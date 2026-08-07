Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureWhen Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

PodcastOne
Society & CultureTV & Film
When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright
Latest episode

173 episodes

  • When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

    The Friend Who Was There From Day One

    08/07/2026 | 47 mins.
    Brittany is joined by her best friend of more than 30 years, Cara Tabor Bauley, for one of her most personal episodes yet. After an emotional week of interviews and headlines, Brittany opens up about finally sharing her truth before Cara helps set the record straight on the rumors surrounding how Brittany really met Jax. Then the lifelong friends take a trip down memory lane, sharing hilarious childhood stories, growing up in Kentucky, behind-the-scenes moments from Vanderpump Rules, and the memories that have kept their friendship strong through every chapter of life.

    Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!
    Honeylove: Save 20% Off Honeylove by going to honeylove.com/REALITYHITS! #honeylovepod
    K12: See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at K12.com/brittany
    Fabletics: Go to Fabletics.com/whenrealityhits for 70 to 80% off everything as a new VIP. Take a quick style quiz and be sure to select
    Progressive: Quote your car insurance at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive
    Apartments.com: Discover Your New Home at apartments.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

    Tom Schwartz Breaks Down Those Viral Photos & Brittany's Reunion Backlash

    07/31/2026 | 51 mins.
    Tom Schwartz is back on When Reality Hits! Brittany and Tom catch up after heading to Sacramento for Bravo Night at the ballpark, share behind-the-scenes stories from filming The Valley, and react to the internet's latest headlines—including Tom's viral paparazzi photos and Brittany's much-talked-about reunion look. Plus, they play a few rapid-fire games that lead to a shocking revelation after Brittany receives an unexpected DM about her ex.

    Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!
    ZBioitics: Go to zbiotics.com/REALITY and use REALITY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

    Our Pickers Are Broken: Laura Clery on Divorce, Recovery & Starting Over

    07/24/2026 | 59 mins.
    This week, Brittany sits down with viral comedian and bestselling author Laura Clery to talk about everything behind the laughs. Laura shares the inspiration behind her new book, the realities of addiction and divorce, finding herself again after heartbreak, and why motherhood changed everything. Plus, the two connect over raising kids on the autism spectrum, navigating public scrutiny, and using comedy to survive life's biggest challenges.

    Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!
    K12: See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at K12.com/brittany
    Tempo: For a limited time, Tempo is offering my listeners SIXTY PERCENT OFF your first box! Go to TempoMeals.com/REALITYHITS
    Apartments.com: Discover Your New Home at apartments.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

    Bless Your Heart! Brittany Puts Zack to the Test

    07/17/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week, Brittany's bestie Zack Wickham is back! The two catch up on everything from pop culture and celebrity headlines to embarrassing moments, social anxiety, and growing up in Kentucky. They also play a few hilarious games, including Brittany putting Zack's Southern knowledge to the test with some iconic country sayings. If you need a laugh, this episode is for you.

    Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!
    Article: Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit ARTICLE.COM/REALITYHITS and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout
    ASPCA: To explore coverage, visit aspcapetinsurance.com/REALITYHITS. The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. For terms and conditions visit: aspcapetinsurance.com/more-info/state-documents-and-sample-policies/.
    Apartments.com: Discover Your New Home at apartments.com
    Fabletics: Go to Fabletics.com/whenrealityhits for 70 to 80% off everything as a new VIP. Take a quick style quiz and be sure to select
    CashApp: Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/lda6typ7 #CashAppPod
    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement, for the Sutton debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-sutton and for the Bancorp debit flex card at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/debit-flex-card-agreement-bancorp. Savings and Offers provided by Cash App, a Block Inc. brand. Offers may not be affiliated with third party merchants.
    Parents and legal guardians can open a managed account for kids 6-12.
    Cash App will pass through a portion of the interest paid on your savings balance held in an account for the benefit of Cash App customers at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To earn interest on your Cash App savings balance, you need to have sponsor approval. Exceptions may apply. Savings yield rate is subject to change. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

    Olivia Flowers on Calling Off Her Wedding & Life After Southern Charm

    07/10/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    This week, Brittany is joined by Olivia Flowers for an honest conversation about life after Southern Charm, her new YouTube series Off Season, and the biggest lessons she's learned during this new chapter. Olivia opens up about the difficult decision to call off her wedding just weeks before the ceremony, why she and her fiancé are still together, and how the experience ultimately strengthened their relationship. Plus, they share behind-the-scenes reality TV stories, discuss life in the public eye, body image, finding your own timeline, and why embracing change can lead to your happiest chapter yet.

    Please support the show by checking out our sponsors!
    ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/REALITY and use REALITY at checkout for 15% off any first time orders of ZBiotics probiotics.
    K12: See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at K12.com/brittany
    Quince: Go to Quince.com/realityhits for free shipping on your order and 365 day returns.
    Discover Your New Home at apartments.com

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Society & Culture podcasts
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
About When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright
What happens when the cameras stop rolling for Brittany Cartwright on The Valley? TRUE Reality hits! Brittany takes you inside her crazy life as she explores motherhood, friendship, relationships, dating, and reality TV. Nothing is off-limits in this candid look at her real life with tons of fun, lots of laughs, honest opinions, and plenty of special guests!
Podcast website
Society & CultureTV & Film

Listen to When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright, Criminal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 2:02:28 PM
A company fromMADSACK