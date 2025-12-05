Perpetual mOetion With Dr mOe Anderson

Discover the profound difference between mere authority and genuine influence with Courtenay 'Coco' Rogers as she dismantles 'crumb culture' and advocates for a leadership transformation that's authentic, empathetic, and revolutionary."
Episode Summary
In this episode of Perpetual mOetion, leadership strategist Courtenay "Coco" Rogers joins Dr. mOe Anderson to explore the power of authenticity and emotional intelligence in reshaping workplace culture. Through captivating stories and a groundbreaking CARE framework, listeners will uncover the keys to building trust, engagement, and genuine connections that inspire positive change and personal growth.
Memorable Quotes Coco
"Crumb culture is when we're fed the bare minimum and conditioned to accept it, but there's a whole pie out there waiting."
"Clarity, Authenticity, Recognition, and Empathy—this CARE framework is how we take care of our people and transform leadership."
"We're humans, not resources. Let's lean into the people part of leadership and let robots do the robot work."
Key Discussion Points
The transformative distinction between authority and influence, and how vulnerability can redefine leadership.
The concept of 'crumb culture' in workplaces, where superficial perks overshadow meaningful engagement.
Coco's CARE framework—Clarity, Authenticity, Recognition, and Empathy—as a cornerstone for creating a supportive and trustworthy work environment.
The importance of recognizing employees as individuals and fostering genuine human connections to build trust and loyalty.
Chapter Breakdown
0:00:02 - Leadership Insights
0:10:31 - Creating a Culture of Empowerment
0:17:32 - Cultivating Leadership Excellence Through CARE
0:26:32 - Building Trust Through Genuine Leadership
0:36:39 - Inspiring Care for Humanity
Join us as we embrace a new era of leadership that values genuine connections and prioritizes the well-being of people over processes. This episode promises to leave you inspired to lead with clarity, authenticity, recognition, and empathy.
