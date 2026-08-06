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712 episodes
- 📥 CLICK HERE to Download the free Leadership Workbook and submit your question for our Q&A with John and me.
Most people are reacting to what everyone can already see. Great leaders have already moved on what most people haven't named yet.
Welcome back. Season 2 of our series on John Maxwell's 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership starts here with Law #8: the Law of Intuition. John teaches it simply: leaders evaluate everything with a leadership bias. In other words, great leaders don't just see what's happening. They sense what it means, where it's going, and what needs to happen before anyone else has said it out loud.
This episode is going to teach you how learning to listen to your intuition is all you need to beat the fastest person on earth in a race. And it's exactly what will help you become a phenomenal leader.
I also dive deep into the power of stillness. Getting quiet gives you access to things you didn't even know you needed. Great leaders live beneath the surface. They develop the ability to sense sooner, think deeper, and respond wiser.
Here's what you'll gain from this episode:
The Leadership Jumpstart: Why intuition gives great leaders an unfair advantage before anyone else has even started moving.
Leaders Are Readers: The eight things great leaders read that most people walk right past, and why developing this skill is the most practical way to sharpen your intuition starting today.
You're Already Intuitive: You are already highly intuitive in one area of your life, you'll learn how to find it and lead from it.
Sense Sooner. Think Deeper. Respond Wiser: How to apply the Law of Intuition in real time, and five specific practices to start developing your discernment this week.
What to Do If This Isn't Your Strength: Maxwell's honest answer for leaders who struggle with intuition, and the two practical steps he gives to develop it even if it doesn't come naturally.
Season 2 is here and the laws only go deeper from here. If you haven't grabbed the free 21-page workbook yet, click the link below. It's the only way to track your progress law by law and get your questions in front of John and me for the upcoming live Q&A sessions.
🗓️ New law dropping every Thursday so make sure you're subscribed so you never miss one. Click HERE to Subscribe to my email list to MAXOUT your life (all value, no fluff)
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- What If Becoming Financially Free Is Simpler Than You've Been Told?
I have been waiting for this conversation for a long time because David Bach is one of the people who fundamentally changed the way I think about money. Years ago, I read The Automatic Millionaire, and I can honestly tell you that the principles in this conversation have had a direct impact on my own financial life. In a world where everyone is chasing the next hot investment, David brings us back to something much more powerful: timeless principles that actually work. If you've ever felt like financial freedom is out of reach, this episode will show you that wealth is built through systems, not luck.
David breaks down why there are now more millionaires than ever before and why the next decade could create even more wealth than we've ever seen. But he also explains why so many people are still falling behind. We dive into the simple concept of paying yourself first, why automation beats willpower every single time, and how even small daily decisions can turn into millions of dollars over time. We also talk about the hidden cost of subscriptions, lifestyle inflation, and why so many people are unknowingly working for everyone else before they ever pay themselves.
One of my favorite parts of this conversation is our discussion about financial freedom versus simply looking wealthy. David shares the story that completely changed his life, when he met an ordinary couple who retired in their early fifties with complete financial independence by following a simple system. We also tackle one of the biggest debates happening today around home ownership, debt, retirement investing, and why so many young people are being given advice that could cost them decades of wealth creation. If you've been wondering whether it's too late to start, David has an incredibly encouraging message that proves today is always the right day to begin.
This conversation is not about getting rich overnight. It is about building real freedom. Freedom to make choices. Freedom to spend time with your family. Freedom to retire when you want instead of when you have to. Whether you're twenty-five or fifty-five, these principles can change your financial future if you're willing to take action. Sometimes the biggest breakthroughs don't come from making more money. They come from making one better decision and repeating it consistently for years.
Key Takeaways:
Why paying yourself first is the foundation of lasting wealth
How automation removes emotion and makes investing effortless
The surprising amount of wealth hidden inside small daily spending habits
Why financial freedom is far more valuable than simply appearing wealthy
The truth about home ownership and why it remains one of the greatest wealth-building tools available
Why it is never too late to start building wealth, no matter your age
How small, consistent actions compounded over time create extraordinary financial results
If you've ever felt overwhelmed by money, confused about investing, or wondered if it's too late to change your financial future, this conversation will give you a simple roadmap you can start following today. Your future self will thank you for making the decision to begin.
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- What if fear isn't the sign you're on the wrong path, but the proof you're finally on the right one?
In this mashup episode, I want to challenge the way you think about fear, doubt, rejection, and uncertainty. Too many people believe those feelings mean it's time to quit, slow down, or play it safe. I believe the exact opposite. If you've decided to pursue an extraordinary life, you have chosen the road less traveled, and that road comes with obstacles most people will never understand. The question isn't whether fear will show up. The question is whether you'll keep moving anyway. Dean Graziosi and I dive into what it really takes to embrace bigger opportunities, trust yourself, and keep growing when everyone else would turn around.
I share why the journey to success is rarely glamorous. It's lonely. It's uncomfortable. It's filled with rejection, setbacks, and moments where you'll wonder if you're making the right decision. But those moments are not signs to quit. They are signs that you're becoming someone different. Dean and I talk about why thinking bigger changes everything, how chasing meaningful challenges transforms your confidence, and why the greatest opportunities often exist on the other side of uncertainty. The bigger the mission, the more you'll be stretched into becoming the person capable of achieving it.
One of my favorite parts of this conversation is our discussion about fulfillment. So many people spend their lives chasing success only to realize they still feel empty. Real fulfillment comes when you stop trying to become someone else and start expressing the person you were created to be. Whether it's serving others, sharing your gifts, building your business, or creating something meaningful, your greatest satisfaction will always come from living authentically and making an impact. That is where confidence grows and purpose becomes real.
I truly believe you were born to do something extraordinary with your life. The fear you feel today doesn't disqualify you. It qualifies you. Every challenge, every difficult decision, and every uncomfortable moment is preparing you for a version of yourself that you cannot become by staying where it's safe. Don't let the road everyone else is traveling distract you from the one you were called to take. Your breakthrough is often waiting just beyond the place where most people decide to quit.
Key Takeaways:
• Why fear is often the strongest evidence that you're moving toward your purpose
• How choosing the road less traveled separates extraordinary lives from ordinary ones
• Dean Graziosi's mindset for thinking bigger and embracing opportunities that stretch your potential
• Why playing the biggest game often creates the greatest personal growth
• The connection between authentic self expression and lasting fulfillment
• How to stop looking for approval and start trusting your own path
• Why rejection, setbacks, and uncertainty are part of every meaningful journey
• How to keep moving forward even when you cannot yet see the destination
Your dreams were never meant to be easy. They were meant to transform you. Keep walking the road less traveled, keep betting on yourself, and remember that every step through fear is a step closer to becoming the person you were created to be.
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- 📥 CLICK HERE to Download the free Leadership Workbook and submit your question for our Q&A with John and me.
Season 1 of the 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership has been the most downloaded series in the history of this show. And the questions you have been sending in have been just as good as anything John and I have covered together.
This one is just me speaking directly to you.
You all submitted thousands of questions through the workbook, and I sat down to go through the ones that kept coming up over and over again like:
How to build real confidence when you don't feel qualified
How to walk into a broken culture without making it worse
What the most important law is in the age of AI
How to balance results with actually investing in your people
What I would go back and tell my 27-year-old self if I could
That last one is the one I want you to pay close attention to. Because I made mistakes as a young leader that cost me relationships, cost me trust, and cost me time I will never get back. I talk about them honestly in this episode because I think you learning from my mistakes means you might not have to make your own.
These are the questions I wish someone had sat down and answered for me when I was coming up. Nobody did. So I am doing it for you now. Go watch this episode. And when you are done, send it to somebody who needs it.
Season 2 starts next week. We are going into Laws 8 through 14 with John Maxwell and I promise you it goes even deeper than Season 1. If you thought the first seven laws were good, you have not seen anything yet. Make sure you are subscribed and make sure you have the workbook so you can follow along and submit your questions as we go.
Maxout
🗓️ New law dropping every Thursday so make sure you're subscribed so you never miss one. Click HERE to Subscribe to my email list to MAXOUT your life (all value, no fluff)
Thank you for listening —Please Share it and get the word out!
👉 SUBSCRIBE TO ED'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL NOW 👈
→ → → CONNECT WITH ED MYLETT ON SOCIAL MEDIA: ← ← ←
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- He named his AI, "Skippy". He gave it access to his iMessages, his emails, every conversation he has. And he says it's the smartest thing he's ever done.
Every time Peter Diamandis comes on this show, downloads go through the roof. There's a reason for that. He doesn't just talk about the future. He's building it.
Peter brings something to this conversation that almost no one else on earth can: a front-row seat to where the world is actually going, backed by 28 companies, decades of relationships with Elon Musk, Larry Page, Eric Schmidt, and the architects of AI, and the kind of credibility that only comes from being right about the future over and over again.
In this conversation, Peter lays out his clearest vision yet of the next decade: ambient AI that knows your schedule before you do, a billion humanoid robots on the streets within ten years, the reversal of aging becoming a clinical reality, and the democratization of health care that will save more lives than any drug ever has.
He also doesn't soften the turbulence that comes first, a 2-to-8-year window of real social and economic disruption that most people are completely unprepared for. I push him on the things people are afraid to ask: whether privacy is actually already gone, whether a solopreneur with AI can become a billionaire, and what the difference is between passion and purpose.
Here's what you'll gain from this episode:
•The 6-Year Storm: Peter's honest prediction for the turbulence ahead, who gets hit hardest, and the one mindset shift that determines whether you come out the other side as a creator or a consumer.
•Aging Is About to Become Optional: What longevity escape velocity actually means and how AI could double the human lifespan within ten years.
•Passion vs. Purpose: The distinction between passion & purpose, and why getting this wrong is the most expensive mistake a person can make right now.
•Privacy Is Already Gone: Peter's most controversial take, why he named his own AI "Skippy" and gave it access to everything, and why the trade-off is about to become the most obvious decision most people have ever made.
•The Terminator Future vs. the Star Trek Future: How Hollywood has been programming us for the wrong outcomes with AI, and negatively impacting the future of civilization
Stop what you are doing and go watch this episode right now. This is one of those conversations that changes how you see the world.
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The Ed Mylett Show showcases the greatest peak-performers across all industries in one place, sharing their journey, knowledge and thought leadership. With Ed Mylett and featured guests in almost every industry including business, health, collegiate and professional sports, politics, entrepreneurship, science, and entertainment, you'll find motivation, inspiration and practical steps to help you become the best version of you!
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