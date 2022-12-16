Imprimis is the free monthly speech digest of Hillsdale College and is dedicated to educating citizens and promoting civil and religious liberty by covering cul... More
Thinking Smartly About Climate Change
APRIL/MAY 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 4/5Thinking Smartly About Climate ChangeBjorn LomborgPresident of the Copenhagen Consensus Center & a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution
The following is adapted from a speech delivered at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar on April 24, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
6/22/2023
16:30
The Biden Economy and How It Could Be Fixed
MARCH 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 3The Biden Economy and How It Could Be FixedAndrew F. PuzderBusinessman and Author, The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It
This issue is adapted from a talk delivered on February 22, 2023, at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar in Indian Wells, California.
3/16/2023
18:41
America’s Broken Health Care: Diagnosis and Prescription
FEBRUARY 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 2America’s Broken Health Care: Diagnosis and PrescriptionJohn AbramsonAuthor, Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It
This issue is adapted from a talk delivered at Hillsdale College on March 5, 2023, during a Center for Constructive Alternatives conference on "Big Pharma."
2/16/2023
19:09
The Twitter Files Reveal an Existential Threat
JANUARY 2023 | VOLUME 52, ISSUE 1The Twitter Files Reveal an Existential ThreatJohn Daniel DavidsonThe Federalist
This issue is adapted from a talk delivered at Hillsdale College on February 7, 2023.
1/17/2023
19:42
American Christmas, American New Year
DECEMBER 2022 | VOLUME 51, ISSUE 12American Christmas, American New YearChristopher FlanneryHost, The American Story
This issue is adapted from an online presentation recorded at Hillsdale College on October 18, 2022.
