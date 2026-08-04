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Giggly Squad

Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo
Comedy
Giggly Squad
Latest episode

335 episodes

  • Giggly Squad

    Giggling about BBLs, bees, and best friends

    08/04/2026 | 54 mins.
    Hannah is having an identity crisis and Paige loves sitting too much to get a BBL.

    shop summer merch
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Giggly Squad

    Giggling about mermaids, masculinity, and catfishing

    07/31/2026 | 47 mins.
    GARY FIX THE WIFI

    shop summer merch collection
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Giggly Squad

    Giggling about craigslist, con artists, and claw clips

    07/28/2026 | 53 mins.
    Paige's anxiety should be studied and Hannah partied this weekend.

    It’s audiobook summer with @jblaudio Live Headphones. Gigglers comment your favorite audiobook! #JBLpartner

    shop merch!
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Giggly Squad

    Giggling about scoliosis, sex life, and sore losers

    07/24/2026 | 49 mins.
    Paige sees Hannah’s smile in person for the first time.

    shop summer merch! https://gigglysquad.com/collections/all

    Shop at REVOLVE.com/GIGGLY and use code GIGGLY for 15% off your first order. #REVOLVEpartner

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Giggly Squad

    Giggling about gauchos, grudges, and getting jumped

    07/21/2026 | 54 mins.
    Paige wants to weaponize her incompetence and Hannah has been cooking.

    SHOP NEW MERCH!
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Giggly Squad
Welcome to Giggly Squad. Each week, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves. They discuss pop culture, fashion trends, television, horoscopes, mental health, dating, and expose their personal lives. Also, they can't be managed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
Comedy

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