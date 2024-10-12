Jimmy Corsetti and Dan Richards are independent researchers whose YouTube channels, "Bright Insight" and "DeDunking the Past," respectively, examine lost civilizations and alternative history.
www.youtube.com/c/BrightInsight
www.youtube.com/@DeDunking
--------
3:16:48
#2230 - Evan Hafer
Evan Hafer is a Special Forces veteran, founder/CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company, and one of the hosts of the "Black Rifle Coffee Podcast."
https://www.blackriflecoffee.com
https://www.youtube.com/@BlackRifleCoffeePodcast
--------
4:33:27
#2229 - Jeff Dye
Jeff Dye is a stand-up comic, actor, and broadcast personality. His YouTube special "The Last Cowboy in LA" premieres on November 14.
www.jeffdye.com
https://800pgr.lnk.to/cowboy
--------
2:28:52
#2228 - Josh Dubin
Josh Dubin is the Executive Director of the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice, a criminal justice reform advocate, and civil rights attorney.
https://cardozo.yu.edu/directory/josh-dubin
--------
2:23:04
#2227 - Adrienne Iapalucci
Adrienne Iapalucci is a standup comic. Her Netflix special "The Dark Queen" premieres on November 12.
www.adrienneiapalucci.com
https://www.netflix.com/title/81900915
