And That's What You REALLY Missed

Podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed
 Calling all Gleeks! We're baaaaack…again. Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) are heading back to William McKinley High School to rewatch all 6 seasons of Glee!
TV & Film
Available Episodes

  • We Missed a LOT (w/ Josh Sussman)
    Josh (aka JacobBen Israel!) joins Kevin and Jenna and boy does he have a lot to share. Despite Glee being one of the best things in his life, it also had its tumultuous times.  From cyberbullying, to the reason his time on the show was cut short, to being naked in front of Jane Lynch…Josh shares stories he’s never told anyone before!  Plus, details on a mystery love note he received from a cast member…but was it really from that person?! Kevin and Jenna are on the case!  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    50:12
  • Stamos and Spears (“Britney/Brittany” S2 E2)
    Britney Spears and John Stamos in the same episode! While there was a lot to be thankful for…there was also a lot of stuff we didn’t know about too! Find out what was “really off” behind the scenes with Britney. How the entire cast of Full House made for a…full house. And, guess who had their hands full with a real snake on set.  Kevin and Jenna are split on the feels these memories bring back. But just who falls where?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    46:11
  • Striking a Chord (w/ Chord Overstreet)
    It’s everything you ever wanted to know about Sam and Chord stripped down and in the flesh! The truth about the original plan for Sam and why it never happened, the crazy storylines that led to his departure and the real reason why Chord’s music never saw the light of day.  When you hear what you’re about to hear, you'll feel like you’re watching the show for the first time…again.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    34:11
  • Rough Re-Entry (“Audition” S2 E1)
    The anticipation for Season 2 was immense…but so was the drama behind the scenes of it.  Find out what still leaves a pit in their stomach from the season 2 premiere, details from their European Summer vacation and a conspiracy theory that infers the drama was coming from inside the house!  Plus, wait until you hear the details about Chord’s original planned role on the show! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    43:02
  • Season 1 We’ll Never Be Over-View
    Season 1…nearly 100 songs, 22 episodes and a year and a half to film. The rewatch is in the books and now it’s time to look back and compare favorites. Top episodes, top songs and top moments! You the listener wrote in and now Kevin and Jenna share your thoughts and…their thoughts…on your thoughts…which really got us to thinking. (Spoiler: The input gets a little harsh at times!)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    26:11

About And That's What You REALLY Missed

 Calling all Gleeks! We’re baaaaack…again.

 

Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) are heading back to William McKinley High School to rewatch all 6 seasons of Glee!

 

We’re taking you all the way from McKinley High to New York City, from the choir room to Nationals, and from the Super Bowl to a world tour!

 

We’ll look back on your favorite moments and never before heard stories with a slew of guests including cast, crew, celebrities and you, the fans!

 

So warm up those vocal chords and tune those ears, because it’s all coming out on And That’s What you REALLY Missed, an iHeartRadio Podcast.  

