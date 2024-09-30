Start your free online visit today at forhers.com/basic
1:16:40
33: Our Nightmare Experience at a Haunted House
Welcome back to another episode of Basically Unfiltered! Today’s episode took a pretty crazy turn… The gang first surprise each other with their silly and fun Halloween costumes. Alisha comes dressed as the Mona Lisa, Heath is Mermaid Man, Remi is a Teletubby and Zane is Mr. TumTum! They talk about their crazy piercing stories, what they’d do when they hit the lottery, and then discuss their crazy experience at the 17th Door. The crew went to a Halloween experience to bring back a crazy story for the pod… and a crazy story they brought. They went in with high spirits, but their time was cut short after a very violating experience. I perhaps smell a lawsuit???? Tune in every Thursday for new episodes of your fave podcast Basically Unfiltered?
1:32:25
32: Cheating, Swingers, and Revealing Our Types
1:03:55
31: Alisha's Run-In With Her Toxic Ex Boyfriend
About Basically Unfiltered with Remi, Alisha, Zane and Heath
Welcome to Basically Unfiltered, a podcast collab brought to you by the hosts of Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz and Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED. As pioneers in the podcast space and long-time social media creators, the iconic duos have come together for the crossover that no one asked for, but every one will love. Weekly episodes will feel like you’re on a FaceTime call with four friends as they catch up about the latest in pop culture, their daily lives and face off in the occasional challenge. Episodes will be available across podcast streamers and on the PrettyxUnfiltered YouTube Channel.
Hosts: Alisha Marie, Heath Hussar, Remi Cruz and Zane Hijazi
