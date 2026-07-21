Cairo and his friends are hitting the great outdoors on a camping trip like no other. But their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they stumble upon an exclusive camping club that doesn't believe they have what it takes to be true campers. From casting lines to pitching tents, these camping champs are ready to show off their skills and prove they belong. But when they face a few unexpected challenges along the way, will they be able to stay the course and come out on top?

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