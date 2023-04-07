Keke Palmer has questions for days, about everything under the sun. From the existential to the inconsequential. From pop culture to pop science. From the meani...
AI & Music and Prince vs. Michael Jackson with will.i.am - LIVE from Cannes!
This episode is a special one, because it was our first episode recorded LIVE in front of an audience in Cannes, France! This week we are joined by the incredibly talented, will.i.am to chat all about what it means to be a Black Pop Star. We hear how will.i.am got his start, the story behind The Black Eyed Peas biggest hits, how AI is influencing music, and some never before heard stories about will.i.am, Michael Jackson, and Prince. Talk about the trio of our dreams! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/25/2023
49:44
I am a MOTHER with Beth Iovinelli
Hello loves! Mother is here, and ready to give you all a behind the scenes look at what motherhood has been like so far. This week we are joined by Keke’s own lactation consultant, Beth Iovinelli who sets the record straight on some highly debated topics in the world of motherhood. Is breast milk better than formula? Are there really any benefits to bathing our babies in breast milk? And, is it normal if breast milk is blue?For more information on Beth, visit @milkstreetlactationcenter on InstagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/18/2023
51:38
High Profile Relationships with Raven Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday
Are your psychic abilities tingling like a certain former Disney Channel character? Have you gazed into the future and seen how GOOD this episode is? On this week’s episode we are joined by not only one incredible guest but two! Raven Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday join us to talk all about relationships and all the social pressures that can make or break them. Marrying a celebrity might sound fun, but in reality it can be filled with NDAs and a lot of judgment (super romantic right?). Plus we bring back “Questions that NEED to be Answered” and spill the tea on child stars, The Cosby Show, and dating other celebrities. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/11/2023
57:33
Keke Explains It All Live on AMP!
Oh hello loves! You might have heard a bit of buzz about this episode because we recorded it live on AMP! Yes, it was a blast! We took calls from fans, played “Sorry to this Man” with Sharon and Darius, and we talked about some of today’s top stories. We covered it all, from gender norms with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, to the trial of YNW Melly, and of course we talked about the tea on Summer Walker and those leaked DMs. We loved being live, and we loved taking your calls, so get your questions ready, because baby this is just the beginning of our live shows! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7/4/2023
53:37
Vice President Kamala Harris on the Maternal Health Crisis
On a VERY special episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer, we are heading to The White House to sit down with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.Did you know that Black women in the U.S. are nearly three times more likely to die during childbirth or pregnancy than any other race? Did you also know that the top ten states that have highest rates of maternal mortality, are the same states that have passed abortion bans? It’s clear these issues go hand in hand, so we’re talking to the Vice President about how we can fight back to protect our mothers and our reproductive rights. Plus we debut a new game “Questions that NEED to be Answered” as the woman formerly known as True Jackson, VP asks Kamala Harris, VP all of our most burning questions. From hair routines and rap to cooking and Converse, we get into it ALL!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Keke Palmer has questions for days, about everything under the sun. From the existential to the inconsequential. From pop culture to pop science. From the meaning of life to the meaning of W.A.P. From life in outer space to “Where the eff is Tom from MySpace?“ And everything in between. Because Baby, this is Keke Palmer, and she is here for All. Of. It.Each week, the multi-talented Keke is taking you on a journey down the rabbit hole on a topic that she cannot stop obsessing over. She’ll also get deep with special guests, trying to answer the questions that keep us up at night. We are getting INTO IT.