The Dirtiest City in Europe? Why Did Typhoid Thrive in Victorian Dublin?

In 1900, the life expectancy in Dublin was a mere 49 years, a stark indicator of the city's dire living conditions. The Victorian city was notorious for its filth and disease, which proved an ideal breeding ground for Typhoid. This episode explores how Dublin battled with this deadly disease for decades.This journey takes you through the Victorian sewage system and explains why Dublin's shellfish was lethal.Based on an interview with Dr. Carly Collier, we uncover the reasons why Typhoid was rampant in Dublin. She details the appalling living conditions of the time, where overcrowding and contaminated food created a minefield of dangers and risks. We also discuss how Typhoid was eventually eradicated. This aspect of the episode begins with 19th-century medical treatments such as bloodletting and progresses to the development of effective vaccines and antibiotics in the 20th century.To finish what is a fascinating show, we also discuss Ireland's most famous Typhoid patient - Mary Mallon, AKA Typhoid Mary.Carly is one of the team behind the Typhoidland exhibition running in the Royal College of Physicians on Kildare Street.Check out the exhibition:https://typhoidland.org/exhibitions/dublin-2024/rcpi-exhibition/Their free audio tour is available to download: https://typhoidland.org/walking-tourSubscribe to my new show Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast https://linktr.ee/transatlanticpod Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/irishhistory. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.