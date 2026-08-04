Paige wants to weaponize her incompetence and Hannah has been cooking. SHOP NEW MERCH! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Paige sees Hannah’s smile in person for the first time. shop summer merch! https://gigglysquad.com/collections/all Shop at REVOLVE.com/GIGGLY and use code GIGGLY for 15% off your first order. #REVOLVEpartner Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Paige's anxiety should be studied and Hannah partied this weekend. It’s audiobook summer with @jblaudio Live Headphones. Gigglers comment your favorite audiobook! #JBLpartner shop merch! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hannah is having an identity crisis and Paige loves sitting too much to get a BBL. shop summer merch Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Giggly Squad

About Giggly Squad

About Giggly Squad

Welcome to Giggly Squad. Each week, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves. They discuss pop culture, fashion trends, television, horoscopes, mental health, dating, and expose their personal lives. Also, they can't be managed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.