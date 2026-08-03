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The Kirk Minihane Show

Barstool Sports
Comedy
The Kirk Minihane Show
Latest episode

1019 episodes

  • The Kirk Minihane Show

    The Career of James Woods

    08/03/2026 | 49 mins.
    Kirk looks at the career of James Woods. From his early roles as a leading actor to his pivot to supporting roles where he often stole scenes in the movies he appeared.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kminshow
  • The Kirk Minihane Show

    Second Cousins

    07/31/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    Blind Mike in studio for a phone call Friday. Hunter Biden went on Macrodosing and did the circuit at Barstool Chicago, Kirk remembers when the company almost shut down in 2020 for getting into politics. Hannity likes to think that Lindsey Graham is at the big Mar-A-Lago in the sky. We hear from Steve Robinson as he breaks news that the Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate seat is sleeping with his own second cousin. Tony Romo police cam footage came out. Klemmer explains why he is allowed to break his 1,000 screen rules, Phone calls and more.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kminshow
  • The Kirk Minihane Show

    The Gus Poopy Best Of

    07/24/2026 | 2h 24 mins.
    Mut in studio. Kirk recaps a great Minifan event last night at Roller Kingdom in Hudson to watch Barstool's historic Family Feud appearance. We hear from two of Kirk's teammates, Ryan Whitney and Rico Bosco on the loss. The story of the night were the two best of's hosted by Gus. Kane is banned from all future Minifan live shows. Coleman calls in to give us an update on his life. Kirk says he will walk across America to play in the Internet Invitational. Cliff pitches the Minifan Ryder Cup, phone calls and more.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kminshow
  • The Kirk Minihane Show

    Family Feud Winners

    07/20/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Kirk picks the winners for Thursday night's Celebrity Family Feud watch along at Roller Kingdom in Hudson. Justin had to go into the women's room to change his daughter. Kirk gives some backstory on Coleman getting hired by Bussin With The Boys. #KirkWasRight on Brady being a weirdo and we hear from Jared Carrabis. We call Montante to ask about his recent engagement to Nurse Kim.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kminshow
  • The Kirk Minihane Show

    Kevin Cullen's Not a Gambler

    07/16/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Kevin Cullen is back and up to his old ways. Kirk questions whether or not the Globe has ever fact checked his columns as his latest details his "accidental" trip to Encore Boston.

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kminshow
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About The Kirk Minihane Show
The Kirk Minihane Show is a podcast from America's most talented on-air personality, featuring Minihane's raw, uncensored commentary on sports, politics, culture, and things that matter. There is no show like this show.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kminshow
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