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528 episodes
- I am Jill’s nipple. In which Fifi Dosch joins us to unpack Fight Club (and ship Tyler Durden and Erin Brockovich).
Fifi Dosch:
https://www.instagram.com/fifidosch
Support us on Patreon (bonus episodes!)
https://www.patreon.com/cw/youaregood
You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
Alex’s zine!
https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
https://www.pcrf.net/
Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
- "Tina, eat. Food. Eat the FOOD!" In which Mary Houlihan joins us to unpack feelings, kindness and whiteness in Napoleon Dynamite.
Mary Houlihan:
https://www.instagram.com/MARYHOULIE
Support us on Patreon (bonus episodes!)
https://www.patreon.com/cw/youaregood
You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
Alex’s zine!
https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
https://www.pcrf.net/
Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
- "C'mon Roger, let's go home. I'll bake you a carrot cake." In which we talk Jessica, Roger, Doom and shiny, shiny rubber with Salem Nox.
Salem Nox:
https://www.instagram.com/the_salemnox
Support us on Patreon (bonus episodes!)
https://www.patreon.com/cw/youaregood
You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
Alex’s zine!
https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
https://www.pcrf.net/
Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
- Leapin' Lizards! In which we unpack all of the aspirational feelings of Annie with Dani Janae and attempt to wrap our heads around the one-hundred year history of America's favorite "little orphan" with Kristen Martin!
Dani Janae:
https://danijanae.com
Kristen Martin:
https://www.kristenmartin.net
Alex’s zine!
https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
https://www.pcrf.net/
Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
- "Will you welcome to the stage, the one, the only... Magic Mike!" In which we talk about all of the things Magic Mike gets right with the fabulous Luna Luck.
Mistress Luna:
https://www.mistressluna.ca/
We LOVE Magpie Cinema Club!
https://linktr.ee/magpiecinemaclub
Alex’s zine!
https://www.patreon.com/HighOcculture
You can buy a You Are Good logo shirt DESIGNED BY THE GREAT LIZ CLIMO here. (Liz Climo designed our logo!)
https://www.bonfire.com/you-are-good-shirts160/
You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.
You can make a contribution to Palestine Children's Relief Fund here:
https://www.pcrf.net/
Miranda Zickler produced and edited this episode:
https://linktr.ee/mirandatheswampmonster
Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.
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About You Are Good
A feelings podcast about movies.Podcast website
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