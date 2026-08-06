All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.

Lebanon's Agreement with Israel

Ukraine Update: Political Chaos, Drone War, Crimes & More (ft. Romeo Kokriataski)

Why is DHS Buying Private Prisons

Why DSA Keeps Winning

Executive Disorder: Asylum Seekers Forced to Meet with Iranian Officials, Ken Paxton, Activist Charged for GrapheneOS Phone Wipe

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Sources/Links:

Lebanon's Agreement with Israel

https://www.972mag.com/lebanon-israel-trap-withdrawal-sovereignty/

https://thefirethesetimes.com

https://hauntologies.net

https://eliaayoub.com

Ukraine Update: Political Chaos, Drone War, Crimes & More (ft. Romeo Kokriataski)

https://english.nv.ua

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-ukraine-without-hype-127616838/

Why is DHS Buying Private Prisons

https://calmatters.org/justice/2026/07/corecivic-sells-ice-detention-centers/

Why DSA Keeps Winning

https://socialists.nyc/

https://www.dsausa.org/

https://podcasts.apple.com/ru/podcast/the-dsa-red-scare/id1449762156?i=1000777008325

Executive Disorder: Asylum Seekers Forced to Meet with Iranian Officials, Ken Paxton, Activist Charged for GrapheneOS Phone Wipe

https://www.givesendgo.com/letsamgo

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/07/fourth-circuit-says-border-agents-can-search-your-phone-hand-no-suspicion-required

https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/us-citizenship-and-immigration-services-rescinds-2022-public-charge-regulation

https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2025-20278/public-charge-ground-of-inadmissibility

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-1999-05-26/pdf/99-13202.pdf

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220.9.3_1.pdf

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220/gov.uscourts.dcd.294220.9.4.pdf

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/iran-get-chinese-shoulder-launched-missile-systems-weeks-sources-say-2026-07-29/

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2082260118930956482

https://www.texastribune.org/2026/07/28/texas-senate-poll-james-talarico-ken-paxton-july-2026/

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/ken-paxton-has-survived-years-of-scandals-can-james-talarico-change-that

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/amp/politics/ken-paxton-has-survived-years-of-scandals-can-james-talarico-change-that

https://www.texastribune.org/2026/05/19/ken-paxton-waco-plea-deal-child-sex-abuse-texas-attorney-general/

https://www.kwbu.org/news/2026-05-15/lawmakers-call-for-legal-reforms-response-to-adam-hoffman-case?_amp=true

https://www.kwtx.com/2025/06/11/wife-waco-attorney-adam-hoffman-disputes-allegations-sexual-abuse-made-by-local-boy/

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/27/technology/meta-data-center-louisiana.html

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2026/jul/28/school-shootings-pepper-spray-drones

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/8800

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/119/hr8800/text#H6C56E3050B5F4792AEBB0DF665B1D5D9

https://breakthroughnews.org/2026/07/22/breakthrough-news-is-under-attack/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34Bg1RJk3_8

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Cuba-Report.pdf

https://peoplesforum.org/blog_post/trump-allies-in-congress-subpoena-the-peoples-forum-help-us-fight-back/

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/23/business/media/new-york-times-subpoenas-withdraw.html

https://www.chandralaw.com/files/assets/2026-05-27def.morenosmotforexpeditedreliefunderupepa.pdf

https://www.chandralaw.com/files/assets/2026-06-04def.morenossecondsupplementtohermot.forexpeditedrelief.pdf

https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/10/politics/video/max-miller-abuse-allegations-emily-moreno-digvid-invs

https://ohiocapitaljournal.com/2026/07/14/ohio-congressman-max-miller-is-being-sued-amid-domestic-violence-allegations/

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2026/07/assault-misogyny-verbal-threats-records-detail-new-allegations-against-rep-max-miller-bernie-moreno/

https://x.com/GrapheneOS/status/2082212225364746306

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/71998357/1/united-states-v-tunick/

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.351976/gov.uscourts.gand.351976.21.0.pdf

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/23/cop-city-protester-phone



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