341 - The Kirtland Cult Killings and Jeffrey Lundgren: 1 of 2

The craziest cult story I had never heard of. Jeffrey Lundgren was a cult leader and a mass leader before being caught, imprisoned, and executed. What a wild ride he had before it all came to an end. Twisted sexual desires, doomsday predictions, and more. Today I tell the first of two parts of this tale. Who was Jeffrey Lundgren? How did he twist RLDS/Community of Christ teachings to convince his followers that he was the prophet Joseph Smith preached of who would redeem Zion for the faithful? After giving a refresher on the foundations of Mormonism, how the RLDS split off from the LDS, and explaining some key theological concepts Jeffrey would manipulate - we're off and running on a wild-ass, cult! cult! cult! timeline...Want to apply for the Cummins Family Scholarship fund? Click this link!: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/cummins/ Deadline for application is April 24th at 3PM CT. Wet Hot Bad Magic Summer Camp tickets are ON SALE! BadMagicMerch.com Bad Magic Productions Monthly Patreon Donation: We were able to donate $14,014 dollars this month to Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver beds to families in need. Never getting a good night’s rest - has you starting every day off at a disadvantage. This wonderful organization has chapters all across the US. If you want to get involved or can offer up your skills, please visit https://shpbeds.org/ to learn more. We also donated $1,557 to our scholarship fund for next year. Thank you! Get tour tickets at dancummins.tv Watch the Suck on YouTube: https://youtu.be/9YBbQ4wDqpMMerch: https://www.badmagicmerch.comDiscord! https://discord.gg/tqzH89vWant to join the Cult of the Curious private Facebook Group? Go directly to Facebook and search for "Cult of the Curious" in order to locate whatever happens to be our most current page :)For all merch related questions/problems: [email protected] (copy and paste)Please rate and subscribe on iTunes and elsewhere and follow the suck on social media!! @timesuckpodcast on IG and http://www.facebook.com/timesuckpodcastWanna become a Space Lizard? Click here: https://www.patreon.com/timesuckpodcastSign up through Patreon and for $5 a month you get to listen to the Secret Suck, which will drop Thursdays at Noon, PST. You'll also get 20% off of all regular Timesuck merch PLUS access to exclusive Space Lizard merch. You get to vote on two Monday topics each month via the app. And you get the download link for my new comedy album, Feel the Heat. Check the Patreon posts to find out how to download the new album and take advantage of other benefits.