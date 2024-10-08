Lady Esther Gilbert: The Life and Work of Sir Martin Gilbert

In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews historian and Holocaust scholar Lady Esther Gilbert. The two discuss her childhood as a Jew in rural America, the widespread student demonstrations against Israel, and the life and work of her late husband, historian Sir Martin Gilbert. Visit her website and learn more about the work of Sir Martin Gilbert here: https://www.martingilbert.com/ This interview was conducted on June 3rd, 2024. Discover more at podcast.hillsdale.edu.