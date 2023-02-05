Focus on the Family Parenting Podcast

Christian mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based ins... More
The 5 Languages of Apology
The 5 Languages of Apology

When you mess up as a parent, it's not easy to apologize and ask for forgiveness. Jim Daly talks with Dr. Gary Chapman about a formula for how to apologize to a child, and John and Danny provide some hope to parents who feel shame over something they did wrong.
5/2/2023
10:42
Helping Your Child Overcome a Learning Obstacle
Helping Your Child Overcome a Learning Obstacle

How do you encourage your child when he or she is struggling to learn something in school or in life? John and Danny offer some practical ideas for encouraging your child to learn, and Jim Daly talks with Lisa-Jo Baker about a time she helped her son Micah while he was struggling in school.
4/27/2023
11:50
Responding Well When Your Child Disappoints You
Responding Well When Your Child Disappoints You

It's not easy to process when your child disappoints you. John asks Danny about a time he faced this as a father, and they'll give some dos and don'ts for how to respond in that scenario. Plus, Jim Daly talked with Lisa-Jo Baker about a time she worked through disappointment with her son.
4/25/2023
12:32
Healthy Non-Verbal Communication with Your Kids
Healthy Non-Verbal Communication with Your Kids

In communication, how you say things as a parent is equally as important as what you say. Danny and John provide some tips for healthy non-verbal communication, and Jim Daly talks with Becky Harling about using your body language to show your kids you care about them.
Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast, or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
Receive the book "How to Listen So Your Kids Will Talk" for your donation of any amount!
6 Ways You Make a Difference as a Parent
Best of Parenting Resources
Listen Anytime
If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
4/20/2023
8:05
Connecting with a Strong Personality Child
Connecting with a Strong Personality Child

Most parents have at lease one child with a strong personality, John and Danny discuss who the strong-willed kids are in their homes, and Jim Daly talks with Becky Harling about this topic as well. She'll even share how she's learned to receive feedback from her kids about her parenting.
Find us online at focusonthefamily.com/parentingpodcast, or call 1-800-A-FAMILY.
Receive the book "How to Listen So Your Kids Will Talk" for your donation of any amount!
4 Words Kids Use When Coping with Emotions
Link to Counseling Services
Listen Anytime
If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
