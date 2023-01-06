Love Island The Morning After is BACK for 2023 with our brand new hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson!Join Indiyah and Sam the morning after the night before,... More
Available Episodes
5 of 293
Are we team Zatherine?
Whilst George has been levitating, Zachariah has been grafting - and it’s left a bunch of the Islander’s reeling…So we’ve had to call in the big guns; Morning After regular Luke Kempner joins Sam and Indiyah to break down the fallout from Storm Zachariah and the secrets spilled from the first challenge of the series.Plus we discuss who should pay on a first date, if it’s ever okay to look through your partner’s phone and why Dami can last forty minutes and Sam only two….Love Island: The Morning After is produced by Amy Elizabeth and Flossie Barratt for Lifted Entertainment.
6/7/2023
26:00
The butterflies are butterflying
We’d met our Islanders but now we’ve seen them enter the villa AND know who’s coupled up with who… The first episode of our latest Love Island season saw snogging, connections, orgasms and even a bombshell, phew! What do our hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack make of our new couples? Have we found our winning duo? Comedian Kae Kurd drops by to give his thoughts but the big questions are; does Tyrique really remember Ella and who will Zacharaiah make a move on?
6/6/2023
22:24
Meet the Islanders of Summer 2023
Have you seen all the Islanders? They're in our official app and all over our socials!Our podcast hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polak certainly have, with varying opinions.... Who do we reckon will couple up? Who's the ultimate girls girl? Who are our fave's? Find out here and PREPARE TO BE OBSESSED!
6/1/2023
26:20
Summer Starts Here
Ready for a summer of fun, friendship, flirting and maybe even true love? Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack are back with 'Love Isand: The Morning After' your daily dose of drama as Love Island returns on 5th June. The morning after each ITV2 epiosde, we'll be debating the pool side action with hot guests plus hear exclusive interviews with each Islander the moment they slow walk out of that villa door! Subscribe now and a fresh epiosde will drop into your inbox every morning.
5/30/2023
1:08
Kai and Sanam take the crown! With all of our finalists!
After eight weeks of love and heartbreak, we finally have our winners! Kai & Sanam chat to Sam & Indiyah in South Africa about taking the crown, their history lessons in bed and the first thing they’re going to spend the £50,000 on. We also hear from Ron & Lana, Tom & Samie and Shaq & Tanya about their time in the villa and what’s next for them all. And as it’s the last episode of the series, Sam and Indiyah look back at their predictions from the first podcast, reflect on what a rollercoaster the past two months have been, and they get in their feels as they discuss their new-found friendship. Love Island: The Morning After is produced by Listen.
Love Island The Morning After is BACK for 2023 with our brand new hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson!
Join Indiyah and Sam the morning after the night before, every Monday to Saturday on the only official Love Island podcast. We’ve got all the tea and will be chatting to some of your favourite celebs, as well as our dumped Islanders fresh from the Island, about the latest Villa action.
Crack on with the conversation on @LoveIsland, #LoveIsland, #LoveIslandPodcast!