S3 Ep32: Mental Health in the Classroom with Bri Richardson

In this highly anticipated episode of The Teachers Off Duty podcast, everyone's best friend Bri Richardson (@honestteachervibes) makes her triumphant return to the show after stepping away. Our conversation takes a deep dive into the challenges that educators face with their mental health, including the guilt that teachers can feel and the daily stresses that can take a toll on anyone. Joined by her co-hosts Tell, Lauran, and Gabe, Bri shares her personal struggles with mental health and the pressure of being an influencer, comedian, social media powerhouse, teacher, and most importantly, a parent. Tell also shares his own experience with ADHD and how it has affected his life, while Lauran talks about her experience with a colleague who took their own life and stresses the importance of talking about mental health in the education community. We cannot stress enough the importance of seeking help as we discuss our different perspectives and how vital it is to recognize and validate each other's experiences. This is a powerful and emotional conversation about a topic that is often overlooked in the education community. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, join us on The Teachers Off Duty podcast and seek assistance and support from available resources.