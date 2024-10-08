In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews historian, journalist, and member of the House of Lords Andrew Roberts. The two discuss recent attacks against the legacy of Winston Churchill, the rise of isolationism in American politics, and the importance of the House of Lords in the British political system. This interview was conducted on October 24, 2024. Discover more at podcast.hillsdale.edu.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Kevin Roberts: A Plan for America
Kevin Roberts: A Plan for America

In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America president Kevin Roberts. The two discuss Roberts' decision to move from the world of education to politics, the Heritage Foundation's plans to save America's institutions, and the ever-growing bureaucratic state. This interview was conducted on October 23, 2024.
Dean Koontz: The Novel and the Nature of Evil
Dean Koontz: The Novel and the Nature of Evil

In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews best-selling author Dean Koontz. The two discuss Koontz's greatest influences, the future of government surveillance, and the difficulty of creating villains who resonate. This interview was conducted on August 20, 2024.
Kevin Majeres: Work and Human Flourishing
Kevin Majeres: Work and Human Flourishing

In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews cognitive-behavioral psychiatrist and host of the Optimal Work podcast Dr. Kevin Majeres. The two discuss his lifelong fascination with the work of Thomas Aquinas, the field of cognitive-behavioral therapy, and the nature of the soul. Learn more about Dr. Majeres' work at his website optimalwork.com This interview was conducted on June 20, 2024.
Lady Esther Gilbert: The Life and Work of Sir Martin Gilbert
Lady Esther Gilbert: The Life and Work of Sir Martin Gilbert

In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews historian and Holocaust scholar Lady Esther Gilbert. The two discuss her childhood as a Jew in rural America, the widespread student demonstrations against Israel, and the life and work of her late husband, historian Sir Martin Gilbert. Visit her website and learn more about the work of Sir Martin Gilbert here: https://www.martingilbert.com/ This interview was conducted on June 3rd, 2024.