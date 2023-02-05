There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eter... More
Available Episodes
5 of 647
Andrew Tate's Terrible Book
Robert reads Andrew Tate's horrendous book to Shereen Lani Younes.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
57:33
Andrew Tate Update
Robert is joined by Ian Johnson and Sophie Lichterman for an update episode on Andrew Tate. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
1:01:57
It Could Happen Here Weekly 81
All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
3:39:06
Part Two: The First American Yoga Cult Leader
Robert is joined again by Katy Stoll to continue to discuss the founder of Bikram Yoga. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
1:13:10
Part One: The First American Yoga Cult Leader
Robert sits down with Katy Stoll to talk about The Great Oom, America's first Yoga cult leader, and precursor to all the wonderful abusive yoga cults of today.
(2 part series)
Footnotes:
https://www.amazon.com/Great-Oom-Improbable-Birth-America/dp/B004KAB528
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2017/feb/18/bikram-hot-yoga-scandal-choudhury-what-he-wanted
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/scandal/2014/01/bikram-choudhury-yoga-sexual-harassment
https://www.gq.com/story/yoga-guru-bikram-choudhury
https://www.thecut.com/2020/08/yoga-to-the-people-scandal-what-went-wrong.html
https://archive.is/02CTY#selection-763.0-767.586
https://www.history.com/news/yoga-vivekananda-america
https://archive.org/details/greatoomimprobab0000love/page/20/mode/2up
https://www.npr.org/2010/05/09/126610671/the-great-oom-yogas-wild-ride-to-respectability
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/30101/americas-first-yoga-scandal
https://www.oxygen.com/true-crime-buzz/where-is-yoga-guru-bikram-choudhury-now
https://www.yogapedia.com/definition/10827/bishnu-ghosh
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
There’s a reason the History Channel has produced hundreds of documentaries about Hitler but only a few about Dwight D. Eisenhower. Bad guys (and gals) are eternally fascinating. Behind the Bastards dives in past the Cliffs Notes of the worst humans in history and exposes the bizarre realities of their lives. Listeners will learn about the young adult novels that helped Hitler form his monstrous ideology, the founder of Blackwater’s insane quest to build his own Air Force, the bizarre lives of the sons and daughters of dictators and Saddam Hussein’s side career as a trashy romance novelist.