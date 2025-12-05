Powered by RND
Perpetual mOetion With Dr mOe Anderson

Dr. mOe Anderson
EducationHealth & Wellness
Perpetual mOetion With Dr mOe Anderson
  • Managing Emotional Triggers With Anger Intelligence
    Did you know anger can be a tool for growth? Understanding anger intelligence is crucial for everyone. In this episode of Perpetual mOetion, host Dr. mOe Anderson and guest Davina Hehn explore the impact of anger on relationships and personal growth. Davina shares her journey of transforming anger into a tool for emotional clarity and connection, discussing her concept of anger intelligence. They delve into generational patterns, emotional literacy, and practical strategies for managing anger without causing harm.   Quotes from Davina "Anger is a really beautiful primal survival emotion. It is my absolute favorite emotion of all time." "Self-awareness is essential in breaking negative patterns." Key Takeaways Anger can be a tool for growth and connection. Understanding anger intelligence is crucial for personal development. Generational patterns influence our emotional responses. Emotional literacy helps in managing anger effectively. Communication is key in transforming anger into a positive force. Awareness of triggers helps manage emotional responses. Collaboration in relationships enhances emotional understanding. Self-awareness is essential in breaking negative patterns. Chapters 00:00:00 Introduction to Anger Intelligence 00:00:00 Davina's Personal Journey 00:00:00 Understanding Generational Patterns 00:00:00 Practical Strategies for Managing Anger 00:00:01 The Role of Communication Connect with Davina and learn more on her website (https://www.asteadyspace.com/)   Would you like to be a guest on this podcast? Join Podmatch and get access to this show and 1000's of other podcast hosts looking for guests to interview. https://www.joinpodmatch.com/perpetualmoetionwdrmoeanderson    Learn more about Dr. mOe's services and books on her website at www.drmOeAnderson.com.  Follow on social media!  @drmOeanderson Elevate your public speaking skills with 1x1 or online Public Speaking Coaching (https://drmoeanderson.com/coaching/) Feature your business on this award-winning podcast or book Dr. mOe for a speaking engagement! Contact her today! [email protected] Please support this indie, woman-owned, small business providing free educational and inspirational content. Use one of these secure, fee-free ways to support the production and distribution of this award-winning show:  1. Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/drmoeandu 2. CashApp: $drmoeanderson 3. Venmo: @drmoeanderson        
  • Living Authentically: Bobbi Barrington on Gender Transition and Reinvention
    "Authenticity is a journey worth taking," says Bobbi Barrington, as she challenges societal norms and invites us into her transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Join us in this episode of Perpetual mOetion with Dr. mOe Anderson, where authenticity meets resilience and inspires change. Episode Summary In this heartfelt episode, Bobbi Barrington, a dynamic speaker and leadership consultant, shares her incredible journey of transitioning not just in gender but in mindset, reshaping her life into one of authenticity and fulfillment. Listeners will walk away inspired by her courage to embrace her true self and the power of language in redefining personal narratives. By the end of this episode, you’ll feel empowered to break free from societal confines and pursue a life of genuine living. Memorable Quotes from Bobbi "Living authentically is the ultimate rebellion against a world that wants you to conform." "True empowerment comes when you own your story, not the one written for you." "Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it." Key Discussion Points Bobbi Barrington's profound journey through gender transition and the emotional intelligence that guided her path. The transformative power of language in reshaping belief systems and personal narratives. Understanding the societal pressures and emotional struggles men face, and how self-awareness can break these confines. Rediscovering joy and vitality in life through authentic living and community connection. Chapter Breakdown Navigating Identity and Authenticity Through Transition (0:00:05) The Power of Transformative Language (0:11:24) Understanding Men's Emotional Struggles (0:19:48) Rediscovering the Joy of Life (0:30:51) Learn more about Bobbi and her services on her website (https://www.bobbibarrington.com/)   Would you like to be a guest on this podcast? Join Podmatch and get access to this show and 1000s of other podcast hosts looking for guests to interview. https://www.joinpodmatch.com/perpetualmoetionwdrmoeanderson    Learn more about Dr. mOe's services and books on her website at www.drmOeAnderson.com.  Follow her on social media!  @drmOeanderson Elevate your public speaking skills with 1x1 or online Public Speaking Coaching (https://drmoeanderson.com/coaching/) Feature your business on this award-winning podcast or book Dr. mOe for a speaking engagement! Contact her today! [email protected] Please support this indie, woman-owned, small business providing free educational and inspirational content. Use one of these secure, fee-free ways to support the production and distribution of this award-winning show:  1. Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/drmoeandu 2. CashApp: $drmoeanderson 3. Venmo: @drmoeanderson    
  • Breaking 'Crumb Culture: Redefining Modern Leadership with Coco Rogers
    Discover the profound difference between mere authority and genuine influence with Courtenay 'Coco' Rogers as she dismantles 'crumb culture' and advocates for a leadership transformation that's authentic, empathetic, and revolutionary." Episode Summary In this episode of Perpetual mOetion, leadership strategist Courtenay "Coco" Rogers joins Dr. mOe Anderson to explore the power of authenticity and emotional intelligence in reshaping workplace culture. Through captivating stories and a groundbreaking CARE framework, listeners will uncover the keys to building trust, engagement, and genuine connections that inspire positive change and personal growth. Memorable Quotes Coco "Crumb culture is when we're fed the bare minimum and conditioned to accept it, but there's a whole pie out there waiting." "Clarity, Authenticity, Recognition, and Empathy—this CARE framework is how we take care of our people and transform leadership." "We're humans, not resources. Let's lean into the people part of leadership and let robots do the robot work." Key Discussion Points The transformative distinction between authority and influence, and how vulnerability can redefine leadership. The concept of 'crumb culture' in workplaces, where superficial perks overshadow meaningful engagement. Coco's CARE framework—Clarity, Authenticity, Recognition, and Empathy—as a cornerstone for creating a supportive and trustworthy work environment. The importance of recognizing employees as individuals and fostering genuine human connections to build trust and loyalty. Chapter Breakdown 0:00:02 - Leadership Insights 0:10:31 - Creating a Culture of Empowerment 0:17:32 - Cultivating Leadership Excellence Through CARE 0:26:32 - Building Trust Through Genuine Leadership 0:36:39 - Inspiring Care for Humanity Join us as we embrace a new era of leadership that values genuine connections and prioritizes the well-being of people over processes. This episode promises to leave you inspired to lead with clarity, authenticity, recognition, and empathy. Learn more about Coco Rogers and the CARE framework on her website (https://www.coroconsulting.co/)   Would you like to be a guest on this podcast? Join Podmatch and get access to this show and 1000s of other podcast hosts seeking guests to interview. Use this link to join our community. https://www.joinpodmatch.com/perpetualmoetionwdrmoeanderson  Learn more about Dr. mOe's services and books on her website at www.drmOeAnderson.com.  Follow her on social media!  @drmOeanderson Elevate your public speaking skills with 1x1 or online Public Speaking Coaching (https://drmoeanderson.com/coaching/) Feature your business on this award-winning podcast or book Dr. mOe for a speaking engagement! Contact her today! [email protected] Please support this indie, woman-owned, small business providing free educational and inspirational content. Use one of these secure, fee-free ways to support the production and distribution of this award-winning show:  1. Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/drmoeandu 2. CashApp: $drmoeanderson 3. Venmo: @drmoeanderson  
  • Navigating Midlife with Purpose
    "Midlife isn't a crisis—it's a rebirth. Join us as Sairan Agrawi reveals how this pivotal life stage can be transformed into a golden era of opportunity and growth." Episode Summary In this episode of Perpetual Motion with Dr. mOe Anderson, Sairan Agrawi, a strategic advisor and celebrated global speaker, takes listeners on an inspiring journey from engineering to empowerment. She shares her personal story of transitioning careers and how she uses her analytical skills to help others navigate life's uncertainties. By the end of this episode, listeners will be equipped with insights and strategies to embrace midlife as a period of reinvention, personal growth, and fulfilling new adventures. Memorable Quotes from the Guest "The second half of life is your prime time, a golden era for self-discovery and fulfillment." "Outdated beliefs are expired baggage; it's time to shed them and embrace your true purpose." 4 Key Discussion Points Reframing midlife as an opportunity for empowerment and growth rather than a crisis. The importance of mindset shifts and embracing new adventures in one's 50s and beyond. Building authentic relationships and shedding outdated beliefs for personal and professional success. Sairan Agrawi's 90-day Gem Thrive framework designed to empower midlife women. Chapter Breakdown (0:00:04) - Midlife Reimagined (0:04:45) - Embracing Midlife (0:13:01) - Navigating Authentic Midlife Relationships (0:27:09) - Nurturing Midlife Dreams and Identity   Connect With Sairan Aqwari! Visit her website https://www.sairanaqrawi.com/   Did you enjoy this episode? Could you help us grow? There are multiple great ways to support this indie, woman-owned, small business, which provides free educational and inspirational content.  Use one of these secure, fee-free ways to show some one-time appreciation:  1. Buy Me a Coffee: Click Here (https://buymeacoffee.com/drmoeandU) 2. CashApp: $drmoeanderson 3. Venmo: @drmoeanderson Want to feature your business on this podcast or book Dr. mOe for a speaking engagement? Contact us today! Learn more on my website www.drmOeAnderson.com Follow me on socials!  @drmOeanderson
  • Transforming Negative Thoughts into Self-Love
    In this enlightening episode, we dive deep into the world of "abusive brain chatter" (ABC) with Jacquie Elliott, a certified life coach, author, and motivational speaker. Jackie shares her transformative journey from enduring self-doubt and emotional turmoil to embracing self-empowerment. The episode explores how societal and familial influences can perpetuate cycles of perfectionism and self-doubt, often manifesting as internalized negative self-talk. Jacquie emphasizes the importance of recognizing and transforming these dialogues to foster self-compassion and self-love. Quotes from Elliott: "Reframing our past isn't about erasing it; it's about reshaping our narrative to empower our future." "Self-compassion is not a luxury—it's a necessity for healing and growth." Chapter Timestamps (00:04) Silencing Abusive Brain Chatter (10:08) Empowering Self-Compassion Through Responsibility (19:33) Embracing Ownership for Healing and Self-Love Learn more about Jacquie Elliott and how to reinvent yourself on her website (https://jacquieelliottabc.com/)   Did you enjoy this episode? Could you help us grow? There are multiple great ways to support this indie, woman-owned, small business, which provides free educational and inspirational content. Use one of these secure, fee-free ways to show some one-time appreciation: Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/drmoeandu CashApp: $drmoeanderson Venmo: @drmoeanderson Want to be a guest on Perpetual mOetion With Dr mOe Anderson? Send us a message on PodMatch, here: https://www.podmatch.com/hostdetailpreview/drmoeanderson Want to feature your business on this podcast or book Dr. mOe for a speaking engagement? Contact us today! Learn more at www.DrMoeAnderson.com Follow on socials: @DrMoeAnderson  
About Perpetual mOetion With Dr mOe Anderson

CHANGE YOUR WORDS. CHANGE YOUR WORLD! Welcome to the Perpetual mOetion Podcast 🎙️, where curiosity meets career excellence! Join Dr. mOe Anderson, TEDx speaker, (8x) bestselling author, and healthcare provider, on a journey of personal growth. In each weekly episode, we dive into inspiring and often hilarious conversations with global experts. From communication mastery to wise investments, we’ve got you covered. 🌟 Subscribe now and let’s ignite your curiosity, one empowering conversation at a time! Visit our YouTube channel (@drmOeanderson) for video pods! Would you like to support this indie, woman-owned, small business providing free educational and inspirational content?  There are three secure, fee-free ways 1.☕ Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/drmoeandu2.💲 CashApp: $drmoeanderson3.💰 Venmo: @drmoeandersonWant to feature your business on this podcast or book Dr. mOe for a speaking engagement? Contact us today! Socials/@drmOeanderson Website drmoeanderson.com Audio Engineer: Chris Etim IG/@officialswittz
