Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Behind the Bastards in the App
Listen to Behind the Bastards in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Behind the Bastards

Behind the Bastards

Podcast Behind the Bastards
Podcast Behind the Bastards

Behind the Bastards

iHeartPodcasts
add
There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eter... More
Society & CultureHistoryNews
There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eter... More

Available Episodes

5 of 647
  • Andrew Tate's Terrible Book
    Robert reads Andrew Tate's horrendous book to Shereen Lani Younes.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    57:33
  • Andrew Tate Update
    Robert is joined by Ian Johnson and Sophie Lichterman for an update episode on Andrew Tate. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    1:01:57
  • It Could Happen Here Weekly 81
    All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    3:39:06
  • Part Two: The First American Yoga Cult Leader
    Robert is joined again by Katy Stoll to continue to discuss the founder of Bikram Yoga. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    1:13:10
  • Part One: The First American Yoga Cult Leader
    Robert sits down with Katy Stoll to talk about The Great Oom, America's first Yoga cult leader, and precursor to all the wonderful abusive yoga cults of today. (2 part series) Footnotes: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Oom-Improbable-Birth-America/dp/B004KAB528 https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2017/feb/18/bikram-hot-yoga-scandal-choudhury-what-he-wanted https://www.vanityfair.com/style/scandal/2014/01/bikram-choudhury-yoga-sexual-harassment https://www.gq.com/story/yoga-guru-bikram-choudhury https://www.thecut.com/2020/08/yoga-to-the-people-scandal-what-went-wrong.html https://archive.is/02CTY#selection-763.0-767.586 https://www.history.com/news/yoga-vivekananda-america https://archive.org/details/greatoomimprobab0000love/page/20/mode/2up https://www.npr.org/2010/05/09/126610671/the-great-oom-yogas-wild-ride-to-respectability https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/30101/americas-first-yoga-scandal https://www.oxygen.com/true-crime-buzz/where-is-yoga-guru-bikram-choudhury-now https://www.yogapedia.com/definition/10827/bishnu-ghosh See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/25/2023
    1:07:22

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Behind the Bastards

There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eternally fascinating. Behind the Bastards dives in past the Cliffs Notes of the worst humans in history and exposes the bizarre realities of their lives. Listeners will learn about the young adult novels that helped Hitler form his monstrous ideology, the founder of Blackwater’s insane quest to build his own Air Force, the bizarre lives of the sons and daughters of dictators and Saddam Hussein’s side career as a trashy romance novelist.
Podcast website

Listen to Behind the Bastards, PersianBMS Daily Podcasts | برنامه‌های کامل روزانه and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Behind the Bastards

Behind the Bastards

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Behind the Bastards: Podcasts in Family