdays, Car Conclusions and those great Car Debates at everydaydrivertv@gmail.com or everydaydriver.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ferrari has re-saved the manuals, have you heard? The 12Cilindri is now offered with a manual transmission, but is it really?
Hyundai previews the updated Elantra.
Honda teases a future new Element.
BMW reveals the 6th-generation X5 and iX5.
Debate #1: Michael in AZ, who is very impulsive when it comes to buying and selling cars, and has two Subarus competing for the same place in his life.
Debate #2: Jakob in TN is 13 years old and trying to decide on a fun car for when he turns 14!
Car Conclusion #1: Mike Y, the retired Navy helicopter pilot makes a decision!
Car Conclusion #2: Zo has large family-hauling needs, and his wife seems interested in Lucids?
Social media questions ask:
How did it feel to be an attendee on Eurorally, instead of hosting like the guys usually do on their meetups?
What two cars would the guys bring home from Europe?
How was the food in Europe?
Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.
Look for us on Tuesdays if you’d like to watch us debate, disagree and then go drive again!
00:00 - Intro
4:27 - Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Good Or Bad Fakery?
15:29 - New Hyundai Elantra (Avante in S. Korea) revealed!
16:11 - Will The Honda Element Return?
17:29 - Neue Klasse, 6th-generation BMW X5 and iX5 unveiled
23:42 - Topic Tuesday: Coolest Cars That Aren’t YouTube Cars?
37:37 - Car Debate #1: What Do Subaru Owners Aspire To Buy Next?
54:46 - Car Debate #2: First Car At Age 14?!?
1:08:31 - Car Conclusion #1: Navy Helicopter Pilot Buys A Car!
1:11:11 - Car Conclusion #2: Lucids Aren’t So Bad? Family Hauling Needs.
1:12:59 - Audience Questions On Social Media
Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and subscribe to our two YouTube channels. Write to us your Topic Tuesdays, Car Conclusions and those great Car Debates at everydaydrivertv@gmail.com or everydaydriver.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Everyday Driver Car Debate
The hosts of "Everyday Driver", Paul and Todd, get behind the microphone to answer questions and help viewers find the right car for their needs. Disagreement and debate are bound to happen. Along the way they discuss what goes on behind the scenes of their review films and other topics throughout the car industry.Podcast website
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