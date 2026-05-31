The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast

#972: Join us as we sit down with Gstaad Guy – social media content creator known for satirising the often-absurd lives of the world's elite through video content. With one of the highest concentrations of ultra-high-net-worth followers on social media, Gstaad Guy has built a cult global audience while collaborating with some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands. In this episode, Gstaad Guy shares the origin of the character, unpacks the nuances of quiet luxury, reflects on the international perspectives he's gained through travel and culture, and discusses the evolving landscape of modern status, taste, and aspiration — along with how to curate a more elevated lifestyle in every sense.



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