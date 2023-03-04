Each week, Dan Cummins takes fascinating listener suggested topics and enthusiastically dives into time sucks about everything from Charles Manson to the Lizard... More
345 - The Prospect Killer: Terry Blair
345 - The Prospect Killer: Terry Blair

Terry Blair. The Prospect Killer. Before he became a serial killer in the Prospect Avenue neighborhood of Kansas City in 2004, his mother, brother, and sister had all been convicted of different murders. He has two nephews in prison for life for murder. He has a half-brother in prison for life for rape and assault. He witnessed his stepdad get murdered. He has several other violent felons for relatives. After serving over two decades in prison for the murder of his children's mother, Terry went on a rampage in Kansas City in the summer of 2004, killing at least six sex workers, raping several other women, and assaulting others. Was violence inescapable for Terry due to how he was raised and who raised him? Bad Magic Charity of the Month: We donated $13,986 to Big Table! They provide crisis care to workers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. 1 IN 6 restaurant workers are below the official poverty line – DOUBLE any other working population. To find out more, go to: https://big-table.com/

4/24/2023
2:08:01
4/24/2023
2:08:01
344 - Bible Belt Strangler/Redhead Murders
344 - Bible Belt Strangler/Redhead Murders

Today we look into a series of murders, mostly occurring in the mid-1980s, in the southeastern US. The bodies of unidentified women kept being found along I-40. Collectively, these killings came to be known as the Redhead Murders. And a possible unknown serial killer thought to be responsible for killing many of these women was named the Bible Belt Strangler. Have any of these murders been solved? Who are the main suspects? And what new forensic advancements have recently made the identification of many of these victims possible? We look into all of this and more. Hail Nimrod! Bad Magic Charity of the Month: We are donating a TBD (at the time of this recording) amount to Big Table. They provide crisis care to workers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. 1 IN 6 restaurant workers are below the official poverty line – DOUBLE any other working population. To find out more, go to: https://big-table.com/

4/17/2023
2:09:09
4/17/2023
2:09:09
343 - The Irish Mob
343 - The Irish Mob

Today we dig into the origins and the history of America's Irish Mob. We begin centuries ago in Ireland, when a series of oppressive, discriminatory laws designed to break the backs of the Irish and leave them too powerless to rebel against British rule, followed by the Great Famine that was greatly intensified by these same laws, led to hundreds of thousands of Irish fleeing the Emerald Isle for America to avoid certain death. Impoverished and often malnourished, these new immigrants were met with an increasing amount of anti-Irish sentiment in the United States, and to overcome this, they ended up banding together and working with gangsters and politicians who would help them get jobs and food in exchange for votes. And thus, the Irish mob was born. Cue 150+ years of underworld violence! We cover SO much territory today. A good one for both the true crime and the history lovers. Hope you like it!

4/10/2023
2:55:37
4/10/2023
2:55:37
342 - The Kirtland Cult Killings and Jeffrey Lundgren: 2 of 2
342 - The Kirtland Cult Killings and Jeffrey Lundgren: 2 of 2

The conclusion of the the craziest cult story I had never heard of. This week, things, incredibly, get even weirder and darker than last week. More sexual debauchery. More twisted visions. And mass murder. And then it all comes crashing down after Jeffrey leads his followers into the wilderness where are there are dreams of magical vaginas, additional wives, and a lot more scat play. Bad Magic Productions Monthly Patreon Donation: We were able to donate $14,014 dollars this month to Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver beds to families in need. Never getting a good night's rest - has you starting every day off at a disadvantage. This wonderful organization has chapters all across the US. If you want to get involved or can offer up your skills, please visit https://shpbeds.org/ to learn more. We also donated $1,557 to our scholarship fund for next year.

4/3/2023
2:27:04
4/3/2023
2:27:04
341 - The Kirtland Cult Killings and Jeffrey Lundgren: 1 of 2
341 - The Kirtland Cult Killings and Jeffrey Lundgren: 1 of 2

The craziest cult story I had never heard of. Jeffrey Lundgren was a cult leader and a mass leader before being caught, imprisoned, and executed. What a wild ride he had before it all came to an end. Twisted sexual desires, doomsday predictions, and more. Today I tell the first of two parts of this tale. Who was Jeffrey Lundgren? How did he twist RLDS/Community of Christ teachings to convince his followers that he was the prophet Joseph Smith preached of who would redeem Zion for the faithful? After giving a refresher on the foundations of Mormonism, how the RLDS split off from the LDS, and explaining some key theological concepts Jeffrey would manipulate - we're off and running on a wild-ass, cult! cult! cult! timeline... Bad Magic Productions Monthly Patreon Donation: We were able to donate $14,014 dollars this month to Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver beds to families in need. Never getting a good night's rest - has you starting every day off at a disadvantage. This wonderful organization has chapters all across the US. If you want to get involved or can offer up your skills, please visit https://shpbeds.org/ to learn more. We also donated $1,557 to our scholarship fund for next year.
Each week, Dan Cummins takes fascinating listener suggested topics and enthusiastically dives into time sucks about everything from Charles Manson to the Lizard Illuminati, absurdly and sarcastically sharing the best of what he uncovers with you. Time to get curious! Time for Timesuck.