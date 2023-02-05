What happened when the cameras stopped rolling for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules? TRUE Reality hit! Jax and Brittany take you inside th... More
WHERE IS MY MONEY?!
Jax & Brittany react to the latest episode of VANDERPUMP RULES and Tom Sandoval's sperm count, Brittany shares her big Vegas weekend plans and gives her vote for the sexiest Disney character, Jax talks about MIAMI GIRL, the best thing to do when you bring a crying baby on an airplane... and his latest beef with Randall Emmett!!!
5/2/2023
59:45
Airports, Karaoke, & The Very First TROLL OF THE WEEK!
Jax & Brittany dig into Tom Sandoval's recent appearance on Howie Mandell's podcast, the time Tom punched Jax in season two, why airport passengers are WILD these days, how good Jax is at changing diapers, why karaoke is a questionable L.A. date night, their recent appearance on THE LADYGANG, whether Jax colors his mustache, why Jax loves Canada... and a new segment called TROLL OF THE WEEK!!!
4/25/2023
54:34
Who Runs The House??
Jax & Brittany finally get to share about their new Peacock feature series WATCH WITH, as well as other shows in their queue, Jax's take on romance, if its easier to travel with Jax or Cruz, whether or not Tom Schwartz is mad at Jax, what to do in the early months of parenthood... and the time Jax sprayed himself silver for a music video!!!
4/18/2023
53:48
TWO Infinity And Beyond!
CRUZ IS TWO! And Jax & Brittany spared no expense on his birthday! They share how many people crashed the party (including their VANDERPUMP friends), their thoughts on the COACHELLA lineup, Brittany's first encounter with Lisa Vanderpump, edited scenes from their time on reality TV, their recent bout with the stomach flu, their reaction to Tom Schwartz on Watch What Happens Live... AND Jax responds to public comments from SCHEANA & LALA!!!
4/11/2023
45:39
Marriage Is Not Easy!
Are Jax and Ariana friends again?? Jax & Brittany chat about their date night at the iHeartRadio awards, getting ready for Cruz's 2nd birthday, how Jax ALMOST missed out on Vanderpump Rules, the time Jax & Brittany had a STALKER in their house, why bickering isn't necessarily a bad thing in a relationship, and the drama surrounding Scheanna's restraining order!
