HomePodcastsEducation
Podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast
Lauryn Bosstick & Michael Bosstick / Dear Media
add
EducationBusiness
Available Episodes

5 of 572
  • Olivia Ponton On Body Image Perception, Sexuality, Wellness Practices, & Mental Health
    #567: Today we're sitting down with Olivia Ponton, model, social media personality & wellness advocate. Olivia Ponton quickly shot to internet stardom in early 2020, shortly after signing to Wilhelmina Models NYC. At just 20 years old, Olivia has now amassed over 11 million followers and 780 million views across her social media platforms & recently posed for Sports Illustrated in 2022. Olivia joins us today to discuss her experience coming out as pansexual, her experience as a young model & how the industry can manipulate young women. She also gets into how she deals with internet trolls and why she emphasizes the importance of self care & wellness in her daily life. She also discusses her own wellness practices and how she maintains her mental and physical health.   To connect with Olivia Ponton click HERE To connect with Lauryn Evarts click HERE To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE For Detailed Show Notes visit TSCPODCAST.COM To Call the Him & Her Hotline call: 1-833-SKINNYS (754-6697) This episode is brought to you by The Skinny Confidential This episode is brought to you by Vroom You can buy a car from Vroom entirely online. So, next time you need to buy a car, just grab your phone, go to Vroom.com, and check out thousands of cars.   This episode is brought to you by SKIMS SKIMS is the solution-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear for EVERY body.  Get free shipping on orders over $75 at SKIMS.com This episode is brought to you by Cymbiotika Cymbiotika is a health supplement company, designing sophisticated organic formulations that are scientifically proven to increase vitality and longevity by filling nutritional gaps that result from our modern day diet. Use code SKINNY at checkout to receive 15% off your purchase at cymbiotika.com This episode is brought to you by Squarespace From websites and online stores to marketing tools and analytics, Squarespace is the all-in-one platform to build a beautiful online presence and run your business. Go to squarespace.com/skinny for a free trial & use code SKINNY for 10% off your first purchase of a website domain. This episode is brought to you by Hatch Hatch taps into your circadian rhythm every morning with a gradual sunrise alarm that wakes you gently. Go to hatch.co and get free expedited shipping on a Restore 2 Alarm Clock. This episode is brought to you by Topgolf The Topgolf experience has a vibe – it’s all about play and having fun. Download the Topgolf app today & book a bay. Produced by Dear Media
    5/4/2023
    1:04:33
  • Mark Sisson & Carrie Sisson On Longevity, Weight Management, Foot Health, & Metabolic Flexibility
    #566: Today we're sitting down with Mark & Carrie Sisson. Mark is a New York Times bestselling author, media personality, founder of Primal Kitchen, ex-endurance athlete & has been educating the world on nutrition and the benefits of ancestral living and primal movement for 17 years via his blog, MarksDailyApple.com & today we're getting together to discuss a range of topics, from primal health & how to achieve peak performance, to the the mistakes people are making in their lives that are detrimental to their health. Mark & Carrie get into how health evolves with age, why it's important to evolve your health routines as you age, & they also dive into their secret behind 35+ years of marriage. They also get into foot health, the balance of discipline, the Ozempic epidemic & the healthiest way to lose weight. For an exclusive Discount on Peluva shoes use code "SKINNY" at peluva.com for 20% off your order. To connect with Mark Sisson click HERE To connect with Lauryn Evarts click HERE To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE For Detailed Show Notes visit TSCPODCAST.COM To Call the Him & Her Hotline call: 1-833-SKINNYS (754-6697) This episode is brought to you by The Skinny Confidential This episode is brought to you by Masterclass With MasterClass, you can learn from the world's best minds - anytime, anywhere and at your own pace. Get 15% off unlimited access to every class at masterclass.com/SKINNY This episode is brought to you by Sun Bum Sun Bum creates products to protect the world from the sun, specifically formulated to help protect those of us who love and live in the sun. Use code SKINNY15 at www.sunbum.com for 15% off your first purchase. This episode is brought to you by Nutrafol Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement, clinically shown to improve your hair growth, thickness, and visible scalp coverage. Go to nutrafol.com and use code SKINNYHAIR to save $10 off your first month's subscription, plus free s This episode is brought to you by Betterhelp BetterHelp is online therapy that offers video, phone, and even live chat-only therapy sessions. So you don’t have to see anyone on camera if you don’t want to. It's much more affordable than in-person therapy & you can be matched with a therapist in under 48 hours. Our listeners get 10% off their first month at betterhelp.com/skinny . This episode is brought to you by AG1 AG1 is way more than greens. It's all of your key multi-vitamins, minerals, pre-and probiotics, and more, working together as one. Go to athleticgreens.com/SKINNY to get a free 1 year supply of vitamin D and 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. This episode is brought to you by Sakara Sakara delivers science-backed, plant-rich nutrition programs and wellness essentials right to your door. Their ready-to-eat meals are nutritionally designed to deliver results—from weight management and eased bloat to boosted energy and clearer skin. Go to Sakara.com/skinny or enter code SKINNY at checkout to receive 20% off your first order. Produced by Dear Media
    5/1/2023
    1:30:18
  • Angie Lee & Mike Lee On Autoimmune Disorders, Health Optimization, Sleep, CBD, & Brain Function
    #565: Today we're sitting down with the founders of SOUL CBD, Angie and Mike Lee. This sibling duo founded SOUL in 2018 after their personal journeys with holistic wellness led them to dive into natural ways to fix anxiety, sleep, and pain. Angie, a podcaster, content creator, speaker & comedian struggled with ADHD and decided to forge her own path to wellness with her brother Mike, a former world-ranked professional boxer who decided to retire following the diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder. Today we get into how your body responds to stress and how CBD can affect your brain when it comes to stress, sleep and pain. We also discuss health optimization and how we can work on positive brain function.  This episode is brought to you by Soul CBD With Soul, Wellness Never Tasted So Good! Visit www.getsoul.com/SKINNY & use code SKINNY at checkout for 30% off your entire order.   To learn more about Soul, follow @get.soul on IG   To connect with Angie Lee click HERE To connect with Mike Lee click HERE To connect with Lauryn Evarts click HERE To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE For Detailed Show Notes visit TSCPODCAST.COM    
    4/28/2023
    1:05:53
  • Hannah Bronfman On Angel Investing, Starting A Company, Parenting, IVF, & Nutrition
    #564: Today we're welcoming Hannah Bronfman to the show. Hannah is an Activist, Angel Investor, Author, On-Camera Personality & Wellness Expert whose goal is to help minority founders who make ‘better for you’ and ‘better for the planet’ products and platforms. Today Hannah's coming on the show to talk about a range of topics, from her childhood & what she learned growing up in Manhattan, her experience with discrimination and racism at 16 years old, to stories and lessons she had to learn the hard way from launching her first start up. She also gets into her entire experience with IVF & gives details about the process and reasons behind fertility issues, why she now aligns her nutrition and exercise routines to her cycle, and what parenthood has been like for her. She also dives into her career, why she invests in minority founders and wellness companies, and what she looks for in the companies she works with. To connect with Hannah Bronfman click HERE To connect with Lauryn Evarts click HERE To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE For Detailed Show Notes visit TSCPODCAST.COM To Call the Him & Her Hotline call: 1-833-SKINNYS (754-6697) This episode is brought to you by The Skinny Confidential This episode is brought to you by Betterhelp BetterHelp is online therapy that offers video, phone, and even live chat-only therapy sessions. So you don’t have to see anyone on camera if you don’t want to. It's much more affordable than in-person therapy & you can be matched with a therapist in under 48 hours. Our listeners get 10% off their first month at betterhelp.com/skinny . This episode is brought to you by Ritual Ritual knows it’s basically impossible to get all the nutrients you need from your diet 100% of the time, so they made a multivitamin that helps you focus on what’s important. Like filling key nutrient gaps to support foundational health. Go to ritual.com/skinny to receive 10% off your first 3 months. This episode is brought to you by Topgolf The Topgolf experience has a vibe – it’s all about play and having fun. Download the Topgolf app today & book a bay. This episode is brought to you by Masterclass With MasterClass, you can learn from the world's best minds - anytime, anywhere and at your own pace. Get 15% off unlimited access to every class at masterclass.com/SKINNY This episode is brought to you by 21 Seeds 21Seeds Infused Tequila makes the most delicious and easy margaritas and cocktails so you can focus on the fun! Visit 21seeds.com to find 21Seeds near you & enjoy responsibly. This episode is brought to you by Vegamour With Vegamour, you're able to have visibly thicker, fuller, shinier, longer hair, all without the harsh ingredients. Vegamour's products are 100% cruelty free and not formulated with any harsh chemicals. Visit vegamour.com/skinny and use code SKINNY at checkout to get 20% off your first order. Produced by Dear Media
    4/27/2023
    1:25:11
  • Ellie Goulding On Life As A Musician, Career Advice, Songwriting, Routines, & Staying In Shape On The Road
    #563: Today we're sitting down with chart topping artist, activist, philanthropist, and mother, Ellie Goulding. Over her incredible career, Ellie has sold over 27 million albums, 216 million singles and amassed over 43 billion streams worldwide. Ellie joins us today to discuss her past, how she got started in the music industry, and how she deals with trolls and creepy fans. She also gets into her songwriting process, how female artists are put under exceptional pressure to maintain their physique in Hollywood, and the other pressures that artists go through from the media & public. We also get into a conversation about her routines, how she stays disciplined & balances everything from her social life & motherhood, to her career plus more, and she gives us insight into what she's currently working on and what her fans can expect from her in the future.   To connect with Ellie Goulding click HERE To connect with Lauryn Evarts click HERE To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE For Detailed Show Notes visit TSCPODCAST.COM To Call the Him & Her Hotline call: 1-833-SKINNYS (754-6697) This episode is brought to you by The Skinny Confidential This episode is brought to you by Sakara Sakara delivers science-backed, plant-rich nutrition programs and wellness essentials right to your door. Their ready-to-eat meals are nutritionally designed to deliver results—from weight management and eased bloat to boosted energy and clearer skin. Go to Sakara.com/skinny or enter code SKINNY at checkout to receive 20% off your first order. This episode is brought to you by Just Thrive Just Thrive products have more clinical research than just about anyone else in the industry. Pair the award-winning, gut nourishing Just Thrive Probiotic with the stress-busting, mood uplifting power of Just Calm. These two products are game changers in helping you take control of your mental health AND overall health. Go to justthrivehealth.com and use code SKINNY90 at checkout to save 20% on a bottle of Just Calm + Just Thrive Probiotic. This episode is brought to you by LMNT LMNT is a tasty electrolyte drink that has everything you need and nothing you don't. It contains a science-backed electrolyte ratio: 1000mg sodium, 200mg potassium, and 60mg magnesium. Get a free sample pack with any purchase at drinkLMNT.com/SKINNY This episode is brought to you by Wella Wella Professionals just released its most luxurious hair care line; Ultimate Repair. You can purchase The Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue at Ulta stores, or go to wella.com to learn more. This episode is brought to you by Squarespace From websites and online stores to marketing tools and analytics, Squarespace is the all-in-one platform to build a beautiful online presence and run your business. Go to squarespace.com/skinny for a free trial & use code SKINNY for 10% off your first purchase of a website domain. This episode is brought to you by the Natural Diamonds Council From Canada to Africa to Australia, the natural diamond industry has transformed local communities from which the diamonds originate with healthcare, education, and infrastructure over the last two decades and is committed to continued progress. Discover so many more natural diamond truths at naturaldiamonds.com/thankyou Produced by Dear Media
    4/24/2023
    50:02

More Education podcasts

About The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is the founder & creator behind The Skinny Confidential, a media empire, brand, & product line that reaches millions of women and men working towards the best versions of themselves. Michael Bosstick is a serial entrepreneur and brand builder as well as the Founder and CEO of Dear Media. This dynamic married couple have pioneered the digital audio space. Every week you will hear a mix of entertainment, life altering information, and value with world class leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, celebrities, athletes, best selling authors, experts, thought leaders & more. All conversations are completely raw and unfiltered, no holds barred on the topics and questions you really want answered. This show has something for everyone and is not afraid to go where many others won't.
