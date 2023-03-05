Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) w. Sooz Kempner

"Mom always says, 'don't ever eat nothin' that can carry its house around with it. Who knows the last time it's been cleaned.'" We and the wonderful Sooz Kempner enter Mount Rose American Teen Princess and talk Drop Dead Gorgeous!You can find Sooz online here!You Are Good is a feelings podcast about movies.You can buy a Vulnerability Kink shirt here!You can find us on Twitter, Instagram, Patreon and Apple Plus.This episode was made possible by your support! Thanks to everybody who supports us on Patreon and Apple Plus.Multitude handles our ad sales!The Music of You Are Good, Vol. 1 is here.Miranda Zickler and Carolyn Kendrick edited this episode!Fresh Lesh produces the beats for our episodes.Liz Climo designed our logo!