Blind Mike in studio for a phone call Friday. Hunter Biden went on Macrodosing and did the circuit at Barstool Chicago, Kirk remembers when the company almost shut down in 2020 for getting into politics. Hannity likes to think that Lindsey Graham is at the big Mar-A-Lago in the sky. We hear from Steve Robinson as he breaks news that the Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate seat is sleeping with his own second cousin. Tony Romo police cam footage came out. Klemmer explains why he is allowed to break his 1,000 screen rules, Phone calls and more.



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