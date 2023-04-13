It's PAYBACK Time for What Jase Robertson Did to Willie Robertson!

Uncle Si LOVES him some karaoke — did you know he sang with Billy Ray Cyrus at the Grand Ole Opry? We have video! Martin and John-David are in disbelief that Si was deemed the best-dressed man in all of Nashville, and Stone talks about his new turtle relocation job for Willie, which basically means putting all the turtles in John-David's pond instead. Stone and Martin have a great idea for a good prank to pull on Jase — a little payback for all the "poaching" Jase has done in Willie's pond over the years. Si thought he saw John-David's dad, "Big Dave," on the side of the road, but John-David has a few issues with Si's sighting. Martin and Si disagree on what to tell a fan about staying at his current job or going for a better one where he can see a girl he likes. And the boys all weigh in on what "being a man" means — even if you're not a "a big, angry lumberjack fueled with diesel testosterone." https://helixsleep.com/duck — Get up to 20% off all mattress orders AND two free pillows! https://athleticgreens.com/duck — Get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase! https://www.factormeals.com/duck50 — Get 50% off your first box right now when you use code duck50! -- Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices