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173 episodes
- Brittany is joined by her best friend of more than 30 years, Cara Tabor Bauley, for one of her most personal episodes yet. After an emotional week of interviews and headlines, Brittany opens up about finally sharing her truth before Cara helps set the record straight on the rumors surrounding how Brittany really met Jax. Then the lifelong friends take a trip down memory lane, sharing hilarious childhood stories, growing up in Kentucky, behind-the-scenes moments from Vanderpump Rules, and the memories that have kept their friendship strong through every chapter of life.
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- Tom Schwartz is back on When Reality Hits! Brittany and Tom catch up after heading to Sacramento for Bravo Night at the ballpark, share behind-the-scenes stories from filming The Valley, and react to the internet's latest headlines—including Tom's viral paparazzi photos and Brittany's much-talked-about reunion look. Plus, they play a few rapid-fire games that lead to a shocking revelation after Brittany receives an unexpected DM about her ex.
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- This week, Brittany sits down with viral comedian and bestselling author Laura Clery to talk about everything behind the laughs. Laura shares the inspiration behind her new book, the realities of addiction and divorce, finding herself again after heartbreak, and why motherhood changed everything. Plus, the two connect over raising kids on the autism spectrum, navigating public scrutiny, and using comedy to survive life's biggest challenges.
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- This week, Brittany's bestie Zack Wickham is back! The two catch up on everything from pop culture and celebrity headlines to embarrassing moments, social anxiety, and growing up in Kentucky. They also play a few hilarious games, including Brittany putting Zack's Southern knowledge to the test with some iconic country sayings. If you need a laugh, this episode is for you.
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- This week, Brittany is joined by Olivia Flowers for an honest conversation about life after Southern Charm, her new YouTube series Off Season, and the biggest lessons she's learned during this new chapter. Olivia opens up about the difficult decision to call off her wedding just weeks before the ceremony, why she and her fiancé are still together, and how the experience ultimately strengthened their relationship. Plus, they share behind-the-scenes reality TV stories, discuss life in the public eye, body image, finding your own timeline, and why embracing change can lead to your happiest chapter yet.
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About When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright
What happens when the cameras stop rolling for Brittany Cartwright on The Valley? TRUE Reality hits! Brittany takes you inside her crazy life as she explores motherhood, friendship, relationships, dating, and reality TV. Nothing is off-limits in this candid look at her real life with tons of fun, lots of laughs, honest opinions, and plenty of special guests!Podcast website
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