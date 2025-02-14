Episode 1: The Icebreaker Episode

Introducing a new bi-weekly show called Pew Pew Bang! Kelsey Lewin, alongside Janet Garcia, Sarah Podzorski, and Haley Maclean are hosting a brand new podcast every other week. We think you’ll get the gist from the first 10 minutes or so, but here’s the basic pitch: evergreen video game content, but with slumber party vibes. The four of us have covered many corners of the game industry combined, but we’ve felt like there’s a lack of good quality content aimed at women, or at least that the almighty algorithm gods decide to serve to women. We wanted to create something specifically for the girly crowd. So we’ve made a show that combines video game content with life advice (a la Dear Abby), some show and tell, and more. Of course we welcome absolutely anyone to listen, but we hope you’ll share it with the fem-leaning folks in your life. So if you’ve ever wanted to listen to a lawyer, a journalist, a marketer, and a historian talk games but also have some deeply unserious discussions about Hot Wheels kissing, this is the podcast for you. We hope you enjoy! It’s our inaugural episode! Haley Maclean, Janet Garcia, Kelsey Lewin, and Sarah Podzorski talk gaming habits, show off our greatest video game shame, and dish out some life advice. It’s a slumber party for the ages! Watch and share the video version here - https://youtu.be/r16F-hR-IcI To jump to a particular segment, check out the timestamps below... 00:00:00 - Intro 00:01:29 - What Pew Pew Bang is and who we are 00:05:14 - Icebreaker Questions 00:25:14 - Our emotional support games 00:48:41 - Challenge Mode: Sibling Rivalry 01:31:19 - Show & Tell 01:45:55 - Ping Pals