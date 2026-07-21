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44 episodes
- Grinch is back and jollier than NEVER! Whoville’s sassiest late-night talk show host returns for season 3 with more sharp-tongued monologues about everything nipping at his nose this holiday season, his signature brand of merry mischief, and a fete of festive banter, determined to charm a sleigh-full of A-list guests into admitting that Christmas might just be ho-ho-horribly overrated.
This season, Grinch unveils his boldest scam yet: "Grinch-a-palooza," an over-the-top extravaganza timed to outshine Whoville’s beloved tree lighting ceremony. But when his trusted producer Cindy-Lou Who sides with the town’s holiday tradition instead of helping him plan the perfect palooza, the ultimate festive face-off begins. Grinch vs. Cindy—whose Christmas Eve bash will reign supreme? The battle for holiday supremacy is officially ON. Listen to ‘Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast: Wondery.fm/Grinch
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- Cairo sets sail on a family cruise for Grandpa Carter's wedding, but he hits choppy waters when he loses his special Carter Family Pin. With the ship as his playground, Cairo sets off on a frantic search, leaving chaos in his wake. Will he find the pin and fix his mishap before the big day?
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- Cairo and his friends are hitting the great outdoors on a camping trip like no other. But their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they stumble upon an exclusive camping club that doesn't believe they have what it takes to be true campers. From casting lines to pitching tents, these camping champs are ready to show off their skills and prove they belong. But when they face a few unexpected challenges along the way, will they be able to stay the course and come out on top?
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- It's time to celebrate Mother's Day! Cairo is determined to show his mom how much he loves her, but his grand plans for the perfect day may be more than Ebony bargained for. As Cairo's attempts at pampering his mom start to spiral out of control, he realizes that he may have overlooked one crucial detail: Ebony just wants some alone time to relax. Will Cairo's efforts to show his love end up causing more stress than peace for his mom?
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- Get ready for an epic swim-off in the Starfish Swim Team! Cairo is beyond thrilled to dive into the race for team captain, but there's just one tiny problem: Kev, the notorious bully of the town, has also joined the team, and he's a total swimming sensation! But, Cairo isn't one to back down from a challenge. With his team spirit and determination, he plunges headfirst into the competition. Will Cairo's impressive sportsmanship outshine Kev's flashy moves?
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About Adventures of Cairo
Welcome to the exciting world of Cairo Carter! Cairo is seven years old and lives in the big city, and he loves to explore the world around him. Cairo has lots to learn about kindness, safety, and even the value of a dollar, so it’s lucky he can always depend on his family, his friends, and his community to help him learn and have tons of fun along the way. Come join him in the ADVENTURES OF CAIRO!Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Adventures of Cairo ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
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