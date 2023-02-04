Your favorite TikTok teachers sharing stories and experiences from the classroom and beyond, brought to you by Bored Teachers. Tune in with us every week and if... More
S3 Ep33: The Worst School Admin Stories
Get ready to laugh out loud as we confront school culture on this episode of The Teachers Off Duty podcast.
Tell loves the idea of the idea of a 4-day work week, and Gabe is quick to praise the amazing culture at his school.
Lauran chimes in with her own experience of decision-making in administration and how it affects teacher's lives, while Bri gushes about the positive culture in her school. But don't worry, Gabe's got jokes for days and doesn't let anyone get too sappy.
We also discuss the importance of school climate and how it can make or break buy-in at any school and we share stories of former admins who were beloved by all, and the impact they had on the school community.
In everyone’s favorite segment, "Good or Garbage" with Gabe, we ROAST less-than-stellar school swag, and discuss the importance of student involvement in school culture, with Gabe sharing how his school lets the seniors design tee shirts.
But it's not all laughs, as Bri brings up a shocking discovery - teachers having to pay for their own substitute on sick days. The hosts share their own experiences and hilariously lament the absurdity of it all.
This episode concludes with a heartfelt teacher shoutout that Bri reads with pride and gratitude.
Subscribe to our newsletter!
4/30/2023
57:54
S3 Ep32: Mental Health in the Classroom with Bri Richardson
In this highly anticipated episode of The Teachers Off Duty podcast, everyone's best friend Bri Richardson (@honestteachervibes) makes her triumphant return to the show after stepping away. Our conversation takes a deep dive into the challenges that educators face with their mental health, including the guilt that teachers can feel and the daily stresses that can take a toll on anyone.
Joined by her co-hosts Tell, Lauran, and Gabe, Bri shares her personal struggles with mental health and the pressure of being an influencer, comedian, social media powerhouse, teacher, and most importantly, a parent. Tell also shares his own experience with ADHD and how it has affected his life, while Lauran talks about her experience with a colleague who took their own life and stresses the importance of talking about mental health in the education community.
We cannot stress enough the importance of seeking help as we discuss our different perspectives and how vital it is to recognize and validate each other's experiences.
This is a powerful and emotional conversation about a topic that is often overlooked in the education community. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, join us on The Teachers Off Duty podcast and seek assistance and support from available resources.
Subscribe to our newsletter!
4/23/2023
1:07:46
S3 Ep31: The Absolute WORST Professional Development Sessions We've Ever Attended!
Buckle up as we dive into the world of professional development in this week's episode of Teachers Off Duty, featuring the incredibly talented comedian and host of Crying in My Car, a podcast for teachers, Devin Siebold! Gabe, Devin, Tell, and Lauran share their most outrageous and hilarious professional development stories, from forgotten departments to surprise presenters.
Devin recounts a county that completely forgot about his department and the ethics violation rundown by a judge that was anything but planned. Meanwhile, Lauran shares her experience of a PD in Houston, emphasizing the importance of keeping things stress-free. Gabe talks about his visits to universities, enlightening future educators on what he wishes he knew before becoming a teacher.
The laughs keep coming as we discuss the various hiccups of PD presentations, teachers sneaking in extra tasks during PDs, and the fleeting impact of supposedly inspiring professional development sessions. Devin also shares his unique approach to PD speaking – comedy in the classroom – and its importance in keeping teachers engaged.
Don't miss this hilarious take on the often absurd world of professional development with the hilarious Devin Siebold. Tune in, laugh out loud, and don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe to The Teachers Off Duty podcast for more comedic insights into the teaching world.
Subscribe to our newsletter!
4/16/2023
44:10
S3 Ep30: Parent-Teacher Conferences Gone Wrong
Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of laughter, as this week's episode of Teachers Off Duty dives into the wild and wacky world of parent teacher conferences! We're joined by the insanely funny Devin Siebold, a former teacher turned comedian and social media entertainer, who helps us unlock the treasure trove of side-splitting stories from our parent teacher conference experiences.
Devin hilariously explains why having a student in the room during a conference might not be the best idea, while Tell takes on racism with a daring tale of a conference that ended abruptly. Lauran shares the shocking story of a pair of unruly parents who made their child look like an angel in comparison, and Gabe has us in stitches with his ingenious idea of placing a tip jar on his desk for parents to fill.
This episode is an ode to the wild, the weird, and the wonderful encounters we've all had during parent teacher conferences. You don't want to miss this one!
Tune in, laugh out loud, and don't forget to rate, review, and subscribe to The Teachers Off Duty podcast for more comedic gold.
Subscribe to our newsletter!
4/9/2023
49:21
S3 Ep29: Teachers in the Wild - Spring Break Edition
In this gut-busting Spring Break Edition of Teachers Off Duty, we're once again joined by the hilarious TikTok sensation Meghan Mayer (@thecrazycreativeteacher) for a laugh-out-loud adventure into the world of teachers on vacation.
Tell kicks off the episode with a side-splitting take on the dos and don'ts of Spring Break – from surviving poolside encounters to avoiding sunburn in those "hard-to-reach" places. Meghan then shares her uproarious story of running into her students at the water park and the outrageous, unexpected adventures that ensued.
Gabe is all about praising his administrators' "no work at all" Spring Break rule and later rants about how much he hats school toilet paper. Lauran brings us the juicy gossip with a dramatic and hilarious reenactment of past Spring Break relationship shenanigans.
Grab your beach towel and a piña colada, and prepare for non-stop laughter in this uproarious episode of Teachers Off Duty!
Subscribe to our newsletter!
