The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast

Ellie Goulding On Life As A Musician, Career Advice, Songwriting, Routines, & Staying In Shape On The Road

#563: Today we're sitting down with chart topping artist, activist, philanthropist, and mother, Ellie Goulding. Over her incredible career, Ellie has sold over 27 million albums, 216 million singles and amassed over 43 billion streams worldwide. Ellie joins us today to discuss her past, how she got started in the music industry, and how she deals with trolls and creepy fans. She also gets into her songwriting process, how female artists are put under exceptional pressure to maintain their physique in Hollywood, and the other pressures that artists go through from the media & public. We also get into a conversation about her routines, how she stays disciplined & balances everything from her social life & motherhood, to her career plus more, and she gives us insight into what she's currently working on and what her fans can expect from her in the future.