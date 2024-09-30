Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyWoo Woo with Rachel Dratch
Listen to Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch in the App
Listen to Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch

Podcast Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch
Rachel Dratch | QCODE
Join comedian Rachel Dratch as she gets a little Woo Woo, discussing stories of the unexplained, the eerie and other-worldly. Rachel has gathered these tales fr...
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • Scott Philbrook: The Sallie House and File 10
    Scott Philbrook, host of the podcast Astonishing Legends joins the show to discuss some of his most memorable stories, including the topic of EVPs, or “elecronic voice phenomena.” He shares recordings of some of his creepiest encounters. Listen if you dare! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:57
  • Stacy London: The Ghostly Hand
    Stacy London (What Not to Wear, Wear Whatever the F You Want) has lived in two old brownstones in Brooklyn and they both seemed to come with some mischievous roommates!  She also discusses the stages of womanhood, and now Rachel and Irene will only answer to the term “Enchantress.” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:40
  • Ryan McPartlin: The Soggy Visitors
    Ryan McPartlin (Chuck, Clüsterfünke Christmas, Awesome Business Podcast) shares a story of his brother’s house in Chicago where mysterious occurrences creeped out the family, especially his little nephew who seemed to see more than the rest… Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    38:40
  • Rachel Gets a Message
    Here on Woo Woo we have discussed the idea of messages from beyond, and Rachel has always been a bit skeptical. Until now.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    43:55
  • HAPPY WOO YEAR!
    A mini-episode holiday greeting from Rachel and Irene: looking back on our first year, thanking the listeners, and looking forward to upcoming episodes! What are we MANIFESTING in the New Year, sweeties!? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    14:24

More Comedy podcastsMore Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch

Join comedian Rachel Dratch as she gets a little Woo Woo, discussing stories of the unexplained, the eerie and other-worldly. Rachel has gathered these tales from her funny friends over the years and invites you to listen in to the stories they may only tell to a trusted pal who will not judge. Psychics? Spirits? Astral Projection? Check, check, and check! Sure, we may live in a completely rational world where there’s no such thing as any of this stuff, but after you spend some time with Rachel, her co-host Irene Bremis, and pals, you might have your doubts, and find that…you too are WOO WOO! ~~ Follow Rachel Dratch on Instagram: @raedratch Twitter: @therealdratch ~~ Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch is brought to you by QCODE.  To advertise on the show, contact us!
Podcast website

Listen to Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch, Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:29:07 AM