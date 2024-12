Frankie Quiñones - HoneyQuiñones

My Honeydew this week is comedian Frankie Quiñones! You can catch Frankie on the Hulu series This Fool or The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Frankie joins me in the studio to talk about the ripple effect that has occurred since his last HoneyDew episode. He shares his experience of opening up, going through an intensive trauma-processing program, and leading the way for his family as they begin therapy themselves