Ferrari has re-saved the manuals, have you heard? The 12Cilindri is now offered with a manual transmission, but is it really?



Hyundai previews the updated Elantra.



Honda teases a future new Element.



BMW reveals the 6th-generation X5 and iX5.



Debate #1: Michael in AZ, who is very impulsive when it comes to buying and selling cars, and has two Subarus competing for the same place in his life.



Debate #2: Jakob in TN is 13 years old and trying to decide on a fun car for when he turns 14!



Car Conclusion #1: Mike Y, the retired Navy helicopter pilot makes a decision!



Car Conclusion #2: Zo has large family-hauling needs, and his wife seems interested in Lucids?



Social media questions ask:



How did it feel to be an attendee on Eurorally, instead of hosting like the guys usually do on their meetups?



What two cars would the guys bring home from Europe?



How was the food in Europe?



Audio-only MP3 is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and 10 other platforms.



Look for us on Tuesdays if you’d like to watch us debate, disagree and then go drive again!



00:00 - Intro



4:27 - Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: Good Or Bad Fakery?



15:29 - New Hyundai Elantra (Avante in S. Korea) revealed!



16:11 - Will The Honda Element Return?



17:29 - Neue Klasse, 6th-generation BMW X5 and iX5 unveiled



23:42 - Topic Tuesday: Coolest Cars That Aren’t YouTube Cars?



37:37 - Car Debate #1: What Do Subaru Owners Aspire To Buy Next?



54:46 - Car Debate #2: First Car At Age 14?!?



1:08:31 - Car Conclusion #1: Navy Helicopter Pilot Buys A Car!



1:11:11 - Car Conclusion #2: Lucids Aren’t So Bad? Family Hauling Needs.



1:12:59 - Audience Questions On Social Media



Rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and subscribe to our two YouTube channels. Write to us your Topic Tuesdays, Car Conclusions and those great Car Debates at everydaydrivertv@gmail.com or everydaydriver.com

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