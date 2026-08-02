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253 episodes
- Everyone has a petty moment from time to time, and teacher's are no different. We can't help it!
Dont Forget! Tickets are on sale for our "Is it Friday Yet" TOUR! The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to a city near you this fall! Tickets going fast: https://bit.ly/TODBTCT
PLUS book your hosts for a speaking event at your school: https://teacherspeakers.com/
Check out our MERCH! https://shop.boredteachers.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://www.beacons.ai/teachersoffdutypod
Send us a voice message: https://bit.ly/3UPAT5a
Listen to the podcast anywhere you stream your favorite shows:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3hHNybdOJb7BOwe0eNE7z6?si=840ced6459274f98
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/teachers-off-duty/id1602160612
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Teachers get your perks!! This episode is brought to you by:
Mint Mobile | Go to https://mintmobile.com/tod to redeem your offer
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Whether it's students acting out, parents ghosting you or school boards dropping crazy policies, there's plenty out there that brings out the petty in us all.
In this hilarious episode of Teachers Off Duty, Bri, Shelby, and Mr. Moore share what it takes for them to get petty. They cover everything from state testing, a lack of consequences, and kids that can't stop tattling on each other.
This week our teachers hold nothing back as they dive deep into some real conversations about teacher burnout, kids acting foolish in the classroom and just what the heck is up with today's math curriculum.
This episode touches on every aspect of school life in 2026, and whether you're a teacher, parent or just someone who loves spirited conversation you'll find plenty to enjoy.
Listen now & don't forget to subscribe!
Follow your hosts:
Briana Richardson @HonestTeacherVibes
Shelby Lattimore @teachingwithmissl
Marc Moore @mrmooretaughtme
Follow us on all platforms @TeachersOffDutyPodcast
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/TeachersOffDuty
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Teachers Off Duty - A Bored Teachers©️ Podcast
- Teachers know we are not just there to teach, sometimes we need to handle the ever-present student drama. It doesn't matter what age they are, students will bring some kind of drama into your classroom and now you have to deal with it.
Fall tickets are on sale for our "Is it Friday Yet" TOUR! The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to a city near you! Tickets going fast: https://bit.ly/TODBTCT
PLUS book your hosts for a speaking event at your school: https://teacherspeakers.com/
Check out our MERCH! https://shop.boredteachers.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://www.beacons.ai/teachersoffdutypod
Send us a voice message: https://bit.ly/3UPAT5a
Listen to the podcast anywhere you stream your favorite shows:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3hHNybdOJb7BOwe0eNE7z6?si=840ced6459274f98
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/teachers-off-duty/id1602160612
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Teachers get your perks!! This episode is brought to you by:
Square | Go To Square.com/go/TOD to get $200 your hardware order Today!
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In this hilarious episode of Teachers Off Duty, Bri, Shelby, and Mr. Moore share unbelievable stories about how technology has given students even more ways to be dramatic, how being a sub can go so wrong so quickly, and why students aren't the only ones spilling the tea in the hallways.
They also get into a real discussion about the future of technology in schools, the trials and tribulations of coaching, and why what students deal with today is completely different than the world we grew up in.
No matter who you are or what grade level you teach, you will definitely find something to enjoy in this episode.
Listen now & don't forget to subscribe!
Follow your hosts:
Briana Richardson @HonestTeacherVibes
Shelby Lattimore @teachingwithmissl
Marc Moore @mrmooretaughtme
Follow us on all platforms @TeachersOffDutyPodcast
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/TeachersOffDuty
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Teachers Off Duty - A Bored Teachers©️ Podcast
- It's one thing to get roasted by your friends, but it is another thing entirely to get roasted by your students. Yet it happens all the time when you're a teacher.
Don't forget to grab your tickets for our "Is it Friday Yet" TOUR! The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to a city near you this FALL! Tickets going fast: https://bit.ly/TODBTCT
PLUS book your hosts for a speaking event at your school: https://teacherspeakers.com/
Check out our MERCH! https://shop.boredteachers.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://www.beacons.ai/teachersoffdutypod
Send us a voice message: https://bit.ly/3UPAT5a
Listen to the podcast anywhere you stream your favorite shows:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3hHNybdOJb7BOwe0eNE7z6?si=840ced6459274f98
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/teachers-off-duty/id1602160612
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Teachers get your perks!! This episode is brought to you by:
Zenni | If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Use code PODCAST15 for fifteen percent off your first order at https://bit.ly/4vujJur
Betterhelp | Go to https://betterhelp.com/TOD to get 10% off today
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In this hilarious episode of Teachers Off Duty, Bri, Shelby, and Mr. Moore share the funniest, most unexpected, and downright mean things students have ever said to them in the classroom.
Whether they bring up your clothes, hairstyles, or classroom management, it's true that kids really do say the darndest things and have no shame when it comes to saying them. Students at every grade level seem to have no filter when it comes to either accidentally or purposely dragging their teacher, and we have the stories to prove it!
It doesn't matter whether you're a teacher, administrator, sub or student... this episode will have you laughing from beginning to end.
Listen now & don't forget to subscribe!
Follow your hosts:
Briana Richardson @HonestTeacherVibes
Shelby Lattimore @teachingwithmissl
Marc Moore @mrmooretaughtme
Follow us on all platforms @TeachersOffDutyPodcast
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/TeachersOffDuty
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Teachers Off Duty - A Bored Teachers©️ Podcast
- If you're looking for the best back-to-school teacher hacks, who best to ask than our panelists on this week's episode of Teachers off Duty. Bri, Jere and Anna hand out plenty of tips and tricks that will save you time, money and especially energy!
DON'T FORGET! Tickets are on sale for our "Is it Friday Yet" TOUR! Don't miss out on the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to a city near you! Tickets going fast: https://bit.ly/TODBTCT
PLUS book your hosts for a speaking event at your school: https://teacherspeakers.com/
Check out our MERCH! https://shop.boredteachers.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://www.beacons.ai/teachersoffdutypod
Send us a voice message: https://bit.ly/3UPAT5a
Listen to the podcast anywhere you stream your favorite shows:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3hHNybdOJb7BOwe0eNE7z6?si=840ced6459274f98
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/teachers-off-duty/id1602160612
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Teachers get your perks!! This episode is brought to you by:
Wayfair | Go to wayfair.com shop all things home today.
CashApp | Download CashApp at https://cash.app/ . Use our exclusive referral code FAMILY10 at sign up and get$10 when you send $5 to a friend. Terms Apply.
Jones Road Beauty | Go to https://www.jonesroadbeauty.com/ to get your FREE shimmer face Oil with CODE TOD
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From how to make sure your classroom is ready to go on day one, to avoiding the inevitable side quests, this episode will give you plenty of ideas to make sure this school year gets off on the right foot. Our teachers cover everything from handling the overuse of technology, to easy ways to decorate on a budget through the use of practical tips and hilarious stories. There's also some real talk about how to create an inclusive environment that welcomes everybody into your classroom and makes them feel like they belong.
Whether you're a first year teacher or a savvy veteran, this episode has something that everyone can learn from.
Listen now & don't forget to subscribe!
Follow your hosts:
Briana Richardson @HonestTeacherVibes
Anna Kowal @ReadAwayWithMissK
Jere Chang @mschanggifted
Follow us on all platforms @TeachersOffDutyPodcast
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/TeachersOffDuty
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Teachers Off Duty - A Bored Teachers©️ Podcast
- Who can take a topic like "Weirdest reasons schools have closed" and somehow end up talking about snakes, K-Pop, football, and roommates? None other than our Teachers Off Duty panel this week: Bri, Jere and Anna.
DON'T FORGET! Tickets are on sale for our "Is it Friday Yet" TOUR! Don't miss out on the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour coming to a city near you! Tickets going fast: https://bit.ly/TODBTCT
PLUS book your hosts for a speaking event at your school: https://teacherspeakers.com/
Check out our MERCH! https://shop.boredteachers.com
Subscribe to our newsletter: https://www.beacons.ai/teachersoffdutypod
Send us a voice message: https://bit.ly/3UPAT5a
Listen to the podcast anywhere you stream your favorite shows:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3hHNybdOJb7BOwe0eNE7z6?si=840ced6459274f98
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/teachers-off-duty/id1602160612
_________________________________
Teachers get your perks!! This episode is brought to you by:
Mint Mobile | Go to https://mintmobile.com/tod to redeem your offer
Betterhelp | Go to https://betterhelp.com/TOD to get 10% off today
_________________________________
Sure there are plenty of stories about school closures, from snow storms, to the days of COVID we all lived through, and even the occasional school strike. But this episode is about so much more. The jokes and topics keep coming as our teachers cover a wide range of hilarious stories from their schools.
If you love changing topics at breakneck pace like we do in the teacher's lounge, this episode is for you. Grab your favorite drink and join us for one of the most chaotic and entertaining teacher conversations yet.
Listen now & don't forget to subscribe!
Follow your hosts:
Briana Richardson @HonestTeacherVibes
Anna Kowal @ReadAwayWithMissK
Jere Chang @mschanggifted
Follow us on all platforms @TeachersOffDutyPodcast
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/TeachersOffDuty
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Teachers Off Duty - A Bored Teachers©️ Podcast
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About Teachers Off Duty
Your favorite teacher-comedians from the Bored Teachers Comedy Tours sharing stories and experiences from the classroom and beyond, brought to you by Bored Teachers. Episodes drop every Sunday!Podcast website
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Teachers Off Duty: Podcasts in Family