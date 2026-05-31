The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast

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980 episodes
How To Reduce Stress, Regulate Your Nervous System, Break Your Phone Addiction, & Find Inner Peace Ft. Jesse Israel05/28/2026 | 1h 4 mins.#975: Join us as we sit down with Jesse Israel — renowned keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and founder of The Big Quiet, known for leading some of the largest mass meditations in the world. In this episode, Jesse opens up about how living in chaos led him to seek stillness and transform his relationship with stress, anxiety, and overwhelm. He shares powerful tools for protecting your energy in a hyper-connected world, practical ways to regulate your nervous system, and the importance of solitude, silence, and emotional awareness. Jesse also dives into phone addiction, creating boundaries with technology, reducing mental noise, and how small daily practices can radically improve your clarity, presence, and overall well-being.
To Watch the Show click HERE
For Detailed Show Notes visit TheBossticks.com
To connect with Jesse Israel click HERE
To connect with Lauryn Bosstick click HERE
To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE
Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE
Head to our ShopMy page HERE and LTK page HERE to find all of the products mentioned in each episode.
Get your burning questions featured on the show! Leave the Him & Her Show a voicemail at +1 (512) 537-7194.
To learn more about Jesse Israel visit https://www.jesseisrael.com.
This episode is sponsored by PVOLVE x LB
Head to http://pvolve.com/skinny and use code SKINNY for 15% off sitewide, or on class packs at a Pvolve studio near you.
This episode is sponsored by Kettle & Fire
Go to http://kettleandfire.com/SKINNY and use code SKINNY to get 25% off.
This episode is sponsored by Just Thrive
Get your health in check and save 20% on your first order at https://justthrivehealth.com/SKINNY with code SKINNY.
This episode is sponsored by Paleovalley
Head to http://paleovalley.com/skinny for 20% off your first purchase.
This episode is sponsored by Veracity
For up to 65% off your order, head to http://VeracityHealth.co and use code SKINNY.
This episode is sponsored by Jolie
Try Jolie risk-free for 60 days by going to http://jolieskinco.com/SKINNY.
This episode is sponsored by Starbucks
Learn more about Starbucks industry-leading benefits at http://Starbucks.com/partners.
This episode is sponsored by Truvia
If you're looking for a better way to enjoy sweetness with zero calories per serving, you really need to try the new Truvia® Allulose Plus Stevia Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener—available online and nationwide at Kroger, Target and your favorite local grocery retailer.
Produced by Dear Media
Derek Hough On The Dark Side Of Success, Elite Discipline, Loneliness At The Top, & His Wife's Health Battle05/25/2026 | 1h 7 mins.#974: Join us as we sit down with Derek Hough – Emmy Award-winning choreographer, actor, and television personality best known for his groundbreaking work on Dancing with the Stars, where he won a record six Mirrorball Trophies as a professional dancer before becoming a judge. Renowned for his innovative choreography, magnetic stage presence, and relentless discipline, Derek has built a career that extends far beyond the ballroom – from global tours and film to acclaimed live productions including Hairspray Live! and Singin' in the Rain. In this episode, Derek opens up about his journey from childhood to becoming a world champion dancer, discovering identity and purpose through movement at a young age, the discipline required to sustain excellence, and the loneliness that can come with success. He also shares an intimate look into his wife's health battle and recovery, and reflects on the gratitude, perspective, and deeper joy they've found on the other side.
To Watch the Show click HERE
For Detailed Show Notes visit TheBossticks.com
To connect with Derek Hough click HERE
To connect with Lauryn Bosstick click HERE
To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE
Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE
Head to our ShopMy page HERE and LTK page HERE to find all of the products mentioned in each episode.
Get your burning questions featured on the show! Leave the Him & Her Show a voicemail at +1 (512) 537-7194.
This episode is sponsored by The Skinny Confidential
Shop the Memorial Day sale at http://ShopSkinnyConfidential.com for 30% off sitewide, for 24 hours only.
This episode is sponsored by Troscription
There's a completely new way to optimize your health. Give it a try at http://troscriptions.com/SKINNY or enter SKINNY at check out for 10% off your first order.
This episode is sponsored by The RealReal
Get $25 off your first purchase plus an extra $100 to shop when you sell for the first time. Go to http://TheRealReal.com/skinny.
This episode is sponsored by Batch
Go to http://hellobatch.com/SKINNY and use code SKINNY at checkout.
This episode is sponsored by Xyzal
Visit http://xyzal.com for more information
This episode is sponsored by Kion
Go to http://getkion.com/skinny for 20% off.
This episode is sponsored by Momentum
Go to http://momentumshake.com/SKINNY to get your free Welcome Kit and Travel Collection!
This episode is sponsored by MasterClass
Head to http://MasterClass.com/SKINNY to see the latest offer!
Produced by Dear Media
How To Actually Build A Strong, Lean Body Ft. Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Dani Coleman of PVOLVE05/21/2026 | 51 mins.#973: Join Lauryn Bosstick as she sits down with Dani Coleman — VP of Training and Head Trainer at PVOLVE, and trainer to Jennifer Aniston. With over a decade of experience, Dani has helped shape PVOLVE's signature method centered around strength, mobility, stability, and longevity. In this episode, Dani breaks down why strength training is essential for women at every stage, debunks outdated fitness myths, and shares how mobility impacts everything from posture and performance to aging and everyday movement.
To Shop PVOLVE x Lauryn Bosstick visit http://pvolve.com/skinny and get 15% off sitewide and on any studio class pack using code SKINNY.
To Watch the Show click HERE
For Detailed Show Notes visit TheBossticks.com
To connect with PVOLVE click HERE
To connect with Dani Coleman click HERE
To connect with Lauryn Bosstick click HERE
To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE
Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE
Head to our ShopMy page HERE and LTK page HERE to find all of the products mentioned in each episode.
Get your burning questions featured on the show! Leave the Him & Her Show a voicemail at +1 (512) 537-7194.
This episode is sponsored by ARMRA
Go to http://armra.com/SKINNY or enter SKINNY to get 30% off your first subscription order.
This episode is sponsored by HERS
Ready to reach your goals? Visit http://forhers.com/skinny to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
This episode is sponsored by Xyzal
Visit http://xyzal.com for more information
This episode is sponsored by Branch Basics
Get 15% off the Premium Starter Kit at http://BranchBasics.com with code SKINNY15.
This episode is sponsored by Air Doctor
Head to http://AirDoctorPro.com and use promo code SKINNY to get UP TO $300 off today!
This episode is sponsored by ButcherBox
As an exclusive offer, new listeners can get their choice between free Sirloin Tips, Ground Beef orChicken Wings in every box for LIFE, PLUS $20 off when you go to http://ButcherBox.com/skinny.
Produced by Dear Media
The Gstaad Guy On The Secret Psychology Of The Ultra Rich, Quiet Luxury, Status, & Modern Wealth Culture05/18/2026 | 1h 11 mins.#972: Join us as we sit down with Gstaad Guy – social media content creator known for satirising the often-absurd lives of the world's elite through video content. With one of the highest concentrations of ultra-high-net-worth followers on social media, Gstaad Guy has built a cult global audience while collaborating with some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands. In this episode, Gstaad Guy shares the origin of the character, unpacks the nuances of quiet luxury, reflects on the international perspectives he's gained through travel and culture, and discusses the evolving landscape of modern status, taste, and aspiration — along with how to curate a more elevated lifestyle in every sense.
To Watch the Show click HERE
For Detailed Show Notes visit TheBossticks.com
To connect with Gstaad Guy click HERE
To connect with Lauryn Bosstick click HERE
To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE
Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE
Head to our ShopMy page HERE and LTK page HERE to find all of the products mentioned in each episode.
Get your burning questions featured on the show! Leave the Him & Her Show a voicemail at +1 (512) 537-7194.
This episode is sponsored by The Skinny Confidential
Celebrate Lauryn's Birthday Event with 30% off sitewide at http://shopskinnyconfidential.com using code LBVIP for a limited time.
This episode is sponsored by Squarespace
Head to https://www.squarespace.com/skinny to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code skinny.
This episode is sponsored by Nutrafol
For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month's subscription and free shipping when you visit http://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code SKINNYHAIR.
This episode is sponsored by Wayfair
Head to http://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
This episode is sponsored by Minnow
Shop the summer collection at http://shopminnow.com and enter code MEETMINNOW15 at checkout to receive 15% off your first order.
This episode is sponsored by Polymarket
Polymarket is now available in the U.S. App Store, with pop culture markets launching very soon. Download the app now and use code SKINNY to skip the waitlist and be first in line when those markets go live.
This episode is sponsored by Neurogum
For a limited time, you can get 20% off your first order at http://neurogum.com by using code SKINNY.
This episode is sponsored by Granola AI
If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to http://granola.ai/skinny.
Produced by Dear Media
Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe On How To Naturally Boost GLP-1, Stop Cravings, Fix Bloating, & The Truth About Gut Health05/15/2026 | 54 mins.#971: Join us as we sit down with Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe – a leading gut microbiome scientist with over 25 years of experience across academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. As Co-Founder and CEO of Pendulum, she is a trusted voice in gut microbiome science known for translating complex research into clear, actionable insights. In this episode, Dr. Colleen breaks down the latest science behind gut health and its impact on the body – from bloating and metabolic dysfunction to neurological conditions. She also unpacks the risks of counterfeit supplements, what to look for in high-quality products, and how the gut microbiome influences the body's natural GLP-1 production to regulate metabolism, reduce cravings, and support overall health.
To Watch the Show click HERE
For Detailed Show Notes visit TheBossticks.com
To connect with Pendulum click HERE
To connect with Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe click HERE
To connect with Lauryn Bosstick click HERE
To connect with Michael Bosstick click HERE
Read More on The Skinny Confidential HERE
Head to our ShopMy page HERE and LTK page HERE to find all of the products mentioned in each episode.
Get your burning questions featured on the show! Leave the Him & Her Show a voicemail at +1 (512) 537-7194.
This episode is sponsored by Pendulum
Visit http://pendulumlife.com/skinny and use code SKINNY for 20% off your first purchase.
This episode is sponsored by ISWMP
Visit http://istandwithmypack.org to support I Stand With My Pack's (ISWMP) mission by donating or adopting. Every contribution helps!
This episode is sponsored by The Skinny Confidential
Upgrade your daily routine with clean beauty and wellness essentials that actually work. Shop now at https://shopskinnyconfidential.com.
This episode is sponsored by Kindred Bravely
Go to http://kindredbravely.com/SKINNY for 20% off your first order. Exclusion apply.
This episode is sponsored by HERS
Visit http://forhers.com/skinny to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
This episode is sponsored by PVOLVE
Head to http://pvolve.com/skinny and use code SKINNY for 15% off sitewide, or on class packs at a Pvolve studio near you.
This episode is sponsored by Woo More Play
To learn more about Woo More Play visit https://woomoreplay.com/discount/skinny and use code SKINNY for 20% off.
Produced by Dear Media
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About The Bossticks
The Bossticks, formerly The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show, is hosted by Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, the entrepreneurial duo behind The Skinny Confidential and Dear Media. For over a decade, they've sat down with some of the most interesting people in business, culture, and media, from founders and celebrities to leading experts. The conversations are curious, unfiltered, and occasionally unexpected, exploring business, wellness, culture, and the habits behind building a fulfilled life. Created for people designing life on their own terms. New episodes drop weekly.Podcast website
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