Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
563 episodes
- It’s time for one last Debrief for the summer, and we’ve got a MASSIVE episode for you chatting to ALL your Love Island finalists. We’ve even pulled Maya Jama in for a chat.
Julia and Lorenzo might be our Love Island winners, but we’re not letting them get out of the Villa without asking all the questions you at home want to know. Mainly, why won’t Lorenzo pronounce Julia’s name properly!
Plus Jasmine and Kavan, Angie & Simba and Tommy and Yasmin spill the tea on Aidan’s involvement, Simba’s obsession with pillow talk, and Tommy’s two week timeline.
LINKS & MENTIONS
Follow @LoveIsland
Watch Love Island on ITVX
FOLLOW & REVIEW
Follow The Debrief on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
If you loved the episode, leave us a 5 ⭐ review.
Love Island: The Debrief is a Lifted Entertainment production.
- Well, if this was all a plan to get to the final it didn’t work, but at least Priya and Aidan are leaving as pals.
But as we reach closer to the end, fractions are starting to develop in the villa as we look at the bandwagon accusations getting thrown around, and ask the question if it’s possible to not have the same opinion as your pal and still be friends. Answer: obviously yes!
Plus, can someone please find out, did Tommy dump his girlfriend before OR after he got the call to be on the show.
With one more Debrief to go, there’s not long to find out.
LINKS & MENTIONS
Follow @LoveIsland
Watch Love Island on ITVX
FOLLOW & REVIEW
Follow The Debrief on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
If you loved the episode, leave us a 5 ⭐ review.
Love Island: The Debrief is a Lifted Entertainment production.
- In the thirteen series of Love Island, has there even been more accusations of game playing? If only there was a superfan in the Villa we could ask?
Just when we thought it was all happy islanders, Julia and Priya are clapping back at each other yet again, in an argument that left us confused, and shouting ‘DEJA VU’ at the telly.
Plus, someone call Christopher Nolan because it’s pod-ception, as we Debrief about that podcast, on this podcast.
LINKS & MENTIONS
Follow @LoveIsland
Watch Love Island on ITVX
FOLLOW & REVIEW
Follow The Debrief on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
If you loved the episode, leave us a 5 ⭐ review.
Love Island: The Debrief is a Lifted Entertainment production.
- Sometimes the right guest comes along at the right time, and having Elicia on the pod after tonight’s ep is DEFINITELY the right time.
Fresh from a shift on the trains (JOKE), Elicia is here to tell her side of the story, what she thinks about Priya calling her ‘jealous’ and ‘bitter’ and why it was nice to see Aidan FINALLY stick up for her.
But the grafties drama wasn’t all reserved for Elicia, Julia just can’t help getting involved can she. Although did she channel her anger in the right direction, or should she be more careful in the future?
LINKS & MENTIONS
Follow @LoveIsland
Watch Love Island on ITVX
FOLLOW & REVIEW
Follow The Debrief on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
If you loved the episode, leave us a 5 ⭐ review.
Love Island: The Debrief is a Lifted Entertainment production.
- Martha and Jordon (aka Aidan AND Priya’s exes) are in the studio to give us their insider views on the Villa’s newest relationship, and whether or not Praidan will be able to cling on to the final they’ve talked about so much.
Plus, Jordon tell us he doesn’t remember arranging the plan with Jas, Martha discusses her meal ticket out of Casa, and we hear all about some backstage flirting at Aftersun that might see this Friendship couple get back together?!
LINKS & MENTIONS
Follow @LoveIsland
Watch Love Island on ITVX
FOLLOW & REVIEW
Follow The Debrief on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
If you loved the episode, leave us a 5 ⭐ review.
Love Island: The Debrief is a Lifted Entertainment production.
More After Shows podcasts
- The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the DragonAfter Shows, TV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- How We Made Your MotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Daily Dose of DanaAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle SeahawksAfter Shows, Football, Sports, TV & Film
- Reality Gays with Mattie and PoodleAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Reality Life with Kate CaseyAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, True Crime
- Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!After Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
Trending After Shows podcasts
About Love Island: The Debrief
Love Island fans, welcome to The Debrief. Shakira Khan, Toni Laites, & Yasmin Pettet bring Villa gossip, hot takes, dumped Islander interviews and chaotic group chat energy, every day. Love Island & Love Island: The Debrief is produced by Lifted Entertainment.Podcast website
Listen to Love Island: The Debrief, The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Love Island: The Debrief
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.