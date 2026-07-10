This week on Always Here, we’re getting honest about postpartum. We talk about the emotional highs and lows after birth, recovering physically and mentally, the unexpected hormone crash after weaning, birth stories, and the small wins that remind you you’re finally starting to feel like yourself again. Whether you’re in the thick of postpartum or supporting someone who is, we hope this conversation helps you feel a little less alone.



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Always Hungry:



Abby: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake

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Abigail: Maple Glazed Salmon Bites

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Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:

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Chapters:

08:53 - The Hope & the Hard



23:30 - Wow, That's Crazy!



29:14 - Postpartum Talk



35:29 - Emergency C-Section



38:20 - How birth experience affects postpartum



39:48 - Placenta encapsulation



45:25 - Stages of postpartum



51:15 - Anxiety and Rage



52:32 - Cravings



54:04 - Sundown scaries



01:03:36 - Boundaries with family



01:12:58 - Mealtrain



01:14:56 - How to support your friends/fam postpartum



01:19:38 - Postpartum sweats



01:22:24 - Postpartum c-section vs vaginal



01:28:52 - Ask Abbys



01:40:21 - Always Hungry



01:42:27 - Big announcement!

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