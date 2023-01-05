About And That's What You REALLY Missed

Calling all Gleeks! We’re baaaaack…again.

Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) are heading back to William McKinley High School to rewatch all 6 seasons of Glee!

We’re taking you all the way from McKinley High to New York City, from the choir room to Nationals, and from the Super Bowl to a world tour!

We’ll look back on your favorite moments and never before heard stories with a slew of guests including cast, crew, celebrities and you, the fans!

So warm up those vocal chords and tune those ears, because it’s all coming out on And That’s What you REALLY Missed, an iHeartRadio Podcast.