What's All This Then with Charlotte McDonnell and Libby Watson
What's All This Then with Charlotte McDonnell and Libby Watson

Charlotte McDonnell and Libby Watson
Comedy
What's All This Then with Charlotte McDonnell and Libby Watson
  • Tesco with Jesse Farrar
    It's the first episode! We couldn't think of a better first guest than our friend Jesse Farrar, who co-hosts the podcast Your Kickstarter Sucks and the Go Off Kings on Twitch, and whose two primary areas of expertise are hosting successful media properties and going to the store. We explain what the podcast is and, after reciting some New Podcast Affirmations, we dive into Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket. We talk ideal meal deals, read a review of a pizza with a "worrying smell," and begin the very silly project of ranking everything about Britain.Support us at patreon.com/whatsallthisthen for a bonus episode each week! Follow us on Bluesky at @whatsallthispod.bsky.social and Instagram at @whatsallthispod.Theme song by Howell Dawdy. Art by Kendra Wells. Edited by Brendan Lordan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2:09:50
  • Teaser
    If you're wondering what all this is then, listen to our teaser trailer to find out! The show launches May 5, with one free and one premium episode per week. Support us at patreon.com/whatsallthisthen for a bonus episode each week! Follow us on Bluesky at @whatsallthispod.bsky.social and Instagram at @whatsallthispod.Theme song by Howell Dawdy. Art by Kendra Wells. Edited by Brendan Lordan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3:08

A podcast about Britain, hosted by Charlotte McDonnell and Libby Watson. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
