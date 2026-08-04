Whoopi Goldberg has spent her career turning “no” into opportunity. She tells Keke how she created the groundbreaking one-woman show that inspired today’s The Whoopi Monologues when no one would hire her, landed Ghost after Patrick Swayze stepped in, and became an icon by redefining what Hollywood thought was possible. She also opens up about why marriage isn’t for her, asking for what you’re worth, speaking her mind on The View, and why every woman needs her own “hell with it” money.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.