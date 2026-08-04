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335 episodes
- Paige's anxiety should be studied and Hannah partied this weekend.
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- Paige sees Hannah’s smile in person for the first time.
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About Giggly Squad
Welcome to Giggly Squad. Each week, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves. They discuss pop culture, fashion trends, television, horoscopes, mental health, dating, and expose their personal lives. Also, they can't be managed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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