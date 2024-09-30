Scott Philbrook, host of the podcast Astonishing Legends joins the show to discuss some of his most memorable stories, including the topic of EVPs, or “elecronic voice phenomena.” He shares recordings of some of his creepiest encounters. Listen if you dare!
1:09:57
Stacy London: The Ghostly Hand
Stacy London (What Not to Wear, Wear Whatever the F You Want) has lived in two old brownstones in Brooklyn and they both seemed to come with some mischievous roommates! She also discusses the stages of womanhood, and now Rachel and Irene will only answer to the term “Enchantress.”
55:40
Ryan McPartlin: The Soggy Visitors
Ryan McPartlin (Chuck, Clüsterfünke Christmas, Awesome Business Podcast) shares a story of his brother’s house in Chicago where mysterious occurrences creeped out the family, especially his little nephew who seemed to see more than the rest…
38:40
Rachel Gets a Message
Here on Woo Woo we have discussed the idea of messages from beyond, and Rachel has always been a bit skeptical. Until now.
43:55
HAPPY WOO YEAR!
A mini-episode holiday greeting from Rachel and Irene: looking back on our first year, thanking the listeners, and looking forward to upcoming episodes! What are we MANIFESTING in the New Year, sweeties!?
Join comedian Rachel Dratch as she gets a little Woo Woo, discussing stories of the unexplained, the eerie and other-worldly. Rachel has gathered these tales from her funny friends over the years and invites you to listen in to the stories they may only tell to a trusted pal who will not judge. Psychics? Spirits? Astral Projection? Check, check, and check! Sure, we may live in a completely rational world where there’s no such thing as any of this stuff, but after you spend some time with Rachel, her co-host Irene Bremis, and pals, you might have your doubts, and find that…you too are WOO WOO!
