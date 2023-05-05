The Kirk Minihane Show is a podcast from America's most talented on-air personality, featuring Minihane's raw, uncensored commentary on sports, politics, cultur... More
Birdman
Birdman

Mike Montante and Dylan 'Birdman' in-studio. Birdman can name any bird just by their sound (00:05:00). Fred Toucher is back on 98.5 The Sports Hub but Rich calls in sick. Kirk details a meeting at the radio station where Rich's wife says it's a 'hostile work environment' (00:15:20). Trump's town hall on CNN has people inside and outside of CNN in hysterics (00:30:30). KFC thinks Kirk letting Klemmer get away was a 'mistake' (00:40:50), calls & much more.
5/12/2023
2:36:34
Hater
Hater

Sneakers joins in-studio to air his grievances out with Kirk. Byron Lazine takes issue with things said on the program last week & challenges Dave to a real estate debate. West Virginia Bob Huggins calls Xavier fans a homophobic slur on the radio, calls & more.
5/11/2023
1:42:54
Reinstated
Reinstated

Kirk Minihane WAS NOT arrested. In this bonus episode, Kirk corrects the record and details his experience driving without a license, attending an all-day driver retraining course & promises to never drive over the speed limit again. Riggs checks in to discuss Kirk's involvement in Fore Play's latest move partnering with the Korn Ferry Tour.
5/9/2023
52:46
Swept Up in Liz
Swept Up in Liz

The Bad Boy Mike Geary has sold all of his Penn stock after Ben Mintz firing (00:00:10). Oakland A's Glen Kuiper announcer suspended after use of racial slur on the broadcast (00:10:30). Even Amy Chozick's editor at the New York Times knows her profile of Elizabeth Holmes is insane (00:31:50). Tom Cruise has a message for the King, Meghan Ottolini complains about having to give her opinion, calls & more.
5/8/2023
1:44:26
Giving In
Giving In

Julie and The Beer Stud in-studio. Kirk recaps a trip to Maine with Dave and Steve (00:02:00). A picture from dinner last night leads to a tremendous amount of body shaming toward Dave. Penn made the decision to fire Mintzy after his incident earlier in the week as Dave, Dan & others vouched for him behind the scenes (00:15:30). Kirk struggles but finally obtains BoyWithUke tickets (00:28:40). Live Events Lisa is done with us after some strange text messages(00:42:00). The Beer Stud introduce us to Heardle (00:53:00). Dan Katz calls in to tell Kirk that he is not a hat guy, Justin gives a flawless Entertainment Report, calls & more.
