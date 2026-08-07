This week, Brittany's bestie Zack Wickham is back! The two catch up on everything from pop culture and celebrity headlines to embarrassing moments, social anxiety, and growing up in Kentucky. They also play a few hilarious games, including Brittany putting Zack's Southern knowledge to the test with some iconic country sayings. If you need a laugh, this episode is for you.



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