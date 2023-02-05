The hosts of "Everyday Driver", Paul and Todd, get behind the microphone to answer questions and help viewers find the right car for their needs. Disagreement a... More
796: Original Car Designs vs. Original Hollywood Scripts, We Are All Sheep, The CUV Universe
For Topic Tuesday, the guys revisit their original career paths of car design and screenplays. Will uncreative spinoff movies and ugly car designs continue to proliferate, or is there originality to be discovered? The debate is for George K. in CO, who wants something like his Focus RS, but taller. Social media questions ask if we’ve hit a plateau in EV tech, will the concept of manual RWD sedans ever exist again, and why do American buyers insist their CUVs have a hatch?
5/2/2023
795: Detroit Street Cred, It Doesn’t Cost Enough, Sorry You’re An Enthusiast
What’s next after someone buys all of the guys’ recommendations? Mustang Frank in Detroit wants a new experience with street cred. Then, Michael in Wisconsin has nostalgic thoughts about a Del Sol – should he buy one or are the glasses rose-tinted? Social media questions ask about an ultimate track day, what cars are the best Swiss Army knife cars, and how do you do Drive Homework on cars over 10 years old?
4/28/2023
TestDrive: Audi RS3
The Audi RS3 test drive. Write to us with your Car Debates, Car Conclusions, and Topic Tuesdays at [email protected] or everydaydriver.com.
4/26/2023
794: The Death Of Dealer Markup, The Perception Of Cars, Paul Math!
For Topic Tuesday, the guys are asked if ADM is ever going to go away? They discuss the current state of the industry and potential solutions. Then, Tom D. asks which brand-new $20K car is the best one to consider? Social media questions ask if Ferrari should make a manual car based on the used values of their last stick cars, will Sunday content continue, and what do you do if you’re burned out on the car hobby?
4/25/2023
793: Set Your Mirrors Right, The Slow-Down Sculpture, The Year We Pull The Plug (on BMW)
A new SUV Coupé has been introduced from Polestar, and it opens up a whole new discussion from the guys. Drew B. in Wisconsin has no vacancy for any more cars, so which ones does he sell? Then, Ming Z. in LA is debating fun vs. practicality for he and his wife. Social media questions ask if manufacturers look at competition reviews, when will the larger-and-larger screen epidemic end, and what’s the best automotive wheel design of all time?
