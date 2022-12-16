Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hillsdale College
Available Episodes

  • Thinking Smartly About Climate Change
    APRIL/MAY 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 4/5Thinking Smartly About Climate ChangeBjorn LomborgPresident of the Copenhagen Consensus Center & a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution The following is adapted from a speech delivered at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar on April 24, 2023, in Irving, Texas.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/22/2023
    16:30
  • The Biden Economy and How It Could Be Fixed
    MARCH 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 3The Biden Economy and How It Could Be FixedAndrew F. PuzderBusinessman and Author, The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It This issue is adapted from a talk delivered on February 22, 2023, at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar in Indian Wells, California.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/16/2023
    18:41
  • America’s Broken Health Care: Diagnosis and Prescription
    FEBRUARY 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 2America’s Broken Health Care: Diagnosis and PrescriptionJohn AbramsonAuthor, Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It This issue is adapted from a talk delivered at Hillsdale College on March 5, 2023, during a Center for Constructive Alternatives conference on “Big Pharma.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/16/2023
    19:09
  • The Twitter Files Reveal an Existential Threat
    JANUARY 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 1The Twitter Files Reveal an Existential ThreatJohn Daniel DavidsonThe Federalist This issue is adapted from a talk delivered at Hillsdale College on February 7, 2023.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1/17/2023
    19:42
  • American Christmas, American New Year
    DECEMBER 2022 | VOLUME 51, ISSUE 12American Christmas, American New YearChristopher FlanneryHost, The American Story This issue is adapted from an online presentation recorded at Hillsdale College on October 18, 2022.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/16/2022
    20:22

About Imprimis

Imprimis is the free monthly speech digest of Hillsdale College and is dedicated to educating citizens and promoting civil and religious liberty by covering cultural, economic, political, and educational issues. The content of Imprimis is drawn from speeches delivered at Hillsdale College events. First published in 1972, Imprimis is one of the most widely circulated opinion publications in the nation with over six million subscribers.

Podcast website

