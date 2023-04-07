Vice President Kamala Harris on the Maternal Health Crisis

On a VERY special episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer, we are heading to The White House to sit down with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.Did you know that Black women in the U.S. are nearly three times more likely to die during childbirth or pregnancy than any other race? Did you also know that the top ten states that have highest rates of maternal mortality, are the same states that have passed abortion bans? It’s clear these issues go hand in hand, so we’re talking to the Vice President about how we can fight back to protect our mothers and our reproductive rights. Plus we debut a new game “Questions that NEED to be Answered” as the woman formerly known as True Jackson, VP asks Kamala Harris, VP all of our most burning questions. From hair routines and rap to cooking and Converse, we get into it ALL!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.