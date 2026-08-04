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187 episodes
- Whoopi Goldberg has spent her career turning “no” into opportunity. She tells Keke how she created the groundbreaking one-woman show that inspired today’s The Whoopi Monologues when no one would hire her, landed Ghost after Patrick Swayze stepped in, and became an icon by redefining what Hollywood thought was possible. She also opens up about why marriage isn’t for her, asking for what you’re worth, speaking her mind on The View, and why every woman needs her own “hell with it” money.
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- FLO is here, and this one’s for the fans. Jorja, Renée, and Stella get into the story behind “Cardboard Box,” the PowerPoint that convinced their label to release it, and how Therapy at the Club turns heartbreak, healing, and girls’ nights into nonstop bops. They also get candid about dating, dream collaborations, and girl group legacy, with plenty of laughs along the way. Then Keke tests their knowledge in “Name That Girl Group Hit” and joins FLO as the honorary fourth member for a sing-along.
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- Oprah Winfrey sits down with Keke for a personal, uplifting, and honest conversation about the life she built, the freedom she earned, and the meaningful moments she’s sharing on The Oprah Podcast. Oprah opens up about what the man troubles in her 20s taught her about love, the Maya Angelou advice that helped her handle criticism, and why she and Gayle King are total opposites after 50 years of friendship. Plus, she shares powerful advice and gems on self-worth, success, and Black womanhood that move Keke to tears.
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- Tracee Ellis Ross joins Keke for an unforgettable conversation about building a life on your own terms. She talks about making her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, growing up with her mom, Diana Ross, and childhood encounters with icons like Marvin Gaye and Lucille Ball. And Tracee has the stories, from confidently correcting Michael Jackson on his own lyrics to memories from the set of Girlfriends and some truly terrible dates. Then they play “Acting Casual,” a dating game of awkward flirting.
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- Michael Strahan gets real with Keke about what it takes to bet on yourself, especially when people only see one version of you. From the NFL to Good Morning America, he shares the “when, not if” mindset his military father instilled in him that helped him win a Super Bowl and shaped his success, the advice he’d give anyone ready to reinvent themselves, and how his daughter Isabella’s cancer journey changed his perspective on life. Plus, a surprise reunion with former GMA3 co-host Sara Haines!
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About Baby, this is Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has questions, and she’s not afraid to ask them.On 'Baby, this is Keke Palmer', Keke sits down with artists, actors, entrepreneurs, experts, and creators shaping the culture. These aren’t just promo stops or viral moments. They’re honest, layered conversations about identity, relationships, reinvention, success, and growth.Pop culture moves fast. Opinions move faster. But nuance takes time — and that’s what Keke makes space for. Because culture is more than a headline. It’s a reflection of who we are.And baby… this show holds up the mirror.New episodes every Tuesday. Watch or listen wherever you get your podcasts. Follow @kekepalmerpodcast on Instagram & TikTok.Podcast website
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