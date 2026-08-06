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579 episodes
- Uncle Si launches the boys into a full round of marriage advice, warnings, and newlywed confessions. Si skipped asking for his father-in-law’s blessing, and Phillip looks back on the premarital counseling that helped lay a strong foundation for his marriage. John-David admits he thought he had everything figured out before getting humbled in front of a crowd. Martin recalls Jase’s surprisingly accurate warning about the first 90 days of marriage and encourages couples to try counseling before they think they need it.
Duck Call Room episode #576 is sponsored by:
https://myphdweightloss.com — Find out how Godwin is losing weight! Visit the website or call 864-644-1900 and mention "Godwin" to get 2 weeks free in the program!
https://drinkag1.com/duck — Get a FREE AG1 Pro Yeti Shaker in your AG1 Pro Welcome Kit.
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- Uncle Si discovers he may not need a law degree to launch his own courtroom show, and the boys immediately start planning Judge Si’s rulings, recesses, and inevitable nap breaks. Martin gets dismissed from jury duty before the real questioning even begins and has doubts about the local datacenter. Godwin looks back on going from his wedding celebration to a bass tournament the very next morning to win big money. John-David proves you can buy nearly anything online, from cow-milking machines and live animals to prefab homes sold through Walmart.
Duck Call Room episode #575 is sponosred by:
https://nutrafol.com — Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you use promo code DUCK!
https://factormeals.com/duck50off — Use code duck50off to get 50% off and 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year, while supplies last until 10/31/2026. See website for more details.
https://buyraycon.com/duck — Get 20% off the Everyday Earbuds Classics today!
https://smartcredit.com/duck — Get your 7-day trial for just $1 right now!
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- Uncle Si dives into the growing weirdness of AI after seeing the dramatic makeover it gave to Jay Stone. Stone puts Christian Huff behind the controls of a bulldozer and discovers he’s more capable than expected. Si looks back on his own misadventures with heavy equipment, including a tumble he took off an excavator that he was lucky to survive, and Martin reveals his fear of helicopters. John-David tries to help a heartbroken listener with relationship advice, but all the boys have to give are questionable fashion tips.
Duck Call Room episode #574 is sponsored by:
https://drinkag1.com/duck — Get a FREE AG1 Travel Case with 7 Travel Packs in your Welcome Kit with your first subscription order!
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- Martin brings a sweet update on Miss Kay after helping fulfill her latest request, sparking memories of one of Phil Robertson’s funniest classic ‘Duck Dynasty’ moments. Uncle Si finds his long-lost twin in the viral Yellowstone bison attack video while Phillip tries to figure out exactly how far away one should stay from dangerous animals generally. John-David turns a studio fly problem into total chaos, weighs Dollywood against Disney World, and the boys briefly celebrate Hunter’s big relationship news.
Duck Call Room episode #573 is sponsored by:
https://rocketmoney.com/duck — Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster!
https://myphdweightloss.com — Find out how Godwin is losing weight! Visit the website or call 864-644-1900 and mention "Godwin" to get 2 weeks free in the program!
Find your forever cookware @hexclad and get 10% off at https://hexclad.com/DUCK! #hexcladpartner
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- Willie Robertson’s sons and sons-in-law waste no time roasting Christian’s AI-inspired makeover and selfie collection. John Luke recounts a summer of catching deer, rescuing birds, and getting bit by a snake until the family realizes he’s becoming Ace Ventura in real time. John Reed is the proud owner of a speakeasy now, and Jacob attempts to figure out which regular Duck Call Room hosts they most closely resemble. Will brings the word and the boys dive into a thoughtful discussion about manhood, humility, and how to handle personal suffering.
Duck Call Room episode #572 is sponsored by:
One thing to pack, five ways to power! Get 10% Off @Ridge with code DUCK at https://www.Ridge.com/DUCK #Ridgepod
https://nutrafol.com — Get $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you use promo code DUCK!
https://ethos.com/DUCK — Protect your family with life insurance from Ethos. Get up to $3 million in coverage in as little as 10 minutes. Application times & rates may vary.
https://myphdweightloss.com — Find out how Godwin is losing weight! Visit the website or call 864-644-1900 and mention "Godwin" to get 2 weeks free in the program!
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Duck Call Room
The guys who kept America laughing for 11 seasons while cranking out duck calls are back in the heart of Duck Commander to share hilarious stories, tall tales, hunting adventures, pop culture commentary, and all the antics and escapades you know and love. Join Si Robertson, Justin Martin, John-David Owen, John Godwin, Jay Stone, Phillip McMillan, and Jacob Mayo where it all began — in the Duck Call Room.Podcast website
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