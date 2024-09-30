We revisit November 22nd, 1963, through the eyes of Lee Harvey Oswald. Through expert testimony and first-hand witnesses, we follow Oswald, starting with his strange behavior the evening prior to the shooting and ending with his famous declaration – “I’m just a patsy.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Who was Jack Ruby? And why did this nightclub owner and low-level mobster murder Lee Harvey Oswald? We look at the strange treatment of Oswald while in custody and the reactions to Kennedy's death from leaders around the world.

Finally, who killed JFK? Rob and Dick walk Soledad through their theory of who killed President John F. Kennedy. They name the shooters, their locations, and who was behind the tragic, world-changing event.

An extended discussion with Jefferson Morley about the thousands of documents the US Government is still keeping hidden from the public. We discuss why these documents are still being protected 60 years later, what information may be in these documents, and what hope we have, if any, of the authorities releasing these materials.

Secret Service Agent Paul Landis, who was riding in the car behind the President when he was murdered, joins us to talk about his memories of that fateful day. After years of silence, Paul opens up about the assassination, sharing details that may forever change our understanding of what happened on November 22nd, 1963.

Who Killed JFK? For 60 years, we are still asking that question. In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's tragic assassination, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner teams up with award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien to tell the history of America’s greatest murder mystery. They interview CIA officials, medical experts, Pulitzer-prize winning journalists, eyewitnesses and a former Secret Service agent who, in 2023, came forward with groundbreaking new evidence. They dig deep into the layers of the 60-year-old question ‘Who Killed JFK?’, how that question has shaped America, and why it matters that we’re still asking it today.