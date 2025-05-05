#362: I FAKED My House Being HAUNTED To Get My Boyfriend To MOVE Out... AITA?

On today's AITA episode we have: (00:00) - Intro(01:32) - Celebra-Sean(06:33) - AITA for faking a haunted house to get my boyfriend to move out because he refused to leave after we broke up?(14:18) - AITJ for expecting full payment when the baby falls asleep while babysitting?(20:25) - Am I overreacting for calling off my wedding after my fiancé got drunk, put on my wedding dress, and had an accident in it?(40:20) - AITA for inviting my "work wife" to my daughter's birthday so she could finally meet my actual wife?(48:20) - AITA for not telling my sister the name chosen for my unborn son because she used her BBFs baby name for her daughter?