Debi Thomas with Leslie Gray Streeter
In 1988, twenty-year-old American figure skater Debi Thomas headed to the Calgary Olympics to face off against East German juggernaut Katarina Witt. In the process, she became the first Black American in history to medal at a Winter Olympics. Then she disappeared from the sport. Where did she go, and who wasn't there to catch her when she fell? This week, Leslie Gray Streeter tells Sarah about growing up watching Debi skate, where she is now, how her sport and her country failed her, and just how many people are missing from the stories we tell and the dreams we dream. You can find Leslie online here.
4/25/2023
1:00:38
Sinéad O'Connor with Allyson McCabe
This week, we fight the real enemy with Allyson McCabe. Here's where to find Allyson online here.You can find Allyson's book Why Sinéad O'Connor Matters here.
4/10/2023
1:04:22
What Even Is Justice? with Amanda Knox
This week, national treasure Amanda Knox talks with Sarah about what the American legal system claims to be for, what it's actually doing, and what might be possible in the future. They entertain the most heretical ideas they can think of, which mostly seem to be about unconditional love and mercy. And at the end, Sarah's ghost boyfriend Clarence Darrow turns up. Here's where to find Amanda:Labyrinths (podcast)
3/28/2023
1:04:56
Juvenile "Justice" with Josie Duffy Rice
This week, criminal justice correspondent Josie Duffy Rice dives into America's obsession with prosecuting children. From 19th century houses of refuge to modern day detention centers, we comb through the tangled braids of juvenile incarceration, tough on crime fallacies, as well as criminality and its dark shadow of capitalism. Please take care while listening. Side bars include ice cream boats, Ronald Reagan, and Leonardo DiCaprio's dating range.Here's where to find Josie:WebsiteSubstackUnreformed: The Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Childre
3/13/2023
1:08:44
Chris McCandless with Blair Braverman
This week, survival correspondent Blair Braverman tells Sarah the story of a Supertramp. In 1996, Jon Krakauer's book Into the Wild described a young man, Chris McCandless, who changed his name, walked into the Alaskan bush, and died after mistakenly eating a toxic plant. Or did he? Now, Sarah and Blair talk about the McCandless archive and its legacy in conversations around wilderness, Alaska, violence, and more.Here's where to find Blair:WebsitePatreonTwitterSmall Game [book]