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1165 episodes
- After World War One, the British Mandate takes over in Palestine- and shit really starts to hit the fan, leading to a series of riots, pogroms, assassinations and the dissolution of the communities that has existed in harmony for generations.
Sources:
https://www.jpost.com/blogs/my-nation-lives/this-week-in-israeli-history-operation-moses-raful-eitan-and-the-patria-disaster-435421
https://www.972mag.com/the-first-political-murder-in-jewish-palestine-lessons-of-intolerance/
https://archive.is/Rdwny#selection-1141.0-1141.321
https://www.palestine-studies.org/en/node/1654849
https://rense.com/general76/zan.htm
https://academic.oup.com/edited-volume/40692
https://anumuseum.org.il/blog/patria/
https://waqarahmed.org/menachem-begin-israeli-terrorist-who-became-prime-minister-won-nobel-peace-prize
https://research-repository.st-andrews.ac.uk/bitstream/handle/10023/24114/hoffman_2020_swi_bombingkingdavid_aam.pdf?sequence=1
https://www.mideastjournal.org/post/jewish-arab-relations-a-deep-dive-into-the-history
https://www.972mag.com/before-zionism-the-shared-life-of-jews-and-palestinians/
https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/the-arabs-in-palestine
https://palestinenexus.com/articles/conflict-palestine-bw-jews-arabs-zionism
https://thecjn.ca/news/jews-muslims-coexisted-peacefully/
https://encyclopedia.1914-1918-online.net/article/jabotinsky-vladimir/?format=pdf
https://www.jstor.org/stable/41857736?seq=19wwf
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- Robert sits down with Dr. Dana al-Kurd to discuss how things started going wrong in Palestine, and how terror first came to the Holy Land.
Sources:
https://www.jpost.com/blogs/my-nation-lives/this-week-in-israeli-history-operation-moses-raful-eitan-and-the-patria-disaster-435421
https://www.972mag.com/the-first-political-murder-in-jewish-palestine-lessons-of-intolerance/
https://archive.is/Rdwny#selection-1141.0-1141.321
https://www.palestine-studies.org/en/node/1654849
https://rense.com/general76/zan.htm
https://academic.oup.com/edited-volume/40692
https://anumuseum.org.il/blog/patria/
https://waqarahmed.org/menachem-begin-israeli-terrorist-who-became-prime-minister-won-nobel-peace-prize
https://research-repository.st-andrews.ac.uk/bitstream/handle/10023/24114/hoffman_2020_swi_bombingkingdavid_aam.pdf?sequence=1
https://www.mideastjournal.org/post/jewish-arab-relations-a-deep-dive-into-the-history
https://www.972mag.com/before-zionism-the-shared-life-of-jews-and-palestinians/
https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/the-arabs-in-palestine
https://palestinenexus.com/articles/conflict-palestine-bw-jews-arabs-zionism
https://thecjn.ca/news/jews-muslims-coexisted-peacefully/
https://encyclopedia.1914-1918-online.net/article/jabotinsky-vladimir/?format=pdf
https://www.jstor.org/stable/41857736?seq=19wwf
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.
Lebanon's Agreement with Israel
Ukraine Update: Political Chaos, Drone War, Crimes & More (ft. Romeo Kokriataski)
Why is DHS Buying Private Prisons
Why DSA Keeps Winning
Executive Disorder: Asylum Seekers Forced to Meet with Iranian Officials, Ken Paxton, Activist Charged for GrapheneOS Phone Wipe
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Sources/Links:
Lebanon's Agreement with Israel
https://www.972mag.com/lebanon-israel-trap-withdrawal-sovereignty/
https://thefirethesetimes.com
https://hauntologies.net
https://eliaayoub.com
Ukraine Update: Political Chaos, Drone War, Crimes & More (ft. Romeo Kokriataski)
https://english.nv.ua
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-ukraine-without-hype-127616838/
Why is DHS Buying Private Prisons
https://calmatters.org/justice/2026/07/corecivic-sells-ice-detention-centers/
Why DSA Keeps Winning
https://socialists.nyc/
https://www.dsausa.org/
https://podcasts.apple.com/ru/podcast/the-dsa-red-scare/id1449762156?i=1000777008325
Executive Disorder: Asylum Seekers Forced to Meet with Iranian Officials, Ken Paxton, Activist Charged for GrapheneOS Phone Wipe
https://www.givesendgo.com/letsamgo
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/07/fourth-circuit-says-border-agents-can-search-your-phone-hand-no-suspicion-required
https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/us-citizenship-and-immigration-services-rescinds-2022-public-charge-regulation
https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2025-20278/public-charge-ground-of-inadmissibility
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-1999-05-26/pdf/99-13202.pdf
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220.9.3_1.pdf
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220.9.4.pdf
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/iran-get-chinese-shoulder-launched-missile-systems-weeks-sources-say-2026-07-29/
https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2082260118930956482
https://www.texastribune.org/2026/07/28/texas-senate-poll-james-talarico-ken-paxton-july-2026/
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/ken-paxton-has-survived-years-of-scandals-can-james-talarico-change-that
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/ken-paxton-has-survived-years-of-scandals-can-james-talarico-change-that
https://www.texastribune.org/2026/05/19/ken-paxton-waco-plea-deal-child-sex-abuse-texas-attorney-general/
https://www.kwbu.org/news/2026-05-15/lawmakers-call-for-legal-reforms-response-to-adam-hoffman-case?_amp=true
https://www.kwtx.com/2025/06/11/wife-waco-attorney-adam-hoffman-disputes-allegations-sexual-abuse-made-by-local-boy/
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/27/technology/meta-data-center-louisiana.html
https://www.theguardian.com/education/2026/jul/28/school-shootings-pepper-spray-drones
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/8800
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/119/hr8800/text#H6C56E3050B5F4792AEBB0DF665B1D5D9
https://breakthroughnews.org/2026/07/22/breakthrough-news-is-under-attack/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34Bg1RJk3_8
https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Cuba-Report.pdf
https://peoplesforum.org/blog_post/trump-allies-in-congress-subpoena-the-peoples-forum-help-us-fight-back/
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/23/business/media/new-york-times-subpoenas-withdraw.html
https://www.chandralaw.com/files/assets/2026-05-27def.morenosmotforexpeditedreliefunderupepa.pdf
https://www.chandralaw.com/files/assets/2026-06-04def.morenossecondsupplementtohermot.forexpeditedrelief.pdf
https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/10/politics/video/max-miller-abuse-allegations-emily-moreno-digvid-invs
https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2026/07/14/ohio-congressman-max-miller-is-being-sued-amid-domestic-violence-allegations/
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/07/assault-misogyny-verbal-threats-records-detail-new-allegations-against-rep-max-miller-bernie-moreno/
https://x.com/GrapheneOS/status/2082212225364746306
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/71998357/1/united-states-v-tunick/
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.351976/gov.uscourts.gand.351976.21.0.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/23/cop-city-protester-phone
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Part Two: Rebecca Felton: The First Female Senator (was also a pro-lynching activist)07/30/2026 | 42 mins.After the Civil War takes everything from her, Rebecca blames her woes on rich white planters, which weirdly causes her to become a pro-lynching activist.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Part One: Rebecca Felton: The First Female Senator (was also a pro-lynching activist)07/28/2026 | 54 mins.Rebecca Felton was a major suffragette and the first female senator. She was also, at different points, a slave owner and professional racist who became America's #1 pro-lynching advocate.
(2 Part Series)
Sources:
https://www.senate.gov/senators/FeaturedBios/Featured_Bio_Felton.htm
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-nations-first-woman-senator-was-a-virulent-white-supremacist-180981150/
https://archive.is/PpZnj#selection-1919.0-1923.192
https://journals.openedition.org/ejas/10695
https://exhibits.lib.unc.edu/exhibits/show/1898/item/2278
https://www.nhcgov.com/604/Wilmington-Massacre-1898
https://www.neh.gov/article/wilmington-1898-unsupressed-history-massacre
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/when-white-supremacists-overthrew-government/
https://calendar.eji.org/racial-injustice/apr/27
https://evhsonline.org/native-american
https://archive.org/details/countrylifeingeo0000felt/page/95/mode/1up?q=slaves+caring+for+a+considerable+number+of+slaves
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0674061853?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Behind the Bastards
There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eternally fascinating. Behind the Bastards dives in past the Cliffs Notes of the worst humans in history and exposes the bizarre realities of their lives. Listeners will learn about the young adult novels that helped Hitler form his monstrous ideology, the founder of Blackwater’s insane quest to build his own Air Force, the bizarre lives of the sons and daughters of dictators and Saddam Hussein’s side career as a trashy romance novelist.Podcast website
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