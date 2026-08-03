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You're Wrong About

Sarah Marshall
HistorySociety & Culture
You're Wrong About
Latest episode

269 episodes

  • You're Wrong About

    Lightning Round! with Chelsey Weber-Smith

    07/28/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Send your submissions for our Halloween Listener Spectacular (scary stories or Halloween nostalgia) to sloppyandalive@gmail.com before August 31st!

    How many maligned women can you name in 30 seconds? For this episode, Sarah gives Chelsey Weber-Smith of American Hysteria a lightning round pop quiz on You’re Wrong About topics over the years with stakes so high that you’ll have to hear them to believe them. Digressions include an evil preteen softball team, the alternative pronunciation of pasta, horror movie publicity stunts, and at what point an infant becomes a baby.

    More Chelsey Weber-Smith:

    Listen to American Hysteria

    Follow American Hysteria on instagram

    Produced + edited by Miranda Zickler

    More You're Wrong About:

    Bonus Episodes on PatreonBuy cute merch

    YWA on Instagram
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • You're Wrong About

    What I Love: A Listener Summer Special

    07/14/2026 | 58 mins.
    How do I love thee? For this special episode, we asked you to send us a voice message about something you love. From gas station coffee to tap dancing to rocks to the inner lives of rats, you answered—and showed us that when we experience the things that other people love, that love starts to feel like our own.
    Edited + produced by Miranda Zickler
    Original music in this episode is brought to you by Miranda Zickler and AJ McKinley, otherwise known as Magpie Cinema Club
    More You're Wrong About:Bonus Episodes on PatreonBuy cute merchYWA on Instagram
    Support the show
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • You're Wrong About

    The JFK Assassination Part 2 with Mackenzie Joy Brennan

    06/30/2026 | 2h 31 mins.
    But seriously, who really killed JFK? For part two of the JFK Assassination series, law correspondent Mackenzie Joy Brennan takes Sarah through the conspiracy theories that have surrounded the tragedy to see how the combination of too much information and too little information helped solidify a general feeling that things were not as they seemed. Together, they go over the Warren Commission report, the Zapruder Film, and the story of the “magic bullet,” and look at how Oliver Stone’s movie JFK changed our collective memory of what happened that day and who was really to blame. Digressions include the Sharpie art on burned CDs, the series premiere of Monk, and the unfortunate nostalgia for George W. Bush.More Mackenzie Joy Brennan:http://www.mkzjoybrennan.comEdited + produced by Miranda Zickler:http://www.linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
    Fact checking by Julie KliegmanMore You're Wrong About:Bonus Episodes on PatreonBuy cute merchYWA on Instagram
    Support the show
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • You're Wrong About

    The JFK Assassination Part 1 with Mackenzie Joy Brennan

    06/23/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Where is Dana Scully when you need her? For the first installment of this two-part episode, legal correspondent Mackenzie Joy Brennan tells Sarah about what happened before, during, and after the moment that John F. Kennedy was shot in that Dallas motorcade, the lasting cultural images that have been burned into the public consciousness, and the story of the man who shot the man and the man who shot the man who shot the man. Plus, the conspiracy theory that walked so that the paranoias of today could run — and how we can orient ourselves in reality despite our strongly held beliefs. Digressions include Oregon Trail bison, jaundiced tans, and the triumph of 90s legal thrillers.
    More Mackenzie Joy Brennan:http://www.mkzjoybrennan.comEdited + produced by Miranda Zickler:http://www.linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
    Fact checking by Julie KliegmanMore You're Wrong About:Bonus Episodes on PatreonBuy cute merchYWA on Instagram
    Support the show
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • You're Wrong About

    Crying in Baseball with Julie Kliegman

    06/09/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    Could there be a little crying in baseball as a treat? Sports correspondent Julie Kliegman is here to tell Sarah about the history of women’s baseball and softball and to finally teach her the rules of the game. From the days when women played alongside men, to the first women’s team in the 1940s, to the sexist rules placed on their teams, and the impressive modern players that are changing the game, they discuss the past and present through the lens of the 1992 film A League of Their Own. Together they try to follow the sport around what Sarah calls the Crazy Straw of Progress and around a loving baseball diamond that has long led the players home. Digressions include the imaginary Supreme Court case Woman v. Horse, Fried Green Tomatoes, and gym parachute week.More Julie Kliegman:https://www.juliekliegman.com/Pre-order a signed copy of Julie's new book Finding Renée Richards from Astoria Bookshop.org and get 15% off with code YWAPOD15
    Edited + Produced by Miranda Zickler:http://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
    More You're Wrong About:Bonus Episodes on PatreonBuy cute merch
    Support the show
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About You're Wrong About
Sarah is a journalist obsessed with the past. Every week she reconsiders a person or event that's been miscast in the public imagination.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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