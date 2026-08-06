"Will you welcome to the stage, the one, the only... Magic Mike!" In which we talk about all of the things Magic Mike gets right with the fabulous Luna Luck.



Mistress Luna:



https://www.mistressluna.ca/



We LOVE Magpie Cinema Club!



https://linktr.ee/magpiecinemaclub



Alex’s zine!



https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture



You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)



https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/



You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.



You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:



https://www.pcrf.net/



Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:



https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster



Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.