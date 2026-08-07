Even if it's annoying in the moment, a picture will shape the memories later See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Ruby Ryba, author of How to Stop Scrolling, shares how to spend less time on your phone See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Squeeze a little adventure into a trip you're going to take anyway See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Before Breakfast

About Before Breakfast

About Before Breakfast

In each bite-sized, daily episode of Before Breakfast, host Laura Vanderkam shares a time management strategy or an answer to a listener’s schedule question. How can listeners make the most of their time, both at work and at home? The mission is to give listeners practical tools to feel less busy and get more done.