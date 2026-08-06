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You Are Good

Alex Steed
Film HistoryFilm Reviews
You Are Good
Latest episode

528 episodes

  • You Are Good

    Fight Club w. Fifi Dosch

    08/06/2026 | 1h
    I am Jill’s nipple. In which Fifi Dosch joins us to unpack Fight Club (and ship Tyler Durden and Erin Brockovich). 

    Fifi Dosch:
    https://www.instagram.com/fifidosch

    Support us on Patreon (bonus episodes!)
    https://www.patreon.com/cw/youaregood

    You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
     
    https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/

    Alex’s zine!
     
    https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
     
    You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
     
    You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
     
    https://www.pcrf.net/
     
    Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
     
    https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
     
    Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
  • You Are Good

    Napoleon Dynamite w. Mary Houlihan

    07/29/2026 | 54 mins.
    "Tina, eat. Food. Eat the FOOD!" In which Mary Houlihan joins us to unpack feelings, kindness and whiteness in Napoleon Dynamite.

    Mary Houlihan:
    https://www.instagram.com/MARYHOULIE

    Support us on Patreon (bonus episodes!)
    https://www.patreon.com/cw/youaregood

    You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
     
    https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/

    Alex’s zine!
     
    https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
     
    You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
     
    You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
     
    https://www.pcrf.net/
     
    Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
     
    https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
     
    Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
  • You Are Good

    Who Framed Roger Rabbit w. Salem Nox

    07/22/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    "C'mon Roger, let's go home. I'll bake you a carrot cake." In which we talk Jessica, Roger, Doom and shiny, shiny rubber with Salem Nox.

    Salem Nox:
    https://www.instagram.com/the_salemnox

    Support us on Patreon (bonus episodes!)
    https://www.patreon.com/cw/youaregood

    You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
     
    https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/

    Alex’s zine!
     
    https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
     
    You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
     
    You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
     
    https://www.pcrf.net/
     
    Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
     
    https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
     
    Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
  • You Are Good

    Annie [1982] w. Dani Janae and Kristen Martin

    07/15/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Leapin' Lizards! In which we unpack all of the aspirational feelings of Annie with Dani Janae and attempt to wrap our heads around the one-hundred year history of America's favorite "little orphan" with Kristen Martin!

    Dani Janae:
    https://danijanae.com

    Kristen Martin:
    https://www.kristenmartin.net

    Alex’s zine!
     
    https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
     
    You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
     
    https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
     
    You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
     
    You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
     
    https://www.pcrf.net/
     
    Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
     
    https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
     
    Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
  • You Are Good

    Magic Mike w. Luna Luck

    07/09/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    "Will you welcome to the stage, the one, the only... Magic Mike!" In which we talk about all of the things Magic Mike gets right with the fabulous Luna Luck.

    Mistress Luna:

    https://www.mistressluna.ca/

    We LOVE Magpie Cinema Club!
     
    https://linktr.ee/magpiecinemaclub
     
    Alex’s zine!
     
    https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
     
    You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
     
    https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
     
    You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
     
    You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
     
    https://www.pcrf.net/
     
    Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
     
    https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
     
    Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
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About You Are Good
A feelings podcast about movies.
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