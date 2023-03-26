Your College Bound Kid | Admission Tips, Admission Trends & Admission Interviews

Each Thursday, the "Your College-Bound Kid" podcast will discuss a hot college admissions article; answer a question from a listener; interview a "thought leade... More
YCBK 323: A challenge for colleges to be transparent with their data
In this episode you will hear: (25:28) Mark and Susan discuss James Murphy's third educational brief in his trilogy on the "Future of Fair Admissions". This third and final entry looks at "Admissions Transparency and Accountability" (01:00:40) Mark and Lisa discuss a Speakpipe question about an article Jamaal Bowman wrote on Legacy admissions. The listener asks us to comment on this article. (01:09:24) We continue with our interview with Dr. Christine Gangelhoff who is an expert on all things related to studying music in college. Lisa interviews Christine in this interview you do not want to miss, Part 2 of 3 (01:18:20) The recommended resource is Greek rank, a source of information on Greek life on college campuses. (01:28:30) Lynda Doepker has her first College Spotlight and it is about a recent visit she had to Loyola University Chicago, Part 2 of 2 5/4/2023
1:51:33
YCBK 322: 7 observations from admission decisions from the class of 2023
5/1/2023
41:18
YCBK 321: The Role of Politics in Where Students Want to Go to College
In this episode you will hear: (10:54) Mark and Dave discuss a Scott Jaschik article in Inside Higher Ed that ran on 3/26/2023 entitled, "The Role of Politics in Where Students Want to Go to College." (49:47) Lisa answers a speakpipe question from an anonymous listener who has a number of questions about how the pandemic has impacted the motivation and mental health of her daughter and she is asking what steps she should take next. (01:06:36) We start a brand-new interview with Dr. Christine Gangelhoff who is an expert on all things related to studying music in college. Lisa interviews Christine in this interview you do not want to miss, Part 1 of 3 (01:19:25) The recommended resource is the best resource Mark knows of to help students understand the differences between the culture of one college versus another, and it's the newly revised zeemee.com (01:32:32) Lynda Doepker has her first College Spotlight and it is about a recent visit she had to Loyola University Chicago, Part 1 of 2 4/27/2023
1:56:52
YCBK 320: What are the 35 next hardest colleges to get into, plus MEFA Interview, 3 of 3
4/24/2023
56:23
YCBK 319: The Cynical Reason Why College Applications are Surging
In this episode you will hear: (24:24) Julia and Mark discuss an article from the New York Times blog by Jeffrey Selingo entitled, "The Cynical Reason Why College Applications are Surging". (50:12) Lisa and Mark continue their five-part series of bonus content. Mark shares seven categories of students who often feel disillusioned with the college process, like it was unfair to them. Our goal is not to deflate but to help people to avoid the pitfalls involved in having unrealistic expectations. We conclude with the 7th and final group of students and parents that are often disillusioned with their results and their options when college decisions are released. (01:01:22) We continue with our interview with Andre Phillips, a 40-year admission veteran who has been at University of Wisconsin-Madison for almost a dozen years. Andre is currently the Director of Admissions. He helps us to understand UW-Madison, Part 4 of 4 (01:11:50) The recommended resource is a great resource for students hoping to play sports in college and that resource is (01:21:57) Mark and Lynda discuss Harvey Mudd College for our College Spotlight, Part 2 of 2 About Your College Bound Kid | Admission Tips, Admission Trends & Admission Interviews
Each Thursday, the "Your College-Bound Kid" podcast will discuss a hot college admissions article; answer a question from a listener; interview a "thought leader" in the world of college admissions and do a Spotlight on a college. Every Monday, we will have a second episode with announcements and an interview with a "thought leader" in the world of college admissions or college life. YCBK combines in-depth knowledge and insights about college admissions with a lighthearted, easy-to-listen-to style. The six co-hosts have over 150 years' experience in college admissions, college counseling and professional counseling.