What's All This Then with Charlotte McDonnell and Libby Watson

Tesco with Jesse Farrar

It's the first episode! We couldn't think of a better first guest than our friend Jesse Farrar, who co-hosts the podcast Your Kickstarter Sucks and the Go Off Kings on Twitch, and whose two primary areas of expertise are hosting successful media properties and going to the store. We explain what the podcast is and, after reciting some New Podcast Affirmations, we dive into Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket. We talk ideal meal deals, read a review of a pizza with a "worrying smell," and begin the very silly project of ranking everything about Britain.Support us at patreon.com/whatsallthisthen for a bonus episode each week! Follow us on Bluesky at @whatsallthispod.bsky.social and Instagram at @whatsallthispod.Theme song by Howell Dawdy. Art by Kendra Wells. Edited by Brendan Lordan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.