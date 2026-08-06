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Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast
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Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

Focus on the Family
Kids & FamilyParenting
Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast
Latest episode

790 episodes

  • Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

    Boundaries to Help You Bond

    08/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    Do you lean more towards being a rule-follower or wanting to have fun with your kids? Jonathan McKee and Jim Daly discuss why a healthy parent needs both rules and relationship. Danny will follow that up with some thoughts on having good boundaries with your kids during the school year. Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast. Or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
    If I Had a Parenting Do Over
    Parenting Resource Page
    Balancing Bonding and Boundaries as a Parent (Digital)
    Listen to Focus Live on Godcaster
  • Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

    Lessons from a Homeschooling Mom

    08/04/2026 | 11 mins.
    More parents in the Christian community are trying homeschooling. But how do you know if it's the right move for you and your children? Monica Swanson talks to Jim Daly about some of the things she learned from choosing to homeschool her kids. John and Danny will also address parents who want to homeschool but are concerned about their kids' social lives. Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast. Or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
    Becoming Homeschoolers
    Take the 7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment
    Home Schooling: Giving Your Child a Strong Foundation (Digital)
    Resources: Homeschooling
    Planning Your Home School
  • Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

    Playing Sports for Character, Not Identity

    07/30/2026 | 11 mins.
    Many kids today feel overly pressured to perform well in sports. Brian Smith and Dr. Ed Uszynski speak with Jim Daly on how parents can have a proper perspective on when their kids play sports. Also, Danny gives you some encouragement if you realize you've been putting too much pressure on your kids in athletics. Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast. Or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
    Away Game
    Take the 7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment
    Teaching Kids Character Through Sports (Digital)
    Sports from a Christian Family Perspective
    Listen to Focus Live on Godcaster
  • Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

    Hope for the Overly Stressed Mom

    07/28/2026 | 12 mins.
    Many young parents feel very overwhelmed by the demands they face. Christi Straub talks to Jim Daly about how she felt exhausted with young children. Also, John and Danny offer hope to dads who feel tired. Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast. Or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
    Famous at Home
    Take the 7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment
    8 Ways To Cultivate Relationships And Joy With Your Kids (Digital Download)
    Counseling Consultation and Referrals
    Slow Down to Create Margin for Family Time
  • Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

    Everyday Grace Parenting

    07/23/2026 | 13 mins.
    Demonstrating God's grace to your kids is one of the best things you can model for them. Jeannie Cunnion talks with Jim and Jean Daly on how she learned to let go of focusing too much on her kids' performance in life. Plus, John and Danny will share why it's good to pray, even when you aren't sure what to do as a parent. Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast. Or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
    Parenting the Wholehearted Child
    Take the 7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment
    Teaching Kids About God's Grace and Good Behavior (Digital)
    Grace Doesn't Just Happen
    Listen to Focus Live on Godcaster
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About Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast
Christian mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting — raising toddlers, navigating the school-age years, preparing for puberty, and seeing your teen soar with confidence. Hosted by Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParenting

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