Willie Robertson’s sons and sons-in-law waste no time roasting Christian’s AI-inspired makeover and selfie collection. John Luke recounts a summer of catching deer, rescuing birds, and getting bit by a snake until the family realizes he’s becoming Ace Ventura in real time. John Reed is the proud owner of a speakeasy now, and Jacob attempts to figure out which regular Duck Call Room hosts they most closely resemble. Will brings the word and the boys dive into a thoughtful discussion about manhood, humility, and how to handle personal suffering.



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