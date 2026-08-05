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The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

Comedy Central
ComedyNews
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Latest episode

91 episodes

  • The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

    Sen. John Fetterman on the Democratic Divide

    08/05/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    As the Democratic Party wrestles with its identity and direction, Jon is joined by U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) to discuss his unconventional place within it. Together, they explore his frustrations with the party's left flank, examine where he still stands firmly with Democrats, and dig into his steadfast support for Israel. Plus, Jon answers listeners’ questions about Trump and Blanche’s pinky promise, Tucker’s political party, and trying to understand James Carville!

    This episode is brought to you by:

    GROUND NEWS - Go to https://groundnews.com/stewart to see all sides of every story. Subscribe for 40% off the Vantage Subscription only for a limited time through our link https://groundnews.com/stewart

    FACTOR - https://FactorMeals.com/TWS50OFF

    BOMBAS - Head over to https://Bombas.com/weekly and use code WEEKLY for 20% off your first purchase.

    QUINCE - Head to https://Quince.com/tws for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.

    BOLL + BRANCH - https://BollAndBranch.com/tws

    Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:

    > YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast

    > TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod

    > BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com

    Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart

    Executive Producer – James Dixon

    Executive Producer – Chris McShane

    Executive Producer – Caity Gray

    Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic

    Producer – Gillian Spear

    Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo

    Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce

    Music by Hansdle Hsu
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

    AI and the Enshittification Era with Cory Doctorow

    07/29/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    With billions pouring into AI based on its promises, Jon is joined by Cory Doctorow, author of “The Reverse Centaur's Guide to Life After AI,” to separate the hype from reality. Together, they examine how the AI industry relies on inflated expectations, question what AI can genuinely do and whether that even matters when selling a product, and explore how the technology is supercharging problems already embedded in our society, including surveillance, labor exploitation, and corporate consolidation. Plus, Jon answers listeners’ questions about 107 days until the midterms, the Fox Administration, and Punch vs. Jimothy.

    This episode is brought to you by:

    UPWORK - Visit https://Upwork.com/TWS right now and post your job for free.

    AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS - Find an Avocado near you or shop online at https://AvocadoGreenMattress.com/TWS — and check out their mattress and bedding sale!

    Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:

    > YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast

    > TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod

    > BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com

    Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart

    Executive Producer – James Dixon

    Executive Producer – Chris McShane

    Executive Producer – Caity Gray

    Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic

    Producer – Gillian Spear

    Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo

    Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce

    Music by Hansdle Hsu
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

    Socializing with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

    07/22/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Six months into his administration, Jon is joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani to take stock of what democratic socialist governance looks like in practice. Together, they explore what it takes to lead the nation's largest city guided by those principles, discuss how his agenda is taking shape on housing, public safety, and affordability, and consider how to create a more livable New York. Plus, Jon answers listener questions about Biden’s 2020 “win,” Trump’s memoir, and the texture of peanut butter.

    This episode is brought to you by:

    GROUND NEWS - Go to https://groundnews.com/stewart to see all sides of every story. Subscribe for 40% off the Vantage Subscription only for a limited time through our link https://groundnews.com/stewart

    QUINCE - Head to https://Quince.com/TWS for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.

    BOMBAS - Head over to https://Bombas.com/weekly and use code WEEKLY for 20% off your first purchase.

    Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:

    > YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast

    > TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod

    > BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com

    Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart

    Executive Producer – James Dixon

    Executive Producer – Chris McShane

    Executive Producer – Caity Gray

    Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic

    Producer – Gillian Spear

    Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo

    Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce

    Music by Hansdle Hsu
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

    The Fed, Unreserved with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee

    07/15/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    As the Fed's new leadership navigates persistent inflation and economic uncertainty, Jon is joined by Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, to better understand how America's most powerful economic institution actually works. Together, they explore the Fed's origins and mandate, examine what the Fed can do as prices remain stubbornly high, and consider how the economic operating system Americans live within can work better for everyone. Plus, Jon takes listeners’ questions about fact-checking Trump, understanding Fetterman, and farts!

    This episode is brought to you by:

    SMALLS - For a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping, when you head to https://Smalls.com/TWS.

    SHOPIFY - Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at https://shopify.com/tws

    AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS - Find an Avocado near you or shop online at https://AvocadoGreenMattress.com/TWS — and check out their mattress and bedding sale!

    MAGIC SPOON - Get $5 off your next order at https://magicspoon.com/tws

    Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:

    > YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast

    > TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod

    > BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com

    Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart

    Executive Producer – James Dixon

    Executive Producer – Chris McShane

    Executive Producer – Caity Gray

    Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic

    Producer – Gillian Spear

    Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo

    Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce

    Music by Hansdle Hsu
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

    Jack Smith and Brian Driscoll on the Weaponization of Justice

    07/08/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    As the Trump administration continues to weaponize the Justice Department and FBI, Jon is joined by former Special Counsel Jack Smith and former Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll to examine what happens when these institutions are turned against the principles they were designed to uphold. Together, they explore whether the DOJ and FBI are capable of holding power accountable, investigate how the assault on the rule of law has been used to punish and intimidate public servants, and consider what it would take to repair these institutions.

    This episode is brought to you by:

    GROUND NEWS - Go to https://groundnews.com/stewart to see all sides of every story. Subscribe for 40% off the Vantage Subscription only for a limited time through our link https://groundnews.com/stewart

    FACTOR - https://FactorMeals.com/TWS50OFF

    MINT MOBILE - Shop plans at https://MintMobile.com/TWS

    Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:

    > YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast

    > TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast

    > X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod

    > BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com

    Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart

    Executive Producer – James Dixon

    Executive Producer – Chris McShane

    Executive Producer – Caity Gray

    Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic

    Producer – Gillian Spear

    Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo

    Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce

    Music by Hansdle Hsu

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
On Mondays, Jon Stewart hosts The Daily Show, but on Wednesdays, he's back in your ears with The Weekly Show -- a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with a range of special guests. From experts and advocates, to stakeholders and thought leaders, we discuss the challenges, changes, and ideas that are shaping our world.
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