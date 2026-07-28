Well, if this was all a plan to get to the final it didn’t work, but at least Priya and Aidan are leaving as pals.

But as we reach closer to the end, fractions are starting to develop in the villa as we look at the bandwagon accusations getting thrown around, and ask the question if it’s possible to not have the same opinion as your pal and still be friends. Answer: obviously yes!

Plus, can someone please find out, did Tommy dump his girlfriend before OR after he got the call to be on the show.

With one more Debrief to go, there’s not long to find out.

LINKS & MENTIONS

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Love Island: The Debrief is a Lifted Entertainment production.