If you're looking for the best back-to-school teacher hacks, who best to ask than our panelists on this week's episode of Teachers off Duty. Bri, Jere and Anna hand out plenty of tips and tricks that will save you time, money and especially energy!



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From how to make sure your classroom is ready to go on day one, to avoiding the inevitable side quests, this episode will give you plenty of ideas to make sure this school year gets off on the right foot. Our teachers cover everything from handling the overuse of technology, to easy ways to decorate on a budget through the use of practical tips and hilarious stories. There's also some real talk about how to create an inclusive environment that welcomes everybody into your classroom and makes them feel like they belong.



Whether you're a first year teacher or a savvy veteran, this episode has something that everyone can learn from.



Listen now & don't forget to subscribe!



Follow your hosts:

Briana Richardson @HonestTeacherVibes

Anna Kowal @ReadAwayWithMissK

Jere Chang @mschanggifted

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Teachers Off Duty - A Bored Teachers©️ Podcast