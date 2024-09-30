Basically Unfiltered with Remi, Alisha, Zane and Heath

33: Our Nightmare Experience at a Haunted House

sign up using our link kalshi.com/basic and the first 500 traders who deposit $100 will get a free $20 credit! Welcome back to another episode of Basically Unfiltered! Today’s episode took a pretty crazy turn… The gang first surprise each other with their silly and fun Halloween costumes. Alisha comes dressed as the Mona Lisa, Heath is Mermaid Man, Remi is a Teletubby and Zane is Mr. TumTum! They talk about their crazy piercing stories, what they’d do when they hit the lottery, and then discuss their crazy experience at the 17th Door. The crew went to a Halloween experience to bring back a crazy story for the pod… and a crazy story they brought. They went in with high spirits, but their time was cut short after a very violating experience. I perhaps smell a lawsuit???? Tune in every Thursday for new episodes of your fave podcast Basically Unfiltered?