How To Build A Strong Identity
Is your IDENTITY strong enough to ACHIEVE your BIG DREAMS?And what is your BIG DREAM? Have you DARED TO IMAGINE how your life would be different after you reached it? GOD puts thoughts like this in your head for a reason, and I’m here to tell you, that dream is a lot closer than you think.In fact, that BIG DREAM is often only one more TRY, one more RELATIONSHIP, one more HABIT, or one more DECISION that separates you from the life you are dreaming of.In this week's episode, I’m teaching you how to:👉🏽 Build a strong identity👉🏽 DECIDE what kind of person you will be👉🏽 Believe in your WORTHINESS👉🏽 Reprogram your mind to seek out your dreams👉🏽 BECOME THE ONE!Will you be THE ONE who changes your family tree for generations to come?It all starts with a single thought. Your BIG DREAM.And this week on The Ed Mylett Show 2.0, I want to help you find that dream so you can start living in more BLISS.Don’t miss this episode!
5/4/2023
16:42
Have Better Sex w/ Dr. Emily Morse
🚨 Adults Only - I’ve got a great show for you this week, but we’re getting into ADULT TALK on this episode, so if you’ve got young ears/eyes in the room, parental discretion is advised.That’s because, for the first time, we’re talking about SEX and how to have BETTER SEX! I’m sitting down with THE leading doctor of human sexuality, host of the #1 rated podcast SEX WITH EMILY and the author of the upcoming book SMART SEX. Welcome to the show, DR. EMILY MORSE!Everyone wants to have better sex! But if that's the case, why is it so difficult to talk about?! Even for me in this interview I started out with great hesitation on whether or not I should do this podcast. And then I realized this is a conversation we all NEED to have and that it shouldn't be uncomfortable.WE ALL DESERVE TO HAVE PLEASURE IN OUR LIVES and this interview is going to help you get more of it!You’ll learn…👉🏽 How to talk about your deepest desires with your partner👉🏽 How to 🔥 FIRE UP your sex life👉🏽 The shocking truth about orgasms👉🏽 What to do if you’re in a sex slump👉🏽 If self-pleasure helps or harms your sex life👉🏽 And how to make SEX a priorityAnd because I want all of you to start experiencing more pleasure in your lives here's a sneak peek inside the interview: According to the KINSEY INSTITUTE, women are 80% MORE LIKELY to have an ORGASM when they use lube in any kind of sexual situation.🤯Talking about sex isn’t always an easy thing to do, but I hope Emily and I removed several TABOOS so you can communicate better with your partner and find GREATER INTIMACY in your sex life.
5/2/2023
58:43
The Lonely Road To Success
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED That feeling of loneliness you're experiencing, is likely a sign that you're on the right path. This is also your sign that you are NOT alone. Let me tell you why!On this week's episode, I’m going to share my secrets of how to find the COURAGE and ENDURANCE to take THE ROAD TO YOUR BEST LIFE.To paraphrase the great poet Robert Frost, if you want that special life most people only dream about, you must journey down “THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED.”You hear me say all the time that your WILL TO WIN should never be for sale. But living that reality can seem much harder when you’re experiencing loneliness, burnout and failure.So what’s the secret? In this episode I’m bearing it all. You’ll learn how toForget the naysayers…Properly place those who mean well but still doubt you...Fight through fear, rejection, and anxiety…And turn loneliness into FUEL…This journey you are on should excite you, but it’s also a road with A LOT of curves, hazards, and potholes. It can be fearful, intimidating, and lonely at times, but I AM HERE TO GUIDE YOU.Choosing the ROAD LESS TRAVELED was not a mistake. Although there are no maps or guardrails, it’s an AWESOME experience and it’s about time you started ENJOYING it!
4/27/2023
26:41
How to Thrive in a Recession w/ Mauricio Umansky
Are you ready to SHARPEN YOUR DEALMAKING SKILLS?This week, you’re going to learn what it takes to achieve more success in closing your deals from a man who is easily the most high-profile and SUCCESSFUL BROKER in the luxury real estate market today.My good friend MAURICIO UMANSKY is the founder of THE AGENCY, a billion-dollar real estate brokerage, and stars in THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS and BUYING BEVERLY HILLS. His new book, THE DEALMAKER, is a master class in doing business and how you can find success at work and at home.Mauricio has remained GROUNDED through it all, rising from humble beginnings to become the TRUSTED real estate expert for the richest and most famous celebrities in the world. His stories are fascinating accounts of what it takes to NAVIGATE those challenging and cutthroat waters.In this interview, Mauricio shares his insights on:👉🏽 BALANCE, dividing your time between WORK, FAMILY, and SLEEP👉🏽 His number 1 secret to CLOSING the DEAL👉🏽 How to take advantage of a recession👉🏽 What it takes to be a successful ENTREPRENEUR👉🏽 The good and bad parts of achieving CELEBRITY status👉🏽 The essential need for SELF-ANALYSIS and playing to your strengths👉🏽 Whether being RICH and SUCCESSFUL is really worth itMAURICIO UMANSKY brings a grounded, NO BS dose of COMMON SENSE to this week’s episode. Not only is he the REAL DEAL in his real estate ventures, but MAURICIO is also the real deal in all parts of his life, too.
4/25/2023
1:01:38
How To Master Success
Listen to the FULL EPISODE of The Ed Mylett Show 2.0 with just me SOLO speaking directly to you! This week I’m answering a burning question I get asked ALL the time.“How do I MASTER a new skill?”Here’s a secret, there are NO FANCY STRATEGIES or long-winded answers. In fact, achieving MASTERY is exactly the opposite or complicated. You don’t need to be exceptionally talented, smart or anything special to become a NATURAL at anything…I’m an average guy with an average IQ and I’ve STILL been able to MASTER new skills throughout my life and in THIS EPISODE I’m sharing my exact process.I’ll make it easy so you too can keep GROWING and adding NEW EXPERIENCES and JOY to your life!In fact, if you’ve seen me learning how to RIDE A HORSE recently, you’re seeing me trying to master something new in real time. (Check out my stories!)All the candy you desire out of life is A LOT CLOSER THAN YOU THINK, and this week I’m taking you through the process of mastery.
