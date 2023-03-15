Real English Conversations Podcast - English Conversation Lessons to Speak English with Confidence !

Improve your listening skills and immerse yourself in English used in everyday speaking. Hear expressions, phrasal verbs, and new vocabulary naturally spoken au... More
Available Episodes
5 of 41
Making Smaller Commitments | Studying English Conversations
Welcome to The Real English Conversations Podcast, your go-to resource for mastering the English language. In this episode, our host Amy shares valuable insights on how to make smaller commitments to improve your English skills every day. With her expert guidance, you'll discover actionable tips to develop a consistent practice routine and adopt the right mindset to achieve your language goals. In today's fast-paced world, finding time for language practice can be challenging. However, Amy's advice will help you identify a few minutes each day to invest in your English skills. By incorporating her recommendations, you can make language learning a manageable and enjoyable experience. So, whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner, this episode is a must-listen. Amy's practical tips will help you overcome the challenges of language learning and achieve fluency faster. Don't forget to share this episode with your friends and colleagues who are also looking to enhance their language skills. For more useful tips and insights on English language learning, subscribe to The Real English Conversations Podcast today! Do you love our podcast conversations? Get full access to ALL of our conversations lesson including the ones that are exclusively available to premium members. Get the 80+ conversations here! Unlock your fluency with Real Conversations with native speakers. Find a lesson time and book your trial lesson now! Learn to use phrasal verbs faster with crazy stories that are impossible to forget! Use phrasal verbs easily and sound more natural. Learn more about our course here! Get our latest podcast episode here! Read along with the text, find cool expressions, and quickly improve your listening. Get this free lesson here!
4/26/2023
11:36
Mother Nature: Exploring the Beauty and Challenges of Our Environment | Everyday English
Welcome to The Real English Conversations podcast, where we discuss fascinating topics to help you enhance your English language skills. In this episode, we explore the awe-inspiring power of Mother Nature, from devastating earthquakes to catastrophic hurricanes, floods, and droughts. Our discussion delves into the science behind these natural phenomena and the measures we can take to protect ourselves and our planet. By the end of this episode, you'll have a better understanding of the impact we have on our environment and the steps we can take to mitigate it. As we face the challenges of climate change, it's essential to stay informed and take action to protect our planet. This episode is perfect for anyone interested in environmental science, geography, or looking to improve their English language abilities. Don't forget to share this episode with your friends, family, and colleagues and help spread awareness about the power of Mother Nature. With your help, we can make this episode go viral and inspire more people to take action to protect our planet. For more exciting content and insights on English language learning, subscribe to The Real English Conversations podcast today! Do you love our podcast conversations? Get full access to ALL of our conversations lesson including the ones that are exclusively available to premium members. Get the 80+ conversations here! Unlock your fluency with Real Conversations with native speakers. Find a lesson time and book your trial lesson now! Learn to use phrasal verbs faster with crazy stories that are impossible to forget! Use phrasal verbs easily and sound more natural. Learn more about our course here! Get our latest podcast episode here! Read along with the text, find cool expressions, and quickly improve your listening. Get this free lesson here!
4/6/2023
17:13
Snowboarding & Making Movies: Interview with Moreno Pt.2 | Canadian English Conversation
This is Part 2 of the interview with Moreno. In the first interview, we discussed space exploration and In this conversation, we’re talking about snowboarding. filmmaking and the great Canadian sport of hockey. Do you love our podcast conversations? Get full access to ALL of our conversations lesson including the ones that are exclusively available to premium members. Get the 80+ conversations here! Unlock your fluency with Real Conversations with native speakers. Find a lesson time and book your trial lesson now! Learn to use phrasal verbs faster with crazy stories that are impossible to forget! Use phrasal verbs easily and sound more natural. Learn more about our course here! Get our latest podcast episode here! Read along with the text, find cool expressions, and quickly improve your listening. Get this free lesson here!
3/21/2023
17:14
Space Exploration: Interview with Moreno | Advanced English Conversation
This is part 1 of a 2-part interview podcast, Amy invited her friend Moreno onto the podcast to talk about some of his interests that he has. This will be a two-part interview. In Part 1, we’ll be talking about space exploration. And in Part 2, we’ll be talking about his passion for filming and also snowboarding. Do you love our podcast conversations? Get full access to ALL of our conversations lesson including the ones that are exclusively available to premium members. Get the 80+ conversations here! Unlock your fluency with Real Conversations with native speakers. Find a lesson time and book your trial lesson now! Learn to use phrasal verbs faster with crazy stories that are impossible to forget! Use phrasal verbs easily and sound more natural. Learn more about our course here! Get our latest podcast episode here! Read along with the text, find cool expressions, and quickly improve your listening. Get this free lesson here!
3/15/2023
12:39
Carnival! Our Adventures in Colombia | Listening English Conversation
Carnival is celebrated all around the world and it is a rich cultural experience where music, dancing, and good food are enjoyed by everyone. Hear about our adventure n Colombia where we experienced the 2nd largest carnival in the world. Do you love our podcast conversations? Get full access to ALL of our conversations lesson including the ones that are exclusively available to premium members. Get the 80+ conversations here! Unlock your fluency with Real Conversations with native speakers. Find a lesson time and book your trial lesson now! Learn to use phrasal verbs faster with crazy stories that are impossible to forget! Use phrasal verbs easily and sound more natural. Learn more about our course here! Get our latest podcast episode here! Read along with the text, find cool expressions, and quickly improve your listening. Get this free lesson here!
About Real English Conversations Podcast - English Conversation Lessons to Speak English with Confidence !
Improve your listening skills and immerse yourself in English used in everyday speaking. Hear expressions, phrasal verbs, and new vocabulary naturally spoken audio lessons. Learn conversational American English with Real English Conversations!
Mejore sus habilidades de escuchar y exponerse al inglés que se usa en el habla cotidiana con estas conversaciones naturales (sin guion) ¡Aprende inglés americano con nuestras conversaciones reales en inglés!