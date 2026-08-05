The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

Six months into his administration, Jon is joined by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani to take stock of what democratic socialist governance looks like in practice. Together, they explore what it takes to lead the nation's largest city guided by those principles, discuss how his agenda is taking shape on housing, public safety, and affordability, and consider how to create a more livable New York. Plus, Jon answers listener questions about Biden’s 2020 “win,” Trump’s memoir, and the texture of peanut butter.



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Host/Executive Producer – Jon Stewart



Executive Producer – James Dixon



Executive Producer – Chris McShane



Executive Producer – Caity Gray



Producer – Brittany Mehmedovic



Producer – Gillian Spear



Video Editor & Engineer – Rob Vitolo



Audio Editor & Engineer – Nicole Boyce



Music by Hansdle Hsu

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