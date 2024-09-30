Stacy London (What Not to Wear, Wear Whatever the F You Want) has lived in two old brownstones in Brooklyn and they both seemed to come with some mischievous roommates! She also discusses the stages of womanhood, and now Rachel and Irene will only answer to the term “Enchantress.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Scott Philbrook, host of the podcast Astonishing Legends joins the show to discuss some of his most memorable stories, including the topic of EVPs, or “elecronic voice phenomena.” He shares recordings of some of his creepiest encounters. Listen if you dare! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch

Join comedian Rachel Dratch as she gets a little Woo Woo, discussing stories of the unexplained, the eerie and other-worldly. Rachel has gathered these tales from her funny friends over the years and invites you to listen in to the stories they may only tell to a trusted pal who will not judge. Psychics? Spirits? Astral Projection? Check, check, and check! Sure, we may live in a completely rational world where there’s no such thing as any of this stuff, but after you spend some time with Rachel, her co-host Irene Bremis, and pals, you might have your doubts, and find that…you too are WOO WOO! ~~ Follow Rachel Dratch on Instagram: @raedratch Twitter: @therealdratch ~~ Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch is brought to you by QCODE. To advertise on the show, contact us!