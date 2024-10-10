Crap On Extra: Will Edward Scissorhands get a sequel and top 10 albums of 24
MUSIC
My Chemical Romance posted about the death of ex-drummer Bob Byrar, who was found dead at his Tennessee home on November 26th. They wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace."
The Black Keys have yet to schedule another U.S. tour after scrap
Maynard James Keenan of Tool is releasing an instructional video on Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. The Great In Between: An Introduction to Jiu Jitsu will be available to stream through Puscifertv.com starting on December 13th. Check out a trailer for it on YouTube.
Adam Gontier of Three Days Grace did Spin's Five Albums I Can't Live Without, and he chose Jeff Buckley's Grace, Deftones' Diamond Eyes, The Tragically Hip's Day for Night, Chris De Burgh's The Getaway and Pearl Jam's Vs.
"CMA Country Christmas" airs tonight on ABC. It's hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant, and will feature performances from some of country's biggest stars. Cody Johnson is excited to show off, quote, "more of a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin side of myself."
TV
James Van Der Beek is selling movie merch to fund his colon cancer treatments.
Saturday Night Live announced their December host and musical guests.
MOVING ON INTO MOVIE NEWS:
While his sequel to 'Beetlejuice' was a box office success, don't expect Tim Burton to give one of his other quirky classics, 1990's 'Edward Scissorhands', the same treatment.
AND FINALLY
It's that time of year . . . "Rolling Stone" released their list of the Top 100 Albums of 2024.
2. "Cowboy Carter", Beyoncé
3. "Manning Fireworks", MJ Lenderman
4. "Short n' Sweet", Sabrina Carpenter
5. "Hit Me Hard and Soft", Billie Eilish
6. "Tyla", Tyla
7. "We Don't Trust You", Future and Metro Boomin
8. "Eternal Sunshine", Ariana Grande
9. "Alligator Bites Never Heal", Doechii
10. "Tigers Blood", Waxahatchee
AND THAT IS YOUR CRAP ON CELEBRITIES!
Follow us @RizzShow @MoonValjeanHere @KingScottRules @LernVsRadio @IamRafeWilliams - Check out King Scott’s Linktr.ee/kingscottrules + band @FreeThe2SG and Check out Moon’s bands GREEK FIRE @GreekFire GOLDFINGER @GoldfingerMusic THE TEENAGE DIRTBAGS @TheTeenageDbags and Lern’s band @LaneNarrows http://www.1057thepoint.com/Rizz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
23:41
We've All Got Dingles
We hope you all had a lovely Thanksgiving break! It was a big Monday show.
We spoke with Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco about his show at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 14th
$4 Million Mansion Burns Down After Residents Fry Turkey Inside Garage
Relationships formed on dating apps are as strong as those formed in person, study finds
Terrifying Moment Rider Chooses To Jump From Roller Coaster After Safety Latch Came Undone
Follow us @RizzShow @MoonValjeanHere @KingScottRules @LernVsRadio @IamRafeWilliams - Check out King Scott’s Linktr.ee/kingscottrules + band @FreeThe2SG and Check out Moon’s bands GREEK FIRE @GreekFire GOLDFINGER @GoldfingerMusic THE TEENAGE DIRTBAGS @TheTeenageDbags and Lern’s band @LaneNarrows http://www.1057thepoint.com/Rizz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
3:03:01
Crap On Extra: We Love You Bob Bryar and will AC/DC hit STL in 2025?
MUSIC
Bob Bryar, the longest serving drummer in My Chemical Romance, has died at age 44. TMZ reports that Bryar was found at his Tennessee home on November 26th after he was last seen alive on November 4th.
The Sick New World festival, set for Las Vegas on April 12th and with headliners Metallica and Linkin Park, has been canceled. The news comes less than six weeks after the fest's lineup was announced. Promoters said in a statement that "despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World."
Diddy update: Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of dangling a female fashion designer off of the 17th-floor balcony at Cassie Ventura’s apartment.
At the premiere of Queer, Trent Reznor revealed four of his favorite films to Letterboxd. They were Blue Velvet, Taxi Driver, Titane and Dead Ringers.
Travis Barker of Blink-182 has had a busy fall. He revealed that he “recorded two albums over October/November with some great people.
If you hadn't heard, Dolly Parton was just named the Greatest Country Artist of All Time by Billboard
The documentary about "Yacht Rock" began streaming over the weekend. Near the end, the producer called Donald Fagen of Steely Dan to ask for his involvement. Let's assume he's not a fan of the term.
TV
For the second year, Kelly Clarkson will host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting special.
MOVING ON INTO MOVIE NEWS:
Moana 2 has set a box office record for the biggest take ever on Thanksgiving weekend.
Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion is getting a promising update regarding a sequel.
Congrats are in order for: Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin got engaged over the Thanksgiving holiday.
MISC
PlayStation 2 is still a sales champ … The PlayStation 2 will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on December 3rd – and it’s still the most successful PlayStation all time, in terms of sales. Sony Interactive Entertainment – to celebrate the anniversary – has opened a PlayStation history timeline website, which reveals that over 160 million units of the consoles have been sold over the past three decades.
AND FINALLY
You know, it’s stressful around the holidays and people sometimes need some extra motivation in their marriage to get through it, so who better than Ice Cube to give us all a little pep talk: Ice Cube and his wife, Kimberly Woodruff, have been married for 32 years and here’s what Cube told Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast:
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
30:43
A Thanksgiving Classic With Vanilla Pie
You all are incredible! Have a great and wonderful Thanksgiving.
3 Men Accused Of Stealing About $25K Worth Of Diesel Fuel
Girl Acts Out in Store After Mom Cancels Phone
‘Them things just kept coming’: Florida man survives bee attack, 30-foot fall while tree trimming
Thanksgiving Feast For 10 Expected To Cost $58 In 2024: A 5% Drop Driven By Falling Turkey Prices
3 Men Accused Of Stealing About $25K Worth Of Diesel Fuel
Follow us @RizzShow @MoonValjeanHere @KingScottRules @LernVsRadio @IamRafeWilliams - Check out King Scott’s Linktr.ee/kingscottrules + band @FreeThe2SG and Check out Moon’s bands GREEK FIRE @GreekFire GOLDFINGER @GoldfingerMusic THE TEENAGE DIRTBAGS @TheTeenageDbags and Lern’s band @LaneNarrows http://www.1057thepoint.com/Rizz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:54:25
Crap On Extra: Elton John Health Struggles and Are the Billy's brothers?
MUSIC
Machine Gun Kelly is sharing his first comments on Megan Fox having his baby.
Elton John revealed on "Good Morning America" that he isn't able to make new music because he can't see.
Could Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins and comedian Bill Burr be half-brothers? Billy's stepmom seems to think so. Billy was on yesterday's episode of Howie Mandel's podcast and he shared a story he's never told anyone before.
Keith Urban has a huge collection of guitars and he’s always had his eyes set on Waylon Jennings' iconic 1950 Broadcaster. So, when it went up for auction, Keith was ready to swoop it up. Little did he know, that his wife, Nicole Kidman, was behind the scenes making sure he didn't win the auction. Because SHE wanted to win it, so she could give it to him as a gift. And apparently, she made Keith sweat thinking he lost the auction, only to surprise him a bit later.
Courtney Love says that her next solo album includes a duet with Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and guitar work from Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen. Her last solo album, Nobody's Daughter, was released in 2010.
Marilyn Manson has dropped the lawsuit he filed against Evan Rachel Wood and abandoned an appeal attempting to revive a different defamation claim.
Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers will pay tribiute to fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith on March 26th at New York's Carnegie Hall.
Here's the trailer for the "Dexter" prequel series, "Dexter: Original Sin". It premieres December 13th on Paramount+ with Showtime, and December 15th on Showtime.
Check out the trailer for "Squid Game" Season 2. It hits Netflix December 26th.
MOVING ON INTO MOVIE NEWS:
Regal Cinemas Reveals ‘Nosferatu’ Popcorn Sarcophagus for $30. So your popcorn has a little coffin to sit on your lap. This box will be on sale a week in advance before the films official release on Christmas.
AND FINALLY
Everyone usually remembers their firsts, right? People over on Reddit are sharing which adult movies they saw . . . way too young. Here are some highlights
Follow us @RizzShow @MoonValjeanHere @KingScottRules @LernVsRadio @IamRafeWilliams - Check out King Scott’s Linktr.ee/kingscottrules + band @FreeThe2SG and Check out Moon’s bands GREEK FIRE @GreekFire GOLDFINGER @GoldfingerMusic THE TEENAGE DIRTBAGS @TheTeenageDbags and Lern’s band @LaneNarrows http://www.1057thepoint.com/Rizz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices