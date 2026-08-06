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Behind the Bastards

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HistoryNews
Behind the Bastards
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1165 episodes

  • Behind the Bastards

    Part Two: The Origins of Terror in Palestine

    08/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    After World War One, the British Mandate takes over in Palestine- and shit really starts to hit the fan, leading to a series of riots, pogroms, assassinations and the dissolution of the communities that has existed in harmony for generations.
    Sources:
    https://www.jpost.com/blogs/my-nation-lives/this-week-in-israeli-history-operation-moses-raful-eitan-and-the-patria-disaster-435421
    https://www.972mag.com/the-first-political-murder-in-jewish-palestine-lessons-of-intolerance/
    https://archive.is/Rdwny#selection-1141.0-1141.321
    https://www.palestine-studies.org/en/node/1654849
    https://rense.com/general76/zan.htm
    https://academic.oup.com/edited-volume/40692
    https://anumuseum.org.il/blog/patria/
    https://waqarahmed.org/menachem-begin-israeli-terrorist-who-became-prime-minister-won-nobel-peace-prize
    https://research-repository.st-andrews.ac.uk/bitstream/handle/10023/24114/hoffman_2020_swi_bombingkingdavid_aam.pdf?sequence=1
    https://www.mideastjournal.org/post/jewish-arab-relations-a-deep-dive-into-the-history
    https://www.972mag.com/before-zionism-the-shared-life-of-jews-and-palestinians/
    https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/the-arabs-in-palestine
    https://palestinenexus.com/articles/conflict-palestine-bw-jews-arabs-zionism
    https://thecjn.ca/news/jews-muslims-coexisted-peacefully/
    https://encyclopedia.1914-1918-online.net/article/jabotinsky-vladimir/?format=pdf
    https://www.jstor.org/stable/41857736?seq=19wwf
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Behind the Bastards

    Part One: The Origins of Terror in Palestine

    08/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Robert sits down with Dr. Dana al-Kurd to discuss how things started going wrong in Palestine, and how terror first came to the Holy Land.
    Sources:
    https://www.jpost.com/blogs/my-nation-lives/this-week-in-israeli-history-operation-moses-raful-eitan-and-the-patria-disaster-435421
    https://www.972mag.com/the-first-political-murder-in-jewish-palestine-lessons-of-intolerance/
    https://archive.is/Rdwny#selection-1141.0-1141.321
    https://www.palestine-studies.org/en/node/1654849
    https://rense.com/general76/zan.htm
    https://academic.oup.com/edited-volume/40692
    https://anumuseum.org.il/blog/patria/
    https://waqarahmed.org/menachem-begin-israeli-terrorist-who-became-prime-minister-won-nobel-peace-prize
    https://research-repository.st-andrews.ac.uk/bitstream/handle/10023/24114/hoffman_2020_swi_bombingkingdavid_aam.pdf?sequence=1
    https://www.mideastjournal.org/post/jewish-arab-relations-a-deep-dive-into-the-history
    https://www.972mag.com/before-zionism-the-shared-life-of-jews-and-palestinians/
    https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/the-arabs-in-palestine
    https://palestinenexus.com/articles/conflict-palestine-bw-jews-arabs-zionism
    https://thecjn.ca/news/jews-muslims-coexisted-peacefully/
    https://encyclopedia.1914-1918-online.net/article/jabotinsky-vladimir/?format=pdf
    https://www.jstor.org/stable/41857736?seq=19wwf
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Behind the Bastards

    It Could Happen Here Weekly 243

    08/01/2026 | 3h 10 mins.
    All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.
    Lebanon's Agreement with Israel
    Ukraine Update: Political Chaos, Drone War, Crimes & More (ft. Romeo Kokriataski)
    Why is DHS Buying Private Prisons
    Why DSA Keeps Winning
    Executive Disorder: Asylum Seekers Forced to Meet with Iranian Officials, Ken Paxton, Activist Charged for GrapheneOS Phone Wipe
    You can now listen to all Cool Zone Media shows, 100% ad-free through the Cooler Zone Media subscription, available exclusively on Apple Podcasts. So, open your Apple Podcasts app, search for “Cooler Zone Media” and subscribe today!
    http://apple.co/coolerzone
    Sources/Links:
    Lebanon's Agreement with Israel
    https://www.972mag.com/lebanon-israel-trap-withdrawal-sovereignty/
    https://thefirethesetimes.com
    https://hauntologies.net
    https://eliaayoub.com
    Ukraine Update: Political Chaos, Drone War, Crimes & More (ft. Romeo Kokriataski)
    https://english.nv.ua
    https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-ukraine-without-hype-127616838/
    Why is DHS Buying Private Prisons
    https://calmatters.org/justice/2026/07/corecivic-sells-ice-detention-centers/
    Why DSA Keeps Winning
    https://socialists.nyc/
    https://www.dsausa.org/
    https://podcasts.apple.com/ru/podcast/the-dsa-red-scare/id1449762156?i=1000777008325
    Executive Disorder: Asylum Seekers Forced to Meet with Iranian Officials, Ken Paxton, Activist Charged for GrapheneOS Phone Wipe
    https://www.givesendgo.com/letsamgo
    https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/07/fourth-circuit-says-border-agents-can-search-your-phone-hand-no-suspicion-required
    https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/us-citizenship-and-immigration-services-rescinds-2022-public-charge-regulation
    https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2025-20278/public-charge-ground-of-inadmissibility
    https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-1999-05-26/pdf/99-13202.pdf
    https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220.9.3_1.pdf
    https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220.9.4.pdf
    https://www.reuters.com/world/china/iran-get-chinese-shoulder-launched-missile-systems-weeks-sources-say-2026-07-29/
    https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2082260118930956482
    https://www.texastribune.org/2026/07/28/texas-senate-poll-james-talarico-ken-paxton-july-2026/
    https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/ken-paxton-has-survived-years-of-scandals-can-james-talarico-change-that
    https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/ken-paxton-has-survived-years-of-scandals-can-james-talarico-change-that
    https://www.texastribune.org/2026/05/19/ken-paxton-waco-plea-deal-child-sex-abuse-texas-attorney-general/
    https://www.kwbu.org/news/2026-05-15/lawmakers-call-for-legal-reforms-response-to-adam-hoffman-case?_amp=true
    https://www.kwtx.com/2025/06/11/wife-waco-attorney-adam-hoffman-disputes-allegations-sexual-abuse-made-by-local-boy/
    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/27/technology/meta-data-center-louisiana.html
    https://www.theguardian.com/education/2026/jul/28/school-shootings-pepper-spray-drones
    https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/8800
    https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/119/hr8800/text#H6C56E3050B5F4792AEBB0DF665B1D5D9
    https://breakthroughnews.org/2026/07/22/breakthrough-news-is-under-attack/
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34Bg1RJk3_8
    https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Cuba-Report.pdf
    https://peoplesforum.org/blog_post/trump-allies-in-congress-subpoena-the-peoples-forum-help-us-fight-back/
    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/23/business/media/new-york-times-subpoenas-withdraw.html
    https://www.chandralaw.com/files/assets/2026-05-27def.morenosmotforexpeditedreliefunderupepa.pdf
    https://www.chandralaw.com/files/assets/2026-06-04def.morenossecondsupplementtohermot.forexpeditedrelief.pdf
    https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/10/politics/video/max-miller-abuse-allegations-emily-moreno-digvid-invs
    https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2026/07/14/ohio-congressman-max-miller-is-being-sued-amid-domestic-violence-allegations/
    https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/07/assault-misogyny-verbal-threats-records-detail-new-allegations-against-rep-max-miller-bernie-moreno/
    https://x.com/GrapheneOS/status/2082212225364746306
    https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/71998357/1/united-states-v-tunick/
    https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.351976/gov.uscourts.gand.351976.21.0.pdf
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/23/cop-city-protester-phone

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Behind the Bastards

    Part Two: Rebecca Felton: The First Female Senator (was also a pro-lynching activist)

    07/30/2026 | 42 mins.
    After the Civil War takes everything from her, Rebecca blames her woes on rich white planters, which weirdly causes her to become a pro-lynching activist.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Behind the Bastards

    Part One: Rebecca Felton: The First Female Senator (was also a pro-lynching activist)

    07/28/2026 | 54 mins.
    Rebecca Felton was a major suffragette and the first female senator. She was also, at different points, a slave owner and professional racist who became America's #1 pro-lynching advocate.
    (2 Part Series)
    Sources:
    https://www.senate.gov/senators/FeaturedBios/Featured_Bio_Felton.htm
    https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-nations-first-woman-senator-was-a-virulent-white-supremacist-180981150/
    https://archive.is/PpZnj#selection-1919.0-1923.192
    https://journals.openedition.org/ejas/10695
    https://exhibits.lib.unc.edu/exhibits/show/1898/item/2278
    https://www.nhcgov.com/604/Wilmington-Massacre-1898
    https://www.neh.gov/article/wilmington-1898-unsupressed-history-massacre
    https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/when-white-supremacists-overthrew-government/
    https://calendar.eji.org/racial-injustice/apr/27
    https://evhsonline.org/native-american
    https://archive.org/details/countrylifeingeo0000felt/page/95/mode/1up?q=slaves+caring+for+a+considerable+number+of+slaves
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/0674061853?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Behind the Bastards
There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eternally fascinating. Behind the Bastards dives in past the Cliffs Notes of the worst humans in history and exposes the bizarre realities of their lives. Listeners will learn about the young adult novels that helped Hitler form his monstrous ideology, the founder of Blackwater’s insane quest to build his own Air Force, the bizarre lives of the sons and daughters of dictators and Saddam Hussein’s side career as a trashy romance novelist.
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