A Lot Of You Have Been Asking with Hayden Cohen

Introducing A Lot Of You Have Been Asking!

"A Lot of You Have Been Asking… is where comedy meets the chaos of pop culture and social media! Hosted by Hayden Cohen (@hayderz), this podcast spills the tea, serves the laughs, and pulls back the curtain on influencer life. From unfiltered interviews with creators to hilarious solo episodes, Hayden dives into pop culture moments, industry gossip, and all social media deets.. Whether it’s mommy bloggers, reality stars, or his own spicy takes, he’s here to ask awkward questions, share untold stories, and deliver off-the-wall humor.Grab a drink, press play, and get ready for the realness behind the filters!"