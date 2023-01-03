The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Problem With Jon Stewart

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart
Podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Available Episodes

  • The Trump Indictment and Who We Think Deserves Prosecution
    Donald Trump has finally been indicted. We will not be offering you a play-by-play of the former president driving to and from various airports, but we do have an excellent conversation about the nature of accountability in America’s two-tiered justice system—and why white collar criminals are so often above the law. We’re joined by Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Yale professor and co-founder/CEO of the Center for Policing Equity, and David Dayen, the executive editor of The American Prospect.Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.CREDITS Hosted by: Jon StewartFeaturing, in order of appearance: Phillip Atiba Goff, David DayenExecutive Produced by Jon Stewart, Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard PleplerLead Producer: Sophie EricksonProducers: Zach Goldbaum, Caity GrayAssoc. Producer: Andrea BetanzosSound Engineer: Miguel CarrascalSenior Digital Producer: Freddie MorganDigital Producer: Cassie MurdochDigital Coordinator: Norma HernandezSupervising Producer: Lorrie BaranekHead Writer: Kris AcimovicElements Producer: Kenneth HullClearances Producer: Daniella PhilipsonSenior Talent Producer: Brittany MehmedovicTalent Manager: Marjorie McCurryTalent Coordinator: Lukas ThimmSenior Research Producer: Susan HelvenstonResearch Producer: Harjyot Ron SinghTheme Music by: Gary Clark Jr.The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast produced by Busboy Productions.https://apple.co/-JonStewart
    4/5/2023
    54:38
  • Rethinking Crime and Punishment With San Francisco’s Mayor
    San Francisco has become a go-to example for the narrative that cities are overrun with rampant crime and people experiencing homelessness. But the reality is far more complicated. On this week’s podcast, San Francisco Mayor London Breed joins us to talk about her approach to making the city safer for everyone, the need for compassionate alternatives to policing, and what we could actually do to break the cycles of entrenched poverty and incarceration. Also, writers Kris Acimovic and Jay Jurden stop by to discuss the suspense of the never-ending Trump Indictment Watch. Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.If you or someone you know needs support, go to apple.com/heretohelp for resources.CREDITSHosted by: Jon Stewart Featuring, in order of appearance: Kris Acimovic, Jay Jurden, London Breed Executive Produced by Jon Stewart, Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler.Lead Producer: Sophie EricksonProducers: Zach Goldbaum, Caity Gray Assoc. Producer: Andrea Betanzos Sound Engineer: Miguel Carrascal Senior Digital Producer: Freddie Morgan Digital Producer: Cassie Murdoch Digital Coordinator: Norma Hernandez Supervising Producer: Lorrie Baranek Head Writer: Kris Acimovic Elements Producer: Kenneth Hull Clearances Producer: Daniella Philipson Senior Talent Producer: Brittany Mehmedovic Talent Manager: Marjorie McCurry Talent Coordinator: Lukas Thimm Senior Research Producer: Susan Helvenston Theme Music by: Gary Clark Jr. The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Busboy Productions. https://apple.co/-JonStewart
    3/29/2023
    1:17:38
  • Making Cents of SVB’s Collapse With Mark Cuban and Sheila Bair
    Could the Silicon Valley Bank collapse have been avoided? On this week’s podcast, we chat about how SVB’s risky investments lead to its eventual failure. We are joined by Sheila Bair, former chair of the FDIC, and Mark Cuban, entrepreneurial multihyphenate, to discuss where the regulation was for these banks, why we don’t bail out citizens like we do businesses, and what’s next for banks with similar investment strategies to SVB.Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.CREDITS Hosted by: Jon Stewart Featuring, in order of appearance: Mark Cuban, Sheila Bair Executive Produced by Jon Stewart, Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler.Lead Producer: Sophie EricksonProducers: Zach Goldbaum, Caity Gray Assoc. Producer: Andrea BetanzosSound Engineer: Miguel CarrascalSenior Digital Producer: Freddie MorganDigital Producer: Cassie MurdochDigital Coordinator: Norma HernandezSupervising Producer: Lorrie BaranekHead Writer: Kris Acimovic Elements Producer: Kenneth HullClearances Producer: Daniella PhilipsonSenior Talent Producer: Brittany MehmedovicTalent Manager: Marjorie McCurryTalent Coordinator: Lukas ThimmSenior Research Producer: Susan Helvenston Theme Music by: Gary Clark Jr.The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast produced by Busboy Productions. https://apple.co/-JonStewart
    3/15/2023
    38:58
  • London Edition: Satire in the Age of Murdoch and Trump
    Bloody hell! Jon is in London to talk about populism. Turns out it’s not unique to America! Jon is joined by Ian Hislop, editor of the satirical current affairs publication Private Eye Magazine, to discuss the reign of Rupert Murdoch, the economic consequences of a government run by lunatics, and the explicitly corrupt yet unbeatable right-wing propaganda machine. Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. CREDITSHosted by: Jon Stewart Featuring, in order of appearance: Ian Hislop Executive Produced by Jon Stewart, Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard PleplerLead Producer: Sophie EricksonProducers: Zach Goldbaum, Caity Gray Assoc. Producer: Andrea BetanzosSound Engineer: Miguel Carrascal Senior Digital Producer: Freddie Morgan Digital Producer: Cassie Murdoch Digital Coordinator: Norma Hernandez Supervising Producer: Lorrie Baranek Head Writer: Kris Acimovic Elements Producer: Kenneth HullClearances Producer: Daniella Philipson Senior Talent Producer: Brittany Mehmedovic Talent Manager: Marjorie McCurryTalent Coordinator: Lukas ThimmSenior Research Producer: Susan Helvenston Theme Music by: Gary Clark Jr.The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Busboy Productions. https://apple.co/-JonStewart
    3/8/2023
    46:37
  • Group Therapy: Talking WWIII, Lab Leaks, and Pedro Pascal
    Exciting news: We’ve got new TV episodes starting March 3! To celebrate, Jon is joined this week by executive producer and showrunner Brinda Adhikari, senior research producer Susan Helvenston, and staff writer Kasaun Wilson to discuss the stories we’ve been following and the anxiety they’ve given us. Plus, they chat about the news that the COVID-19 virus may actually have leaked from a lab in China, whether we’re on the brink of World War III, and other fun, breezy topics. New episodes start streaming March 3 on Apple TV+.CREDITS Hosted by: Jon Stewart Featuring, in order of appearance: Brinda Adhikari, Kasaun Wilson, Susan Helvenston Executive Produced by Jon Stewart, Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler.Lead Producer: Sophie EricksonProducers: Zach Goldbaum, Caity Gray Assoc. Producer: Andrea BetanzosSound Engineer: Miguel CarrascalSenior Digital Producer: Freddie MorganDigital Producer: Cassie MurdochDigital Coordinator: Norma HernandezSupervising Producer: Lorrie BaranekHead Writer: Kris Acimovic Elements Producer: Kenneth HullClearances Producer: Daniella PhilipsonSenior Talent Producer: Brittany MehmedovicTalent Manager: Marjorie McCurryTalent Coordinator: Lukas ThimmSenior Research Producer: Susan Helvenston Theme Music by: Gary Clark Jr.The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Busboy Productions.https://apple.co/-JonStewart
    3/1/2023
    38:01

About The Problem With Jon Stewart

The issues we tackle on The Problem With Jon Stewart are Too Big for TV™—so they spill over into the brilliantly titled The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast. Jon is joined by the staff and expert guests for nuanced discussions, updates on action items, and airing of grievances from writers over jokes that didn’t make the show.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is an Apple TV+ podcast produced by Busboy Productions.


