#364: I LAUGHED At My Ex-Husband For CRYING... AITA?
Is there ever an appropriate time to laugh at someone when they're crying?
On today's AITA episode we have:
(00:00) - Intro(02:59) - AITAH for laughing at my crying ex husband and calling his suffering karma(11:22) - AITA for not stopping my teenage son's gf from kissing him?(19:30) - AITA for yelling and kicking my boyfriend out for using the wrong scissors?(30:23) - AITA for eating ice cream every night just like I always do and not stopping just bc my SIL doesn't want my niece to see it?(40:11) - AITA for recording my friend's fiance at her bachelorette party and playing the recording for him?
--------
56:16
AITA For DESTROYING A Company For Something I DID? | Wednesday Live Show
Have you ever done something so bad at work that it may have caused a company to go bankrupt?
Welcome to our Wednesday live stream replay. This week we have:(00:00) - Saying hi to the WikiManiacs(09:58) - How do I 32M apologize after accidentally offending my friend 28M?(18:34) - when in a relationship, should the partner always be invited to other people's gatherings?(24:05) - AITA for not telling my ex his passport was revoked and causing him to miss his flight?(37:17) - My dad cheated on my mom and we never told her(46:01) - Husband is appearing in gym girl TikTok videos(57:12) - AITA for farting so hard it destroyed a company?(1:08:39) - AITJ for wearing a tight dress that my friends boyfriend couldn't handle?(1:14:42) - Im a regular listener of the podcast and know the community is full of some good people. So i thought I'd come here for some advice(1:23:14) - AITA for not disclosing to my leftist gf that I voted right wing(1:35:34) - AITA for not wanting tomatoes in my burger?
--------
1:54:11
#363: I Went To A Strip Club With My Girlfriend... Now She's MAD At Me!? | Reddit Stories
Would you go to a strip club with your significant other?
On today's Reddit Readings episode we have:
(00:00) - Intro(03:33) - I (20M) went to a strip club with my girlfriend (20F) and it was a disaster(17:32) - Wtf is wrong with women?(24:49) - TIFU by thinking the man in my bed was my boyfriend(28:02) - What crimes did my wife commit?(38:14) - "I love you?"(40:15) - We Hate Geese(43:04) - Big Naturals(45:22) - Found on Facebook
--------
1:07:46
#362: I FAKED My House Being HAUNTED To Get My Boyfriend To MOVE Out... AITA?
What lengths would you go to to kick out someone out of your house?
On today's AITA episode we have:
(00:00) - Intro(01:32) - Celebra-Sean(06:33) - AITA for faking a haunted house to get my boyfriend to move out because he refused to leave after we broke up?(14:18) - AITJ for expecting full payment when the baby falls asleep while babysitting?(20:25) - Am I overreacting for calling off my wedding after my fiancé got drunk, put on my wedding dress, and had an accident in it?(40:20) - AITA for inviting my “work wife” to my daughter’s birthday so she could finally meet my actual wife?(48:20) - AITA for not telling my sister the name chosen for my unborn son because she used her BBFs baby name for her daughter?
--------
1:01:43
#361: I CHEATED On My Ex But I NEED Her To FORGIVE ME! | Reddit Stories
Can you believe the audacity of some cheaters?
On today's Reddit Readings episode we have:
(00:00) - Intro(04:19) - How do I 28M get my ex girlfriend 27F to forgive me for my past cheating? (I don’t want to get back together)(12:04) - I hired an escort last night just to have a conversation with a woman after my wife died(20:37) - My past infidelity has came to life. I need advice on saving my relationship with my husband and sister.(36:47) - TIFU by trying to flirt with a guy at the gym and ending up in a full-blown CPR situation(43:03) - Rate That Date feat. Wikimaniac submitted stories!
Join yuh boys John, Josh, and Sean as they read and react to Reddit stories. New episode every Monday & Friday at 11:00 AM CST/12:00 PM EST. Be sure to hit that follow button so you don't miss brand new episodes!