Welcome to the exciting world of Cairo Carter! Cairo is seven years old and lives in the big city, and he loves to explore the world around him. Cairo has lots ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 41
Mother Mayhem | 12
It's time to celebrate Mother's Day! Cairo is determined to show his mom how much he loves her, but his grand plans for the perfect day may be more than Ebony bargained for. As Cairo's attempts at pampering his mom start to spiral out of control, he realizes that he may have overlooked one crucial detail: Ebony just wants some alone time to relax. Will Cairo's efforts to show his love end up causing more stress than peace for his mom? Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/10/2023
9:27
Captain Competition | 11
Get ready for an epic swim-off in the Starfish Swim Team! Cairo is beyond thrilled to dive into the race for team captain, but there's just one tiny problem: Kev, the notorious bully of the town, has also joined the team, and he's a total swimming sensation! But, Cairo isn't one to back down from a challenge. With his team spirit and determination, he plunges headfirst into the competition. Will Cairo's impressive sportsmanship outshine Kev's flashy moves?Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/3/2023
11:14
Thrown for a Super Looper | 10
Cairo and his classmates embark on a field trip to the amusement park with Grandpa Carter as their chaperone! The pressure is on as Cairo sets his sights on winning a spot on the coveted Daredevil Wall, but he'll need the perfect partner to conquer every ride. Lucky for him, Mandy is up for the challenge, until things take a turn for the worse. Cairo must navigate the ups and downs of friendship and learn the importance of respecting boundaries in this thrilling ride through the amusement park.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/26/2023
12:18
New Pal Problems | 9
Cairo is excited to make a new friend when he meets Lia, the latest addition to the classroom, who happens to have autism. However, Cairo's lack of understanding of Lia's condition leads to some awkward moments. Lia's unique way of experiencing the world affects her routines, and Cairo struggles to comprehend it. Will Cairo learn to be a true friend and accommodate Lia's needs, or will their differences drive them apart?Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/19/2023
11:31
Adventures in Responsibility (Encore) | 8
It’s Cairo’s turn to take care of the school pet, Percy the Parrot, and he couldn’t be more excited! When Cairo brings the parrot home, he’s faced with great responsibility and tries to rise to the occasion. Cairo has to feed Percy, clean up after him, and even cut his video game time short to make sure Percy is well looked after. Will Cairo return the pet back to school without ruffling any feathers??Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Welcome to the exciting world of Cairo Carter! Cairo is seven years old and lives in the big city, and he loves to explore the world around him. Cairo has lots to learn about kindness, safety, and even the value of a dollar, so it’s lucky he can always depend on his family, his friends, and his community to help him learn and have tons of fun along the way. Come join him in the ADVENTURES OF CAIRO!
New episodes come out every Tuesday for free, with 1-week early access for Wondery+ Kids on Apple Podcasts subscribers and Wondery+ on the Wondery app. Listen ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.