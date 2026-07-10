Today we’re sharing all of our current favorites—from beauty, fashion, and cleaning products, mom must-have's, to random things we’re completely obsessed with right now. We also dig through our purses (which may have been a mistake), and answer your questions in this week’s Ask Abby's hotline.
Zocdoc: Stop putting off those doctor appointments and go to https://zocdoc.com/ABBY to find and instantly book a doctor you love today.
Goodr: Head to https://goodr.com/ABBY to claim $10 off your first order.
Abigail's Shopmy: https://shopmy.us/abigailhoward/always-here
Abby's Shopmy: https://shopmy.us/shop/collections/6035635
Abby's Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/abbyelizabethoward/curation/3338fd6f-8772-4ec4-a667-9ed35dfe5b1c?ccs_id=3e7f0ca7-a67e-4cc7-a76c-e74c185da318&ref_=aip_sf_cur_spv_ons_d
Always Hungry:
Abby's Pick: Simple Sautéed Vegetables www.eatyourselfskinny.com/simple-sauteed-vegetables
Abigails Pick: Alexa’s Caprese Tortellini Salad
Ingredients:
Trader Joe’s Cheese Tortellini (boiled for 5–7 minutes)
Trader Joe’s Mozzarella Pearls (or Marinated Mozzarella)
Cherry tomatoes, sliced
Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto
Fresh basil, chopped
Optional Dressing:
⅓ cup olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp honey
1 minced garlic clove
Salt and pepper
⸻
Instructions
1. Cook the tortellini according to the package instructions, then let it cool.
2. Combine the cooled tortellini, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and basil in a large bowl.
3. Toss with the pesto and the optional vinaigrette, if using.
4. Chill in the refrigerator, then top with balsamic glaze before serving.
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Listen to the pod on Spotify/Apple Podcasts:
https://open.spotify.com/show/38IRpe6gV1WnqIFNZ6CHF5
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/always-here/id1862654475
Chapters:
02:38 - Life Update
05:53 - Hope & the Hard
09:21 - What's in my bag?
22:35 - Abby's Favorites!
23:27 - Beauty & Skincare
39:04 - Drugstore finds
43:46 - Fashion
57:13 - Food and drink
01:12:28 - Home
01:21:03 - Kids and Family
01:28:04 - Shopping & Influencing
01:36:55 - Ask Abbys
01:49:20 - Always Hungry
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