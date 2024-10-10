Crap On Extra: We Love You Bob Bryar and will AC/DC hit STL in 2025?

MUSIC Bob Bryar, the longest serving drummer in My Chemical Romance, has died at age 44. TMZ reports that Bryar was found at his Tennessee home on November 26th after he was last seen alive on November 4th. The Sick New World festival, set for Las Vegas on April 12th and with headliners Metallica and Linkin Park, has been canceled. The news comes less than six weeks after the fest's lineup was announced. Promoters said in a statement that "despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World." Diddy update: Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of dangling a female fashion designer off of the 17th-floor balcony at Cassie Ventura’s apartment. At the premiere of Queer, Trent Reznor revealed four of his favorite films to Letterboxd. They were Blue Velvet, Taxi Driver, Titane and Dead Ringers. Travis Barker of Blink-182 has had a busy fall. He revealed that he “recorded two albums over October/November with some great people. If you hadn't heard, Dolly Parton was just named the Greatest Country Artist of All Time by Billboard The documentary about "Yacht Rock" began streaming over the weekend. Near the end, the producer called Donald Fagen of Steely Dan to ask for his involvement. Let's assume he's not a fan of the term. TV For the second year, Kelly Clarkson will host NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting special. MOVING ON INTO MOVIE NEWS: Moana 2 has set a box office record for the biggest take ever on Thanksgiving weekend. Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion is getting a promising update regarding a sequel. Congrats are in order for: Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin got engaged over the Thanksgiving holiday. MISC PlayStation 2 is still a sales champ … The PlayStation 2 will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on December 3rd – and it’s still the most successful PlayStation all time, in terms of sales. Sony Interactive Entertainment – to celebrate the anniversary – has opened a PlayStation history timeline website, which reveals that over 160 million units of the consoles have been sold over the past three decades. AND FINALLY You know, it’s stressful around the holidays and people sometimes need some extra motivation in their marriage to get through it, so who better than Ice Cube to give us all a little pep talk: Ice Cube and his wife, Kimberly Woodruff, have been married for 32 years and here’s what Cube told Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast: Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices