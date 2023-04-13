The guys who kept America laughing for 11 seasons while cranking out duck calls are back in the heart of Duck Commander to share hilarious stories, tall tales, ... More
Uncle Si Is 75, Jack!
A bunch of Si's favorite people have gathered to wish him a happy 75th birthday and eat some of Anna Stone's special cake. Miss Kay, Martin, Stone, Phillip, Godwin and John-David are sharing their favorite memories with Si, plus encouraging him with what he means to them and how he continues to inspire them. Then some new fishing friends — Jacob Wheeler and Dustin Connell — hear some of Si's best yarns for the first time. And don't miss a special appearance by Si's favorite hunting and fishing buddy, BK (Bullfrog)!
4/27/2023
57:05
Korie Robertson Hates That Willie Brought the Bandana Back
Willie Robertson & his bandana are back in the duck call room! Uncle Si and Willie try to decide if they're "normal" or "weird." Martin explains why he IS weird and doesn't even hide it half the time. John-David surprises Willie when he tells him where his turtles are ACTUALLY going. Korie is NOT happy about Willie's bandana being back, but Willie admits he loves watching how much she hates it. The boys all make fun of Willie's old flame boots which gets him talking about why he bought them in the first place. Plus, what's the new musical Willie and Korie have been busy producing? John-David asks Willie what his favorite part about being a grandpa "Dubs" is and the boys give advice to someone wanting to start a small business.
4/25/2023
59:18
It's PAYBACK Time for What Jase Robertson Did to Willie Robertson!
Uncle Si LOVES him some karaoke — did you know he sang with Billy Ray Cyrus at the Grand Ole Opry? We have video! Martin and John-David are in disbelief that Si was deemed the best-dressed man in all of Nashville, and Stone talks about his new turtle relocation job for Willie, which basically means putting all the turtles in John-David's pond instead. Stone and Martin have a great idea for a good prank to pull on Jase — a little payback for all the "poaching" Jase has done in Willie's pond over the years. Si thought he saw John-David's dad, "Big Dave," on the side of the road, but John-David has a few issues with Si's sighting. Martin and Si disagree on what to tell a fan about staying at his current job or going for a better one where he can see a girl he likes. And the boys all weigh in on what "being a man" means — even if you're not a "a big, angry lumberjack fueled with diesel testosterone."
4/20/2023
57:10
Uncle Si Says So Long to a 'Duck Dynasty' Legend
Uncle Si and the boys are joined by a "Duck Dynasty" legend and one of their most requested guests — a man who's about to leave Louisiana for good. Si talks about his favorite memory of "Duck Dynasty" with this special guest and tells us how a squirrel can change your life forever.
4/18/2023
56:28
Uncle Si Is Amazed by Willie Robertson's Unusual Cooking Technique
Uncle Si and the boys are in awe at the remodel of the duck call room. They get into how John-David almost ruined Easter and Willie's unconventional way of cooking meat! Si and Martin tease Godwin about the muddy mess he found himself in last week — and thank goodness Jay Stone was there to capture it on video! Martin and John-David nerd out about driving tanks and try to convince Si to take one out for a spin for his 75th birthday party. Godwin and Si have a great time making fun of all the taxidermy that you guys have sent in from shoulder mounts to crazy-eyed creations. Plus, the boys share their takes on the best trucks.
The guys who kept America laughing for 11 seasons while cranking out duck calls are back in the heart of Duck Commander to share hilarious stories, tall tales, hunting adventures, pop culture commentary, and all the antics and escapades you know and love. Join Si Robertson, Justin Martin, John-David Owen, John Godwin, Jay Stone, and Phillip McMillan where it all began — in the Duck Call Room.