The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

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91 episodes
- As the Democratic Party wrestles with its identity and direction, Jon is joined by U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) to discuss his unconventional place within it. Together, they explore his frustrations with the party's left flank, examine where he still stands firmly with Democrats, and dig into his steadfast support for Israel. Plus, Jon answers listeners’ questions about Trump and Blanche’s pinky promise, Tucker’s political party, and trying to understand James Carville!
This episode is brought to you by:
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BOMBAS - Head over to https://Bombas.com/weekly and use code WEEKLY for 20% off your first purchase.
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Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart
Executive Producer – James Dixon
Executive Producer – Chris McShane
Executive Producer – Caity Gray
Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic
Producer – Gillian Spear
Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo
Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce
Music by Hansdle Hsu
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- With billions pouring into AI based on its promises, Jon is joined by Cory Doctorow, author of “The Reverse Centaur's Guide to Life After AI,” to separate the hype from reality. Together, they examine how the AI industry relies on inflated expectations, question what AI can genuinely do and whether that even matters when selling a product, and explore how the technology is supercharging problems already embedded in our society, including surveillance, labor exploitation, and corporate consolidation. Plus, Jon answers listeners’ questions about 107 days until the midterms, the Fox Administration, and Punch vs. Jimothy.
This episode is brought to you by:
UPWORK - Visit https://Upwork.com/TWS right now and post your job for free.
AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS - Find an Avocado near you or shop online at https://AvocadoGreenMattress.com/TWS — and check out their mattress and bedding sale!
Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:
> YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast
> TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod
> BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com
Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart
Executive Producer – James Dixon
Executive Producer – Chris McShane
Executive Producer – Caity Gray
Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic
Producer – Gillian Spear
Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo
Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce
Music by Hansdle Hsu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Six months into his administration, Jon is joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani to take stock of what democratic socialist governance looks like in practice. Together, they explore what it takes to lead the nation's largest city guided by those principles, discuss how his agenda is taking shape on housing, public safety, and affordability, and consider how to create a more livable New York. Plus, Jon answers listener questions about Biden’s 2020 “win,” Trump’s memoir, and the texture of peanut butter.
This episode is brought to you by:
GROUND NEWS - Go to https://groundnews.com/stewart to see all sides of every story. Subscribe for 40% off the Vantage Subscription only for a limited time through our link https://groundnews.com/stewart
QUINCE - Head to https://Quince.com/TWS for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
BOMBAS - Head over to https://Bombas.com/weekly and use code WEEKLY for 20% off your first purchase.
Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:
> YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast
> TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod
> BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com
Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart
Executive Producer – James Dixon
Executive Producer – Chris McShane
Executive Producer – Caity Gray
Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic
Producer – Gillian Spear
Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo
Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce
Music by Hansdle Hsu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- As the Fed's new leadership navigates persistent inflation and economic uncertainty, Jon is joined by Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, to better understand how America's most powerful economic institution actually works. Together, they explore the Fed's origins and mandate, examine what the Fed can do as prices remain stubbornly high, and consider how the economic operating system Americans live within can work better for everyone. Plus, Jon takes listeners’ questions about fact-checking Trump, understanding Fetterman, and farts!
This episode is brought to you by:
SMALLS - For a limited time, get 60% off your first order, plus free shipping, when you head to https://Smalls.com/TWS.
SHOPIFY - Turns out you don’t need a real job. Build your own business with a free trial at https://shopify.com/tws
AVOCADO GREEN MATTRESS - Find an Avocado near you or shop online at https://AvocadoGreenMattress.com/TWS — and check out their mattress and bedding sale!
MAGIC SPOON - Get $5 off your next order at https://magicspoon.com/tws
Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:
> YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast
> TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod
> BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com
Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart
Executive Producer – James Dixon
Executive Producer – Chris McShane
Executive Producer – Caity Gray
Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic
Producer – Gillian Spear
Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo
Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce
Music by Hansdle Hsu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- As the Trump administration continues to weaponize the Justice Department and FBI, Jon is joined by former Special Counsel Jack Smith and former Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll to examine what happens when these institutions are turned against the principles they were designed to uphold. Together, they explore whether the DOJ and FBI are capable of holding power accountable, investigate how the assault on the rule of law has been used to punish and intimidate public servants, and consider what it would take to repair these institutions.
This episode is brought to you by:
GROUND NEWS - Go to https://groundnews.com/stewart to see all sides of every story. Subscribe for 40% off the Vantage Subscription only for a limited time through our link https://groundnews.com/stewart
FACTOR - https://FactorMeals.com/TWS50OFF
MINT MOBILE - Shop plans at https://MintMobile.com/TWS
Follow The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart on social media for more:
> YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weeklyshowpodcast
> TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@weeklyshowpodcast
> X: https://x.com/weeklyshowpod
> BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/theweeklyshowpodcast.com
Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart
Executive Producer – James Dixon
Executive Producer – Chris McShane
Executive Producer – Caity Gray
Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic
Producer – Gillian Spear
Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo
Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce
Music by Hansdle Hsu
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
On Mondays, Jon Stewart hosts The Daily Show, but on Wednesdays, he's back in your ears with The Weekly Show -- a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with a range of special guests. From experts and advocates, to stakeholders and thought leaders, we discuss the challenges, changes, and ideas that are shaping our world.Podcast website
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