"I'm not a box, I don't have sides. This is it, one side fits all!" We and our pal Sam Pancake gear up for Mother's Day season with Postcards from the Edge.You can find all of Sam's links here.You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.You can buy a Vulnerability Kink shirt here!You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Patreon and Apple Plus.This episode was made possible by your support! Thanks to everybody who supports us on Patreon and Apple Plus.Multitude handles our ad sales!The Music of You Are Good, Vol. 1 is here.Miranda Zickler and Carolyn Kendrick edited this episode!Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.Liz Climo designed our logo!
5/3/2023
1:01:00
Look Who's Talking Now w. Miranda Zickler
"Most little girls are obsessed with ponies and mermaids, not big sweaty men making jump shots." We look at who's talking now, and talk Look Who's Talking Now, with the wonderful Miranda Zickler. You can find Miranda online here.
4/27/2023
1:05:32
Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) w. Sooz Kempner
"Mom always says, 'don't ever eat nothin' that can carry its house around with it. Who knows the last time it's been cleaned.'" We and the wonderful Sooz Kempner enter Mount Rose American Teen Princess and talk Drop Dead Gorgeous!You can find Sooz online here!
4/19/2023
1:06:16
Ever After (1998) w. Amanda Wong
A bird may love a fish, signore, but where will they live? We talk commie tomboys, Daddy da Vinci and Ever After with the wonderful Amanda Wong!You can find Amanda online here!
4/12/2023
1:03:29
Babe (1995) w. Caroline O'Donoghue
In which, for a fleeting moment, something passed between us. A faint sense of some common destiny. Join us as we talk Babe with the wondrous Caroline O'Donoghue!You can find Caroline online here!